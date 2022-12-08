Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
mycbs4.com
Lake City man killed after walking in road
Columbia County — A 50-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night, while walking on NW White Springs Avenue, Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP says a car was heading south, and the 50-year-old man was walking in the road. Troopers say the driver tried to avoid hitting the man, but could not, and hit him with the front of his car.
alachuachronicle.com
Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
alachuachronicle.com
Man wanted for violation of probation arrested with stolen gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marvin Lewis King, 49, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also wanted for violation of probation in a previous case. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled King over...
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from WEC
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old woman after she admitted to stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from two retail stores located at the World Equestrian Center. On Wednesday, December 7, an MCSO corporal responded to the World Equestrian Center (WEC) located at 1750 NW 80th Avenue...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for punching woman following road rage incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis Daniel Agosto, 31, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with punching a woman he had never met until they were involved in a road rage incident. At about 3:30 p.m. on December 7, the victim told a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer that she was...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for three suspects who allegedly stole $17,000 worth of jewelry
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three individuals who are suspected of stealing over $17,000 worth of jewelry from the Ocala Antique Mall. On December 2, 2022, two male suspects and a female suspect walked into the Ocala Antique Mall. Once inside, the...
WCJB
Man dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County
WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County at night on December 11th. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 50-year-old man from Lake City was walking in the road on NW White Springs Avenue. A pick-up truck driving toward him...
ocala-news.com
MCSO seeks help identifying golf cart theft suspect
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a man who is suspected of stealing a golf cart that was parked in front of a fast-food restaurant in Ocala. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stole the victim’s...
WCJB
Trial begins in Marion County to decide sentence for man who killed his family
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The trial for Michael Wayne Jones’ sentencing is underway in Marion County starting on Monday. Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the death of his family. Investigators say Jones killed his victims and stuffed them...
WCJB
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
villages-news.com
Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital
A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested with marijuana after disobeying stop sign
A Wildwood man was arrested with marijuana after disobeying a stop sign. Altaf Jaffarali, 63, was driving a red Toyota Camry at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he failed to obey a stop sign at SE 143rd Lane at U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon with firearms, drugs arrested after leading MCSO on high-speed chase
A 32-year-old convicted felon from Ocala who led the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed chase was arrested after two firearms, ammunition, and drugs were found in his possession. On Wednesday, an MCSO corporal observed a motorcycle that was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on...
WCJB
Family asks for help solving hit and run case one year later
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they’re still looking for the person who hit and killed a Keystone Heights man one year ago and his family isn’t giving up. Derek Shimkus, 37, was hit and killed on State Road 26 near County Road 1469 in...
alachuachronicle.com
Driver responsible for fatal hit-and-run on SW 34th Street sentenced to 8.5 years in jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Richard O’Reilly, 20, was sentenced today to 8.5 years in state prison, followed by 10 years of drug offender probation, after pleading nolo contendere to DUI manslaughter, DUI with damage to property or injury, and failing to remain at the scene of a crash involving injury.
ocala-news.com
Woman accused of burglary after entering Ocala church after hours, rummaging through office
A 41-year-old woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of entering a closed church in Ocala and rummaging through an office inside the building. On Tuesday, several MCSO deputies responded to Ocala Korean Baptist Church located at 7710 SW 38th Avenue in reference...
WCJB
One man arrested after Bradford manhunt, two others in custody for another car theft
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three men in Bradford County are behind bars in connection to a car theft we reported last week. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say Darryel Cassels, 34, is the man wanted for fleeing from police on Friday. The manhunt that ensued brought law enforcement, hunters and even a drone together to look for Cassels.
WCJB
Authorities search for suspect after Toys-for-Tots donation box stolen from store
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The people who run Toys-for-Tots say someone stole a donation box with as much as $800 from a store in Marion County. On the security video, a white male in his mid 20′s to early 30′s approaches the check out register at the Dollar General on southeast Hwy-484 in Belleview.
YAHOO!
A gruesome discovery: Georgia deputy recalls finding woman's body in defendant's van
Back in 2019, Deputies Wade Bennett and Chris McDonald of the Brantley County Sheriff's Office in Georgia were called to a single-vehicle traffic crash in a rural area not far from the Florida/Georgia border. Arriving at the crash site, Bennett asked the driver, Michael Wayne Jones, if he was injured....
Comments / 0