Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
Sprinkler system helps contain fire at Fergus Falls nursing care facility
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — A fire at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls forces residents to move to another part of the facility. On Saturday, the fire department responded around 1:00 p.m. after water sprinklers were set off. The department says the fire happened in the North...
ND Rent Help has provided more than $72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is riding into West Fargo this week
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re a fan of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, this week can be your chance to see it in person. The traveling hotdog will be at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo on Monday and Tuesday. Both days from 4 p.m....
Valley City Public Schools call for virtual learning due to ‘unprecedented levels of student illness’
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, December 12th, Valley City Public Schools will be initiating a K-12 Virtual Learning Day due to unprecedented levels of student illness in the school district. Superintendent Josh Johnson said as of Friday afternoon, 22% of students at Jefferson Elementary and 20% at...
Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
ELDRED FIRST ENGLISH LUTHERAN CHURCH CANCELS SERVICES FOR SUNDAY, OUR SAVIOR’S IN CROOKSTON WILL REMAIN AS SCHEDULED
There will be no services tomorrow, December 11, at First English Lutheran of Eldred due to the icy weather. All services and Sunday School/Bible Class at Our Savior’s in Crookston will remain as scheduled.
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
Fargo Featured: Assessor's Office
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Assessor Michael Splonskowski spoke with WDAY Radio about appraising homes in the city, how they track property information and ownership, and speaking about misconceptions the department often faces from taxpayers. Appraisal and Property Value. The Assessment Department appraises the values of all 36,000 parcels of...
Otter Tail County Salvation Army Far Behind on Toy Donations
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – The Salvation Army is running low on toy donations in Ottertail County, and is asking the public to help make Christmas brighter for thousands of kids. The Salvation Army needs enough toys to serve about 300 children this Christmas season, but current inventory levels can accommodate only 155 children. This shortfall must be filled before our Twin Cities toy distributions begin on Thursday, Dec. 15. We have children registered from Perham, Pelican Rapids, Erhard, Battle Lake, Otter Tail, Fergus Falls, and across the county.
Stuff &Things does a little bit of everything, for everyone, in Valley City
Stuff & Things is the newest, strangest shop in the Valley City downtown, whose eclectic spirit is right in the name. “I got sick of when people would ask me ‘what are you guys doing in there?’ and I finally just (said) ‘stuff and things!’ and we really are doing everything,” Lucas Sieg, owner of Stuff & Things, a general purpose junk shop, consignment store, trading post and general store that’s taken roost in the old Ace Hardware building in downtown Valley City.
FPD looks to buy simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department wants to further the training of their officers. The department is looking to buy a simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics. Currently, officers are provided with the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC), which focuses on vehicle handling and...
WFPS Freedom Elementary’s principal wants to resign following possible complaints
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Freedom Elementary’s principal is looking to get out of his contract with West Fargo Public Schools. Members of the WFPS school board are expected “review and take action on a release of contract request from Jeffry Johnson” during Monday’s meeting.
Winter conditions may be cause for two-vehicle crash; Three people hurt
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Snowy and icy conditions may be the cause of a two-vehicle crash in Becker County that left three people injured. The crash happened on Highway 34 about 25 minutes east of Detroit Lakes. A pickup truck and an SUV were both on Highway 34,...
Flames from semi temporarily close parts of I-94 in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says flames from a burning semi-truck stretched across both westbound lanes of I-94 early Friday morning, temporarily blocking travel. Troopers say a semi-trailer lost lights and its electrical stopped working while traveling west on I-94 near West Fargo before 5:30...
Look Who Is Coming Back To ND In 2023 – Along With Some Friends
So, guessing by the cover photo of this story, am I talking about the guy on the left or right?. Well, the dude that had spotted his new buddy at Kirkwood Mall this past summer is famous on his own right now, after taking a couple of seconds to greet this mega-rock superstar. "North Dakota Nice" was shared with the one and only Alice Cooper, who was in town to perform at the Bismarck Event Center. Mr. Cooper just strolled around the Mall, at ease, shopping. Then the day of his show, he and his wife Sheryl posed with the owners of a local restaurant, enjoying a leisurely lunch - that's the kind of guy he is - approachable and genuine. We are all looking forward to his return to North Dakota next August, oh one more thing, he won't be alone.
Update: Moorhead man identified after Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead man who crashed into a pair of concrete pillars near the Red River walking bridge in Fargo Friday night has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 51-year-old Robby Njos suffered serious injuries after the crash near the University exit of I-94 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Truck fire near West Fargo temporarily closes I-94
WEST FARGO, ND (KXNET) — I-94 was temporarily shut down early Friday morning following an engine fire on a Peterbilt truck that was traveling west on the interstate. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old Fargo man who was driving the truck noticed the lights and electrical in the truck began not working. […]
‘There is hope out there’: Fighting back against addiction in the Fargo-Moorhead area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The battle against addiction can be a long and difficult road, and some have found solace in their journey by finding sobriety along the way. The Soul Solutions Recovery Center has been in the Fargo-Moorhead area for a year now, helping over 475 people with substance use disorder.
Maple River Wins Barnes County Tournament Title
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Maple River Raiders girls basketball team added the Barnes County Tournament title to their hot start to the season. The Raiders claimed the title with a 69-31 win over Richland Friday at the W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse in Valley City. The Raiders claimed the six-team tournament championship after being seeded second to LaMoure-L-M. The Loboes stumbled in the semi-finals dropping a 48-46 loss to Enderlin on day two of pool play. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson finished third, handing the Loboes a 54-42 loss Friday.
