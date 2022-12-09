ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

UPDATE: Juwan Greer murder suspect taken into custody by Beckley PD

By Izzy Post, Seth McVey
 3 days ago

UPDATE 12/8/2022 10:45 P.M.– According to Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard, Aredeth Thompson was taken into custody by Beckley Police without incident Thursday evening.

Thompson will be taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department reported today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman connected to the shooting death of Juwan Greer .

Couple arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Gerald Bennett

Aredith Lynaea Thompson a.k.a. “NayNay”, 29, of Beckley is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on 105 ½ Truman Avenue on November 23, 2022 .  A warrant for her arrest on the charge of First-Degree Murder was issued on December 7, 2022.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Deems of the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app.

RELATED: Police have suspect in Truman Street shooting

Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous.

