TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NextGen Under 30 has awarded KDWP’s Tanna Wagner for pushing the boundaries of sports and the outdoors. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, that one of its own has been inducted into the NextGen Under 30 award program. It said its Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation coordinator in the Education Section Tanna Fanshier Wagner, was named a 2022 recipient in the Sports and Outdoors category.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO