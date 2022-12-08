ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Holiday home decorating ideas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There is just under two weeks left to deck the halls. FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with the design team at VNTG Home to get some tips to get your home looking it’s best for the holidays. For more information on...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
CLEVELAND, OH
medinacountylife.com

Ron’s Garage: Fixing Cars with Furry Friends

When you look around a repair shop, you expect to see the typical things. Tools, cars, car parts, and wait. . . a dog and cat? At Ron’s Garage in Brunswick, Jake the Cavachon and Josie the tabby cat greet customers as they walk in to get their cars fixed.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Where’s the snow? Coming soon

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cloudy skies with some patchy drizzle/flurry Monday morning. Sunshine back Tuesday!. Watching for a stronger system to move in late Wednesday. It’ll start off as rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Snow showers early Friday into Saturday. Another winter system early next week. Signs of colder...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Tower City Center to add two new food tenants

Tower City Center is adding two new food tenants to the mixed-use facility at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland. Cleveland Sandwich Co. will open at The Eatery, the center’s food court, in December. It will serve signature sandwiches, salads and sides curated by chef Kevin O’Connell. It has two other locations, one in the lobby of the Superior Building at 815 Superior Ave, also in downtown Cleveland, and the other at the Ernst & Young Building at 950 Main Ave. in the Flats.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

FOX 8 Jukebox: Solon High School Madrigals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The sounds of the holidays filled the FOX 8 studio Monday morning thanks to the Solon High School Madrigals. The Madrigals is a premiere vocal ensemble under the direction of Gary Lewis. The group will perform at the school’s Holiday Choral Concert on Wed., Dec....
SOLON, OH
Golf.com

How to replicate Firestone Country Club’s beloved Crunchy Cream Pie at home

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. If you’ve ever been to Firestone Country Club, we hope you had the intuition — or were otherwise explicitly instructed — to order the Crunchy Cream Pie while you were there. The dessert has amassed a cult-like fan club of professional golfers over the years, including notable major champions such as Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, and Jack Nicklaus.
AKRON, OH
wadsworthbruin.com

Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season

Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
WADSWORTH, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
CLEVELAND, OH

