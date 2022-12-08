ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gas prices 7 cents lower than last December

By Sam Sachs
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Across the United States, gas prices are officially lower than they were a year ago, but in some states, those price differences are bigger than others. Florida’s gas prices are a full $0.07 cheaper than the same time last year.

However, AAA’s gas price tracker shows that nationally, gas is just $0.01 lower than December 2021.

The week before Thanksgiving, gas prices in the U.S. were on their way down, including $0.10 per gallon in Florida. The trend of prices at the pump dropping continued through the end of November, coming down from a state average of $3.45 on Nov. 21.

Shortly after Thanksgiving, on Dec. 1, AAA reported gas prices had fallen $0.07 nationally, though crude oil prices had been boosted as supply had increased.

According to AAA , in the 14 days ending on Dec. 5, gas prices in the U.S. had dropped $0.26. However, a planned decrease in oil production by OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, could impact overall prices in the near future.

A week into December, the average price of gas in Florida is $3.21 per gallon for regular gasoline. Across the Tampa Bay region, some prices are higher, while others are several cents lower.

Location Average Price/Gallon
National $3.33
Florida $3.21
Citrus County $3.28
Hardee County $3.19
Hernando County $3.12
Highlands County $3.29
Hillsborough County $3.18
Manatee County $3.19
Pasco County $3.14
Pinellas County $3.17
Polk County $3.27
Sarasota County $3.24
(Source: AAA Gas Prices)

While gasoline prices are down compared to last year, the costs of mid-grade, premium, and diesel fuel are still higher than the year before, though lower than the all time highs reported in June 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Community Policy