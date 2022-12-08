Read full article on original website
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
Life After Stroke: 5 tips for recovery and daily living
(Family Features) In the weeks and months immediately following a stroke, an early rehabilitation program offers the best possible recovery outcomes. While each person’s stroke recovery journey is unique, starting the path toward rehabilitation as soon as it’s medically safe allows stroke survivors to mitigate the lasting effects.
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
Latent Hardiness
Recently, this column discussed what the term “native” means in horticulture. This article serves as a compliment to that piece. 20,000 years ago, the North American continent would hardly be recognizable to most of us. Not only because Dolly Parton had yet to shape the face of American culture as we know it, but because the continent was in the throes of the last Ice Age. Glaciers and ice sheets covered nearly all of what is now Canada and much of what is now the Northeast United States, the Great Lakes region, and the Upper Midwest, as well as portions of the Great Plains. Not only was New York City under more than a mile and a half of ice during that time, but the present-day cities of Chicago, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, and portions of Des Moines were ice cubes in a very literal sense, too.
WebMD
Graphic Medicine: The Unlikely but Promising Partnership of Comics and Health Care
A while back, indie comics artist Sam Hester found herself spending endless hours in the hospital, not as a patient but as primary caregiver for her mother, Jocelyn, a longtime Parkinson’s patient who had recently begun to hallucinate – she saw ghost-like figures surrounding her – while exhibiting signs of early-stage dementia.
Next Avenue
End of Life Care for People with Developmental Disabilities
Why talking about this taboo subject with your loved one early on is important. Planning for our own death or that of a loved one is difficult. According to a survey by The Conversation Project, 92% of us think it's important to discuss our end-of-life wishes.Yet only one-third of us do so.
Meditation can be as good as medication
Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison. The study tested a widely used mindfulness program that includes 2½ hours of classes weekly and 45 minutes of daily practice at home. Participants were randomly assigned to either the program or daily use of a generic drug sold under the brand name Lexapro for depression and anxiety.
ajmc.com
Rethinking Quality Care in Endometriosis
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, leads a panel of experts in a discussion surrounding clinical and patient burden associated with endometriosis. This presentation is brought to you by Myovant Sciences. Maria Lopes, MD, MS: Hello, and welcome to this AJMC® program, “Rethinking Quality Care in Endometriosis.” I’m Dr Maria Lopes. I’m...
5 Behavioral Health Trends Coming Into Focus in 2023
For the past two years, behavioral health in the U.S. has taken center stage, but the true impact of COVID-19 on families is just now coming into focus. The lingering effect of the pandemic combined with social stressors on top of life’s daily pressures is all taking its toll on mental health. Instead of declining post-pandemic, as a nation, we’re continuing to see an increase in the number of people struggling with some form of anxiety and depression.
verywellmind.com
The Mental Health Benefits of SAMe
S-adenosyl-L-methionine, more commonly known as SAMe, is a dietary supplement available in the United States. It's also known as S-adenosyl methionine and S-adenosylmethionine. Like with many nutritional supplements, your body naturally produces SAMe and uses it to regulate cell function. Abnormal levels of SAMe have been observed in people with...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Mental Health
1. In this meta-ethnography, basic human needs, psycho-emotional factors, and external social determinants demonstrated a role in the unmet mental health needs of homeless individuals. 2. Furthermore, stable housing was found to be foundational in improving all domains of mental health needs. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Over 200,000 individuals...
neurologylive.com
Reimaging the Approach to Treating Alzheimer Agitation: Sube Banerjee, MD, MSc, MBA, FRCPsych
The professor of dementia and executive dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth provided perspective on the way to attack Alzheimer agitation and why drug solutions often fall short. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "If you think about the things that cause agitation,...
MedicalXpress
New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs
Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
verywellfamily.com
Doulas Can Improve Health Outcomes for Pregnant People With Medicaid
Medicaid coverage of doulas in New York, California, and Florida improved birthing outcomes, study shows. Pregnant people who used doulas had fewer inpatient hospital admissions during pregnancy, lower odds of cesarean delivery, lower overall costs, and less likelihood of having babies with low birth rates. According to the Centers for...
DVM 360
The future is now with genetic testing
Dr Matthew McGlasson describes Basepaws' genetic testing kits and the role they play in offering today’s pet parents the individualized care they seek for their beloved animals. This content is sponsored by Basepaws. At the Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, Matthew McGlasson, DVM, CVPM, chief medical officer...
DVM 360
Raising the profile for more veterinary rehabilitation and sports medicine doctors
Matthew Brunke, DVM, DACVSMR, CCRP, CVA, CCMT, a sports medicine and rehabilitation specialist, aimed to raise awareness for the role during a presentation at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California. All doctors are specialists. They study medicine, they become experts on all aspects of the body...
‘Brain training’ is fastest growing Medicare Advantage fitness benefit, data shows
With the Medicare enrollment period now closed, federal data show that memory fitness – what some call “brain training” – is the fastest growing Medicare Advantage fitness benefit. Memory exercises are now offered by more than 25 percent of plans that offer fitness benefits, frequently tied...
northfortynews
