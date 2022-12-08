ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As prices rise, energy savings becomes more important

By Dustin Lattimer, Dave Thomas
 4 days ago

KSNF/KODE — Energy efficiency is good for you, but also for the air you breathe, the water you drink, and the community in which you live. At the same time, efficiency also saves money. For most Americans today, saving money is especially important, considering the price of all goods and services continues to rise.

Saving energy is an attainable goal for any household. Several factors can affect your energy consumption, like your home’s square footage or your family size, but everyone can take advantage of home energy-saving tips. You might even want to begin a sustainable home improvement project to address sources of energy waste.

To lower your energy bill, start taking notes on your routines. For example, count how many weekly loads of laundry you run or see if you leave your TV on while you fall asleep. When you notice wasteful habits, you can set achievable goals to help limit your energy usage.

A few simple changes around your home can lead to energy savings. Energy experts suggest you try these simple, low-or-no-cost tips for greater control over your electric bill, saving you money during this period of high inflation:

  • Weather strip and caulk around all entrance doors and windows to limit air leaks. In a typical home, air leaks can be responsible for 25 to 40 percent of the energy used for heating and cooling.
  • When roasting or baking, avoid making frequent progress checks that involve opening the oven door. Each time the door is opened, a considerable portion of the oven’s heat escapes.
  • Raise shades and open curtains during the day to allow the sun to warm your home naturally. Close shades and curtains at night to keep out the cold.

You can find more energy saving tips, HERE .

