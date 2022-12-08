Florida gas prices 7 cents lower than last December

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Across the United States, gas prices are officially lower than they were a year ago, but in some states, those price differences are bigger than others. Florida’s gas prices are a full $0.07 cheaper than the same time last year.

However, AAA’s gas price tracker shows that nationally, gas is just $0.01 lower than December 2021.

The week before Thanksgiving, gas prices in the U.S. were on their way down, including $0.10 per gallon in Florida. The trend of prices at the pump dropping continued through the end of November, coming down from a state average of $3.45 on Nov. 21.

Shortly after Thanksgiving, on Dec. 1, AAA reported gas prices had fallen $0.07 nationally, though crude oil prices had been boosted as supply had increased.

According to AAA , in the 14 days ending on Dec. 5, gas prices in the U.S. had dropped $0.26. However, a planned decrease in oil production by OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, could impact overall prices in the near future.

A week into December, the average price of gas in Florida is $3.21 per gallon for regular gasoline. Across the Tampa Bay region, some prices are higher, while others are several cents lower.

Location Average Price/Gallon National $3.33 Florida $3.21 Citrus County $3.28 Hardee County $3.19 Hernando County $3.12 Highlands County $3.29 Hillsborough County $3.18 Manatee County $3.19 Pasco County $3.14 Pinellas County $3.17 Polk County $3.27 Sarasota County $3.24 (Source: AAA Gas Prices)

While gasoline prices are down compared to last year, the costs of mid-grade, premium, and diesel fuel are still higher than the year before, though lower than the all time highs reported in June 2022.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.