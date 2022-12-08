ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County, FL

WCJB

ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Lake City man killed after walking in road

Columbia County — A 50-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night, while walking on NW White Springs Avenue, Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP says a car was heading south, and the 50-year-old man was walking in the road. Troopers say the driver tried to avoid hitting the man, but could not, and hit him with the front of his car.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man wanted for violation of probation arrested with stolen gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marvin Lewis King, 49, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also wanted for violation of probation in a previous case. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled King over...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman arrested after stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from WEC

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old woman after she admitted to stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from two retail stores located at the World Equestrian Center. On Wednesday, December 7, an MCSO corporal responded to the World Equestrian Center (WEC) located at 1750 NW 80th Avenue...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Man dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County at night on December 11th. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 50-year-old man from Lake City was walking in the road on NW White Springs Avenue. A pick-up truck driving toward him...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO seeks help identifying golf cart theft suspect

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a man who is suspected of stealing a golf cart that was parked in front of a fast-food restaurant in Ocala. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stole the victim’s...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital

A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man arrested with marijuana after disobeying stop sign

A Wildwood man was arrested with marijuana after disobeying a stop sign. Altaf Jaffarali, 63, was driving a red Toyota Camry at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he failed to obey a stop sign at SE 143rd Lane at U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
WILDWOOD, FL
WCJB

Family asks for help solving hit and run case one year later

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they’re still looking for the person who hit and killed a Keystone Heights man one year ago and his family isn’t giving up. Derek Shimkus, 37, was hit and killed on State Road 26 near County Road 1469 in...
HAWTHORNE, FL

