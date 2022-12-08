Health Highlights: Dec. 8, 2022​

Melanoma patients who fail standard meds may have new option. An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new trial finds.

Statins may lower risk of deadly 'bleeding strokes.' These strokes, called intracerebral hemorrhages, involve bleeding in the brain and comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, researchers noted.

Lasik Surgery Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Lasik eye surgery is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications.