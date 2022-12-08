ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Scentsational Christmas’ on Lifetime Finally Shows Us What a Wassail Is

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

Scentsational Christmas is a new holiday movie on Lifetime devoted to the art of candle-making. We’re not talking about mass-produced scent stories, either. This movie shows how rewarding — and even romantic — the traditional candle-making process can be. But is it worth leaving a light on for Scentsational Christmas? Or is this holiday movie best left in the dark?

SCENTSATIONAL CHRISTMAS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

The Gist: Nazneen Contractor plays Ellie, an up-and-coming perfumer who’s hoping that her latest scent creation will land her a gig in Paris. In the meantime, she heads back home to New Hampshire to spend the holidays with her father Jamar (Sugith Varughese). This is the first Christmas after the loss of her mother, and Ellie fears her dad is struggling to keep the family candle company afloat. Her fears aren’t assuaged by the fact that her dad’s opened up their home as an Airbnb — and the first guest is a handsome reporter named Logan (Mykee Selkin).

After seeing the dire straits that her dad is in, Ellie decides to pitch in and help him increase sales of their Christmas candle — well, she will if she can first figure out the formula for the Christmas candle. The quest for the missing ingredient brings Ellie and Logan closer together, especially when the quest becomes more about Ellie’s family history. But will Ellie like the answers she finds — and what about that job in Paris?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4AOg_0jc0EiFn00
Photo: Lifetime

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: The film’s devotion to a single artisanal craft reminds me of one of Lifetime’s holiday movies from last year, An Ice Wine Christmas. And if you’ve been watching this year’s holiday offerings, then the “dad can’t keep family business afloat after mom died” plot will remind you of… just so many movies.

Performance Worth Watching: Sugith Varughese is getting a lot of practice playing grieving dads, between this movie and the one below (A Gingerbread Christmas). It’s no wonder why he keeps getting these parts, either. He’s really good at it! He brings a lot of honest emotional heft to his scenes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYwKQ_0jc0EiFn00
Photo: Lifetime

Memorable Dialogue: Here’s what most conversations sound like in Scentsational Christmas:

Ellie: My mom used to say that candles are a reflection of ourselves. The wax is the body, the wick is the mind, and together they give home to the flame, the spark of life. And the heart, the heart is the candle’s love.

Logan: And that’s how it defies darkness.

Ellie: And how it stands the test of time.

A Holiday Tradition: Ellie’s family sell Christmas candles every year, but that won’t happen this year if she doesn’t find the formula. There’s also a wassailing event at the local tavern, which might just be the first time I’ve actually seen wassailing in one of these movies — and apparently wassailing is just getting drunk and singing?

Two Turtle Doves: If you want another movie about a father played by Sugith Varughese trying desperately to keep the family business afloat after the passing of his wife, and then he gets help from his daughter when she returns home from the big city job that took her away from the family business, you can watch A Gingerbread Christmas on Discovery+.

Does the Title Make Any Sense?: Holiday movies love their pun titles, but this one really does not match the vibe. Scentsational Christmas is a holiday romance drama and the next-level goofy title really misrepresents the movie’s tone. The original title was actually A Candlelit Christmas, and that pairs better with what this movie is giving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2wzM_0jc0EiFn00
Photo: Lifetime

Our Take: Much is said about the holiday romcom, but the holiday drama/mystery is just as much part of the season. These are the movies wherein the lead couple bond not only over a meet-cute and some light personal tension, but also via their attempts to solve a mystery of some sort — almost always one dealing with one of their family histories.

That’s what you’re getting with Scentsational Christmas, as Ellie and Logan team up to find out if her ancestors were the fabled couple in one of the town’s pieces of Christmas lore. Ultimately, it’s not as exciting as it sounds. Logan says a number of times that this story is the greatest romance ever told, but it’s just a little tale about a groom who lost his way in a snowstorm and the bride who made candles to light his way back home. We easily strain belief while watching these kinds of movies, but calling them the greatest Christmas couple of all time just makes me think, “Sure, Jan.”

But that’s the overall problem with Scentsational Christmas; it’s trying to be grander than it is. The script is overly flowery, using every candle metaphor imaginable (“That’s the thing about candles: they burn out”). Regarding the direction, numerous shots are framed with excessive amounts of negative space, as if this Lifetime movie was going for a Mr. Robot vibe. You gotta commend them for trying something new, but it ends up being distracting the few times it happens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDPJr_0jc0EiFn00
Photo: Lifetime

As over-the-top as the dialogue and direction are at times, the performances remain even-keeled. Contractor and Selkin do a fine job as a holiday movie couple— especially Contractor, who plays the straight-laced, Scully role with lots of confidence and conviction. Selkin’s reporter character is less developed, meaning he’s the stock “perfect for 98% of the movie until he makes one mistake” love interest.

There’s definitely a place for Scentsational Christmas — and Christmas romance/drama/mysteries in general — in the year’s holiday lineup. But in order to really work, I think that the seriousness that sets this apart from the average holiday romcom should probably be placed more on the characters’ personalities and their dynamic and less on a clever script and inventive direction. We gotta feel it, and unfortunately Scentsational Christmas doesn’t ignite all the senses.

Our Call: SKIP IT, and maybe watch A Gingerbread Christmas on Discovery+ instead.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Holiday Sitter’ on Hallmark Is a Perfect Vehicle for Jonathan Bennett

Hallmark is ready to make history with The Holiday Sitter, the network’s first-ever holiday romcom with a gay couple in the lead roles. After championing inclusion as part of The Christmas House 1 and 2’s family ensemble, Jonathan Bennett gets the starring role as a bachelor who learns that he just may be up for settling down. Is The Holiday Sitter the start of a bold new trend for Hallmark? Or is it… nah, there’s no other option here. It’s the start of a bold new trend, no matter what. THE HOLIDAY SITTER: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Jonathan Bennett...
HAWAII STATE
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Must Love Christmas’ on CBS, Where Liza Lapira and Neal Bledsoe Get Stuck Outside Buffalo

As evidenced by Must Love Christmas, CBS got the memo about meta holiday romcom movies that’s circulated from network to network and streamer to streamer. Liza Lapira plays a romance novelist whose real life takes a turn towards the fictional after a snowstorm traps her in her hometown. But does Must Love Christmas check all the boxes? Or does it leave you wanting more? MUST LOVE CHRISTMAS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Liza Lapira (The Equalizer) plays Natalie Wolf, an acclaimed romance novelist who specializes in Christmas love stories… even if she herself is a recluse and borderline cat lady who...
BUFFALO, NY
CNET

Why Lord of the Rings Is Actually the Supreme Christmas Movie

Over 20 years ago, a niche little indie film made its debut. With no shortage of elves, quips, family and friendships, Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring premiered on December 2001. Almost every year since, I have watched it at Christmas. It is the ultimate,...
Decider.com

‘Harry & Meghan’: Meghan Markle Compares Meeting Queen Elizabeth II To Going To Eat At Medieval Times!

The majority of the new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan covers the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since their first meeting in 2016 with a relatively serious tone. The pair offer straightforward commentary about things like the sensationalized media coverage and racist attacks against Meghan throughout the three available episodes, keeping the vibe of the whole thing polished and sincere. There is one moment that stands out in contrast to the rest though, and that is Meghan’s telling of the moment she first met Queen Elizabeth II, which she likened to going to … Medieval Times?!?
Decider.com

Prince Harry’s Bombshell Accusations Lead ‘Harry And Meghan’ Part 2 Trailer: The Royal Family Was “Happy To Lie To Protect My Brother”

The British royals might have gotten off easy in Part 1 of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, but a new preview teases that the gloves are coming off in Thursday’s Part 2. Netflix released a new trailer for Harry & Meghan Part 2 this morning in which Prince Harry point blank says, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” We see BotSentinel’s Christopher Bouzy say, “They were actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation.” Finally Meghan Markle darkly claims that “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Hospitalized and Placed on Ventilator in ICU

Bam Margera has been hospitalized after contracting pneumonia, and is currently on a ventilator as he continues to undergo treatment for his condition. TMZ reports that the Jackass star has been diagnosed with “a very serious case of pneumonia,” and has also tested positive for COVID-19. Margera was admitted to a San Diego hospital earlier this week, per TMZ, where he first tested positive for the virus. Because of the severity of his illness, the reality star was put on a ventilator and treated in the ICU, but is in stable condition. His hospitalization comes amidst a difficult year for Margera, who has been...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Reveals She’s Dating “Someone From My Past” on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

After many jokes about her lackluster dating life, Drew Barrymore revealed during today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she finally has a new man in her sphere — and the actress-turned-talk show host couldn’t help but gush over the mystery guy to guest host Gayle King. Barrymore opened up her Drew’s News segment by dishing on the “positive experience” she had on her dating app. The 50 First Dates star explained what she looks for in a relationship, including sending postcards and making a plan. Simple things, if you ask us. “Someone I’ve been hanging out with is happy to send postcards,” she...
Decider.com

How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ On Paramount+: Start Date, Streaming Info

Prepare to experience the next chapter of the Dutton family origin story with Paramount+’s buzzy new Yellowstone prequel 1923. The latest installment of the franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). Per Paramount, the series will “explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.” Also starring Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Jerome Flynn, the series will stream on Paramount+, but the season premiere will also air on Paramount Network.
Decider.com

‘Today’ Hosts Appalled When ‘White Lotus’ Actress Haley Lu Richardson Started Twerking On Live TV

The White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson, who stars as Portia in the hit HBO series, appeared on Today this week and got quite the reaction from hosts during her introduction. “Up next is Haley Lu Richardson,” the hosts said during her lead-in as the 27-year-old began twerking on camera during the live broadcast. “What are you doing?!” the hosts said, shocked. “Oops,” said Haley, before resuming her antics. “It’s a morning show!” one of the hosts exclaimed. “I mean, yeah, come on!” said another.   You can watch the clip below. i love how haley lu richardson let the intrusive thoughts win and started twerking...
Decider.com

7 Adorable Moments When ‘Harry & Meghan’s Kids Stole the Netflix Show

Netflix‘s Harry & Meghan is generating a lot of royal headlines, from bombshells about Meghan Markle‘s extended family to Prince Harry‘s acceptance of his mother’s infamous Panorama interview. But the docuseries is more than a scathing takedown of a toxic relationship between the press and the royals. It’s also an intimate look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private life. For the first time ever, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing personal photos from their courtship and footage of their family life in Montecito, California. While the couple has been reluctant to trot out their young children Archie and Lilibet for the paparazzi, they are happy to share these carefully curated images of their kiddos with the world. And, boy, are Harry and Meghan’s kids cute!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘God’s Crooked Lines’ on Netflix, A Twisty Murder Mystery Set Inside an Asylum

A truism often attributed to Dostoyevsky posits: “the degree of civilization in a society can be judged by entering its prisons.” Netflix original God’s Crooked Lines asks if the same could be said for Spain’s mental institutions in the late 1970s. When a detective immerses herself in an asylum to find the truth about the mysterious death of a patient, she ends up finding out less about the lives of those who roam – and control – the institution.
Decider.com

Prince Harry Causes Drama By Bringing Up Princess Diana’s Infamous ‘Panorama’ Interview That The Royal Family Claims “Holds No Legitimacy”

In the new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry is frank and honest about everything from his marriage to Meghan Markle to Princess Diana’s death, but one of the most interesting details about the first episode is his choice to not just acknowledge, but to include footage from Diana’s infamous Panorama interview in the show, something his brother William has specifically spoken out against.
Decider.com

Decider.com

53K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy