Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Holiday home decorating ideas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There is just under two weeks left to deck the halls. FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with the design team at VNTG Home to get some tips to get your home looking it’s best for the holidays. For more information on...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Holiday films at Aut-O- Rama, Twinkle in the 216, and Photos with Santa at Taps and Tails
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
WKYC
Crown Point Parkway Christmas lights in Strongsville
Check this out! This neighborhood goes all out in Strongsville to decorate for Christmas.
cleveland.com
Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
medinacountylife.com
Ron’s Garage: Fixing Cars with Furry Friends
When you look around a repair shop, you expect to see the typical things. Tools, cars, car parts, and wait. . . a dog and cat? At Ron’s Garage in Brunswick, Jake the Cavachon and Josie the tabby cat greet customers as they walk in to get their cars fixed.
WKYC
Ready Pet Go! Mouse the horse from Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary visits 3News
This week, Mouse the horse from Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary visited 3News. Mouse can be adopted from Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Portage County.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
Dollar a dozen: Get a sweet deal on Krispy Kremes
Here's when you can get a dozen glazed doughnuts for $1 in Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Where’s the snow? Coming soon
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cloudy skies with some patchy drizzle/flurry Monday morning. Sunshine back Tuesday!. Watching for a stronger system to move in late Wednesday. It’ll start off as rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Snow showers early Friday into Saturday. Another winter system early next week. Signs of colder...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
Here’s your last chance to buy a McDonald’s double cheeseburger for 50 cents
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hungry? Got some loose change? McDonald’s has a deal for you. The fast-food giant is offering its rewards members Double Cheeseburgers for 50 cents through the end of the day, Friday, Dec. 9. The burger, which is topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles and onions, regularly sells for $2.39.
coolcleveland.com
Two Clevelanders Talk at the Music Box About Their Backstage Rock & Roll Adventures
The old Agora on East 24th Street spawned a lot of behind-the-scenes music business careers back in the 70s. Kevin Dugan was part of the so-called “Rowdy Roadies” stage crew, many of whom went on to tour with major artists. And Dugan was one of those. Starting with...
Cleveland Jewish News
Tower City Center to add two new food tenants
Tower City Center is adding two new food tenants to the mixed-use facility at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland. Cleveland Sandwich Co. will open at The Eatery, the center’s food court, in December. It will serve signature sandwiches, salads and sides curated by chef Kevin O’Connell. It has two other locations, one in the lobby of the Superior Building at 815 Superior Ave, also in downtown Cleveland, and the other at the Ernst & Young Building at 950 Main Ave. in the Flats.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
FOX 8 Jukebox: Solon High School Madrigals
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The sounds of the holidays filled the FOX 8 studio Monday morning thanks to the Solon High School Madrigals. The Madrigals is a premiere vocal ensemble under the direction of Gary Lewis. The group will perform at the school’s Holiday Choral Concert on Wed., Dec....
Golf.com
How to replicate Firestone Country Club’s beloved Crunchy Cream Pie at home
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. If you’ve ever been to Firestone Country Club, we hope you had the intuition — or were otherwise explicitly instructed — to order the Crunchy Cream Pie while you were there. The dessert has amassed a cult-like fan club of professional golfers over the years, including notable major champions such as Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, and Jack Nicklaus.
wadsworthbruin.com
Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season
Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
Live Nation offers Lawn Pass for Blossom Music Center summer pop music season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- National promoter Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass for the Summer 2023 concert season offering concert-goers who frequent Blossom Music Center a one-stop shop for the Cuyahoga Falls amphitheater slate of summer shows. For $199 plus fees, live music fans receive guaranteed general admission lawn...
Watch: 8 couples tie the knot at Swensons Drive-In
Would you get married at a restaurant? Well, these eight couples are doing just that at a Swensons Drive-In!
Cleveland Scene
These Cleveland Restaurants Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck, According to Reddit
Recently, Reddit user MLong32 asked the question "What (Cleveland) restaurants give the biggest portions & also best bang for your buck?" The responses were widespread, from the suburbs to the city and from steakhouses to Chinese buffets. Here are the recommendations for some great local food options if you're looking to stretch your dollar far.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
