ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama basketball braces for rematch with No. 1 Houston, and why it's only the beginning

By Chase Goodbread, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EriSx_0jc0HBrD00

After notching two wins in three games against Michigan State, UConn and then-No. 1 North Carolina in the Phil Knight Invitational, the Alabama basketball team now faces a similarly tough three-game stretch beginning Saturday (2 p.m. CT, ABC) on the road against the new No. 1 team, Houston. Following that, UA will play Memphis at home and 18th-ranked Gonzaga in Birmingham, and coach Nate Oats expects it to be every bit as telling as the Knight tournament.

TIDE WINS:Alabama basketball fights off South Dakota State, avoids letdown loss

BIG MAN RESPONDS:How Charles Bediako answered Nate Oats' challenge as Alabama took down No. 1 UNC

"I like this stretch we've got. It'll show a lot about our team. Starting Saturday for the next eight days will really show where we're at, what areas we need to improve on, whether we win or lose. This game Saturday, we're going to compete as hard as we can to win, they're No. 1 in the country. It'd be a huge win for us on the road," Oats said. "If you don't win the game, how far have we come since the UConn game? How far have we come from the Carolina game? How much further do we have to go? Even if we win, they're going to expose some new areas and hopefully, we've got a mature enough group to learn from both wins and losses."

Alabama (7-1) is ranked No. 8 in the latest AP poll with a budding star in freshman Brandon Miller, a deep bench, and an emphasis on defense that was absent last season when the Crimson Tide sputtered toward the end of the SEC schedule and was ousted in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Miller leads the team in scoring (20.2 points per game) and is second in rebounding at 9.2 per game. Against Houston, the UA defense will be tasked with stopping star guard Marcus Sasser, who is scoring 17 a game on average.

"He's an elite shooter. He can create his own shot; he doesn't need a teammate to get him open," Oats said. "... He's quick. He goes by people if you try to put length on him. He's able to get in the paint, and that's a major issue with these guys. If you give up blow-bys and you get in defensive rotations, then they just crush you on the (offensive) boards."

Alabama beat Houston 83-82 in Tuscaloosa last year in a thriller, in which Sasser scored a game-high 25. Despite having only a few returning players who were involved in it, Oats has shown his team video of last year's game, in which the Cougars outrebounded Alabama 21-7 on the offensive glass. Oats said he'll be glad for the time to prepare for follow-up contests against Memphis and Gonzaga, which the Knight tournament schedule didn't allow for.

"This more like a gauntlet you'd be facing in the SEC where you get a Kentucky, a Tennessee, an Arkansas back to back, but you've got a couple extra days in between them all to prepare for them, so that's the difference between that Michigan State-UConn-UNC (stretch)," Oats added. "We've had a week to prep for Houston, three days going into Memphis, another three days or whatever going into Gonzaga. We'll have more time to prep. The games will be just as tough, but hopefully, we'll be a little more fresh."

Reach Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama basketball reaches highest AP poll ranking since 2006

Alabama jumped four spots in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll to No. 4, its highest ranking in that poll since Dec. 4, 2006. The Tide defeated previously No. 1-ranked Houston on Saturday, 71-65, for its second win over a top-ranked opponent this season. It also beat then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 27.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Transfer Announces New Home

Traeshon Holden announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal five days before the College Football Playoff selection show even occurred and four days before conference championship weekend came to a conclusion. Now, he has found and committed to his new home. Holden will be transferring to Oregon to play...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Fans react to Alabama’s historic win over No. 1 Houston

The Alabama Crimson Tide did not need four overtimes to knock off a No. 1 team this time. But they did need an incredible comeback. And that made some notable history. No. 8 Alabama rallied from 15 points down in the second half to stun the No. 1 Houston Cougars 71-65. That came in a Read more... The post Fans react to Alabama’s historic win over No. 1 Houston appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide Hoops’ Historic Victory in Picture

The Alabama Men's basketball team clawed its way back from being down 15 in the second half to defeat the No. 1 ranked Houston Cougars in an instant classic of a game. Houston becomes the second No. 1 team Alabama has defeated before New Year's Day, a feat only ever achieved by Duke in 1965 before.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: No. 1 Houston faces Alabama in top-10 showdown to highlight loaded Saturday

Houston is No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college college basketball rankings - and also No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings, KenPom.com, BartTorvik.com, EvanMiya.com, basically everywhere. In other words, humans and computers both agree, Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are awesome. But it is also true that among the four highest-rated undefeated teams - i.e. Houston, Purdue, Virginia and UConn - the Cougars are the only one that doesn't already have multiple Quadrant-1 wins or a victory over a school also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
HOUSTON, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

Will Reichard’s Intentions For 2023 Season Revealed

Many Alabama fans have wondered if senior placekicker Will Reichard would be returning in 2023 to use his fifth year of eligibility or starting his professional career. The answer to this question seemingly came on Saturday as Reichard officially accepted an invite to the upcoming Reese's Senior Bowl. Reichard is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DB TJ Banks has a commitment timeframe

Alabama football’s 2024 four-star defensive back target, TJ Banks has a feel for when he possibly wants to announce his commitment. Banks attends Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, and he holds more than 10 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others. He is committed to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game. The junior garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites, and he has a commitment timeframe in mind.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Bob Huggins UAB Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) defeated the UAB Blazers (7-2) Saturday night 81-70. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins chatted with the media following the win and talked about the Mountaineers defensive performance, Kedrian Johnson's performance, defensive effort and more. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us...
MORGANTOWN, WV
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Nick Saban dances during big recruiting weekend

Nick Saban pulled his dance moves out the closet once again during a big recruiting weekend for the Crimson Tide. Saban and the Tide are hosting multiple five-star recruits and their families this weekend. The Alabama head coach has traditionally danced to the Cupid Shuffle, and Saturday was no different. Tracy Varner of Madhouse Training was able to capture the legendary head coach’s dance moves this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas

Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
HOUSTON, TX
POLITICO

Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
HOUSTON, TX
wvtm13.com

WVTM13 says farewell to a beloved member of our team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has been with WVTM13 for 35 years. That's longer than some employees there have been alive. Most of us have lots of wonderful memories with Jerry over the years. One of his co-workers, Stephanie Walker, has worked alongside him longer than anyone else and she has a ton of Jerry Tracey stories.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Some storms are possible late tonight, into Sunday morning

Good afternoon. We’re jumping in on a weekend afternoon to highlight the potential for thunderstorms overnight as a weak front moves into the region and stalls out. This should mostly be an issue for areas along and north of Interstate 10. The main threat should occur after midnight, so we don’t expect any disruptions for activities on Saturday afternoon and evening.
HOUSTON, TX
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy