UPDATE: Juwan Greer murder suspect taken into custody by Beckley PD

UPDATE 12/8/2022 10:45 P.M.– According to Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard, Aredeth Thompson was taken into custody by Beckley Police without incident Thursday evening.

Thompson will be taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department reported today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman connected to the shooting death of Juwan Greer .

Aredith Lynaea Thompson a.k.a. “NayNay”, 29, of Beckley is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on 105 ½ Truman Avenue on November 23, 2022 . A warrant for her arrest on the charge of First-Degree Murder was issued on December 7, 2022.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Deems of the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app.

Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Stick with 59News for more updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.