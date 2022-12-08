ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pursuit suspect nabbed after bicyclist, vehicles struck

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Pursuit suspect nabbed in Koreatown after bicyclist, vehicles struck

The suspect bailed on foot and was quickly apprehended at Normandie Ave. and 6th Street, about 3 miles from the scene of the pedestrian crash. CBSLA

A stolen-vehicle suspect was arrested in Koreatown shortly after leading LAPD officers on a pursuit from Westlake, where the suspect allegedly struck a bicyclist Thursday morning.

LAPD officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that reportedly struck a bicyclist near 2nd St. and Beaudry Ave. in the Westlake area at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The vehicle, a gray Audi SUV, was reportedly occupied by a single driver, described as a man about 30 years old.

The vehicle reportedly struck three other vehicles in the Koreatown area.

The suspect bailed on foot and was quickly apprehended at Normandie Ave. and 6th Street, about 3 miles from the scene of the pedestrian crash.

The condition of the bicyclist was unknown. LAPD confirmed the rider was the victim of a hit-and-run collision.

It was unclear if there were other injuries at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash.

The vehicle reportedly struck three other vehicles in the Koreatown area. CBSLA
A stolen vehicle reportedly struck a bicyclist near 2nd St. and Beaudry Ave. CBSLA

