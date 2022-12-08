ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Tells Fans Considering Butt Injections: ‘Don‘t!’

By Glenn Rowley
 4 days ago

Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live recently to offer her followers some strongly worded advice about plastic surgery.

“In August I got surgery and I removed 95% of my [biopolymers] … if you don’t know what it is, it’s a– shots. It was a really crazy process,” the rapper said, according to People . “All I’m going to say is that if you’re young — if you’re 19, 20, 21 — and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t have enough fat to put in my a–,’ so you result to a– shots, DON’T!” (The rapper previously opened up to GQ about receiving illegal injections in a basement apartment in Queens for $800.)

“When it comes to BBLs [Brazilian butt lifts], if y’all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done, you have to make sure your blood levels are all right,” she continued. “If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it.”

Cardi told her 144 million followers that she was addressing the procedure because “a lot of people thought as soon as I gave birth [to baby Wave in Sept. 2021], I got my body done.”

This week, the superstar also used her social media to clap back at a troll who questioned a video of her performing in a backyard at Art Basel, revealing that she was paid a cool million dollars for a 35-minute set at a private party.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

