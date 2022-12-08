ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

OSU women blow out New Hampshire

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Onmjr_0jc0F0aZ00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon tied a career-high 20 points and No. 3 Ohio State allowed seven points in the second half as the Buckeyes beat visiting New Hampshire 92-36 on Thursday.

The Buckeyes (9-0) outscored the Wildcats 53-7 in the second half and 30-4 in the third quarter. They shot 51% from the field and 40% from the 3-point arc.

McMahon scored 12 of her points in the second half and tied her career-best of five steals. Taylor Mikesell added 19 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

New Hampshire (4-7) held a 9-8 lead before Ohio State closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run.

Ohio State led 39-29 at halftime despite leading by 16 behind 11 first-half points from Mikesell.

When Ohio ski resorts will open for season

The Buckeyes forced five turnovers in the first 4:06 of the third quarter. They scored 26 unanswered points from 4:05 in the frame to 6:36 in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Thierry added 14 points and six rebounds.

Brooke Kane led the Wildcats with 13 points. New Hampshire had an 11-10 advantage on the offensive glass despite being out-rebounded 43-37.

BIG PICTURE

New Hampshire: The Wildcats scored just four points in the third quarter and shot 2 of 11 in the frame. Their 25.5% from the field is New Hampshire’s lowest in four games.

Ohio State: The second half was all defense for the Buckeyes, who forced 18 turnovers and swiped 12 steals in that span. Ohio State defended a season-best 16% against New Hampshire’s 3-point attempts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State ranked No. 3 in new women’s basketball rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes women’s basketball team is 10-0 and is continuing to cement itself as one of the best teams in the country. Ohio State (10-0, 2-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press poll after keeping its unbeaten record intact with wins over New Hampshire and Michigan State […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thierry, No. 3 Ohio State hold off Michigan State 74-68

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Thierry scored a career-high 21 points and Taylor Mikesell added 16 as No. 3 Ohio State won its 10th game in a row Sunday defeating Michigan State 74-68. The Buckeyes (10-0) led by as many as 18 points in the first half before the Spartans cut it down to one […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jaylen Harvey, 4-star Edge prospect, keeps 4 B1G programs on top 11 list

Jaylen Harvey released his top schools on Sunday with 11 teams still in the running for his signature. Four B1G programs officially made the cut. Ohio State, Maryland, Penn State, and Michigan were all included among the 11 schools. Harvey is listed as a 4-star edge rusher per the 247Sports Composite. Harvey in the No. 17 edge rusher and No. 8 prospect of out his home state of Maryland in the 2024 class.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Buckeyes ranked No. 23 in latest men’s basketball poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team won on Thursday with an epic buzzer beater and that has propelled them up the rankings. The Buckeyes (7-2, 1-0) have been ranked No. 23 in the new AP men’s college basketball poll following the team’s last-gasp victory over Rutgers 67-66 on Thursday in Columbus. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL and Ohio State target sets his commitment date

As the Buckeyes begin game prep for Georgia, they will soon learn their fate for a top defensive end prospect they are battling the Bulldogs for. Plus, Ohio State played host to one of the top in-state targets for 2024 this past weekend. Wilson sets commitment date. It’s been a...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend

Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, created headlines at the 2021 Heisman ceremony when he took a potshot at finalist C.J. Stroud, the quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the arch-rival to Howard’s Michigan Wolverines. Howard and Stroud were back in New York City on Saturday night for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Stroud Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio measles outbreak reaches more than 70 cases

More than 70 confirmed cases of measles have now been reported as the central Ohio outbreak of the virus continues. More than 70 confirmed cases of measles have now been reported as the central Ohio outbreak of the virus continues. NBC4 Today pledge 121222. How to sign up for Ohio...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in south Columbus

Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. NBC4 Today pledge 121222. How to sign up for Ohio Liquor’s winter lottery. How to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gaudreau OT goal puts Blue Jackets over Kings 6-5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win. Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and rookie Kirill Marchenko also scored for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during fight in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy