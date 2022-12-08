Read full article on original website
Capper presented with proceeds from Sertoma’s annual Duck Race
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the proceeds raised from the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka’s Duck Race has been presented to the Capper Foundation, this year’s designated beneficiary. In September, Sertoma held its 27th annual Great Topeka Duck Race to raise money for local charities. Capper was...
NextGen Under 30 awards KDWP’s Tanna Wagner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NextGen Under 30 has awarded KDWP’s Tanna Wagner for pushing the boundaries of sports and the outdoors. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, that one of its own has been inducted into the NextGen Under 30 award program. It said its Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation coordinator in the Education Section Tanna Fanshier Wagner, was named a 2022 recipient in the Sports and Outdoors category.
KCSL ready to serve up Topeka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A morning of fun, food and VIP servers is back on the menu. Kansas Children’s Service League has its annual Red Stocking Breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at The Pennant, 915 S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka. KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd visited Eye...
Zoo Lights create perfect backdrop for Stormont Vail wedding proposal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights created the perfect backdrop for a Stormont Vail employee’s wedding proposal. Stormont Vail Health says that Jeff Johnson posed the perfect evening with the perfect backdrop at its Glow Wild Event to work some magic of his own. In front...
KCSL host Toepka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breakfast is served, with a side of VIP, all for a great cause. Kansas Children’s Service League hosted their annual Red Stocking Breakfast on Saturday morning. The event was hosted for the second time at the Pennant, located at 915 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.
Lawrence Police K-9′s take up painting for fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kevin Henderson with the Lawrence Police Department says his dog can be put in danger. “The importance is that our dogs aren’t just narcotics dogs, they are patrol dogs so they could be put in harms way pretty easily,” said Henderson. That’s why it’s...
TPAC’s executive director set to retire after seven years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The executive director of the Topeka Performing Arts Center, Larry Gawronski, has announced his retirement from the center. Gawronski has served TPAC as their executive director for the last seven years and he will now retire on December 31, 2022. “I have spent my entire career...
Local high school students nominated to military service academies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies. On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.
Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec hosts holiday shopping spree for children
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) hosted their annual holiday children’s shopping spree at Garfield Community Center Saturday. Vendors sold holiday treats, novelties, decorations, games and more, all for $10 or less per product. Ja’Mon Carter-Williams of SCP+R said that the low price was good...
Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church to hold Blue Christmas service
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many of us feel Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. But for others, it can be tough. First Presbyterian Church acknowledges that with its Blue Christmas Worship Service. Pastor Sandra Stogsdill Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the service will...
Osage Co. kicks off Operation Christmas for Kids
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies are working again this year to keep the Grinch from stealing Christmas. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Kansas National Guard and area first responders to collect toys for the holiday. But, they had to keep...
City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017. Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements...
Holiday-themed fundraiser in Jefferson Co. brings giving back full circle
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community of Meriden got in the holiday spirit. Woolly Farms hosted its “Very Woolly Christmas” event Friday at the Mammoth Sports Academy facility. Woolly Farms helps adults of varying abilities feel connected to their community. The annual craft and vendor fair featured many...
KDOT to begin Wabaunsee Co. bridge replacement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge replacement project in Wabaunsee Co. will soon begin. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will oversee a bridge replacement project on Willard Rd. in Wabaunsee Co. which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 14, weather allowing. KDOT indicated that the bridge spans...
Jess Pope takes home gold buckle in NFR
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jess Pope took home the 2022 Gold Buckle in the National Finals Rodeo, Saturday. “All of the people who have helped me all along since I was 7-years-old, that’s what it’s about, that’s who this is for,” Pope said. Pope finished first...
K-State veterinarian warns owners of pet food buzzwords and nutritional value
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A veterinarian at Kansas State University has warned owners of pet food buzzwords and their actual nutritional value for their furry friends. Kansas State University says when it comes to choosing the right food for dogs or cats, one of its veterinarians has urged owners to always check the package labeling carefully and be wary of words used to describe the product.
Shawnee Co. judge elected secretary for Kansas District Judges Association
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Judge Cheryl Rios has been elected the 2022-2023 secretary for the Kansas District Judges Association. Kansas Courts says on Monday, Dec. 12, that the Kansas District Judges Association - an organization open to all state district court judges - has elected its officers who will serve the organization in the coming year.
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens have asked the public to report any information they may have about two poaching cases out of Lyon County. KVOE reports that investigations into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon Co. in November continue well into December. Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve has...
Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is hoping more pets find homes for the holiday. Chef joined Grace Clinton from HHHS for a Friday visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Chef is a mix of 14 different breeds - but 100% loveable companion!. Helping Hands has its the...
Kansas takes down Wichita State, stays undefeated
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball defeated Wichita State 72-52 in an in-state showdown on Sunday afternoon, moving to 9-0 on the season. Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin led the way with 16 points each, and Chandler Prater contributed 10. Taiyanna Jackson had 13 total rebounds. KU is...
