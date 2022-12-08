Read full article on original website
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Angry at Contestants for Not Knowing Gene Kelly as a Dance Icon
'Jeopardy' fans can't believe contestants missed an easy trivia question about famous movie star and dancer Gene Kelly.
Celebrities? They’re all a bit weird … Hadley Freeman on 22 years interviewing stars
Ben Affleck was delightful, Justin Timberlake a drag and Keanu so handsome I couldn’t speak. Here’s everything you always wanted to know about A-listers (but were afraid to ask) I — started working at the Guardian in the summer of 2000 – not to write, but to look...
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Why Barbara Eden Was “Very Careful” Around Lucille Ball And “Playboy” Desi Arnaz
Today, Barbara Eden is as immortal as her famous I Dream of Jeannie character. But before the ’60s sitcom left the bottle, Eden, today 91, had to establish herself in the industry like every newcomer. She faced some memorable obstacles too, and it was memorable enough Eden was cautious even when she worked with the famous Lucille Ball – and especially when she worked with Desi Arnaz.
Julia Roberts, husband Daniel Moder seen together enjoying Kennedy Center Honors
Actress Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, were in attendance at the White House on Sunday for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
That Time Bruce Springsteen Silenced The Room At Tom Hanks' Party And Arnold Schwarzenegger Broke It With A Crack Aimed At Maria Shriver
What I wouldn't have given to be a fly on the wall at this Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson party that Bruce Springsteen and Arnold Schwarzenegger attended.
Kevin Costner learns 'Yellowstone' election results, discusses his own political views: 'I'm disappointed'
"Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner felted defeated and wished he saw "more of a morality" from elected officials. Costner plays John Dutton on the Paramount show.
John Stamos speaks out about Lori Loughlin after Varsity Blues scandal: 'She went to f---ing jail, man'
"Full House" alum John Stamos opened up about Lori Loughlin's college admission scandal on an episode of the "Armchair Expert," with comedian Dax Shepard.
3 Moments of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Controversy and How They Changed the Show
'Gilligan's Island' like many TV shows was prone to controversy, and much of the drama took place behind-the-scenes.
Fans React After 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Fail to Identify a Movie Icon
It's not unusual for Jeopardy! questions to stump contestants, but when the players fail to recognize one of the most prolific faces in entertainment, well, viewers tend to have a problem with that. During the episode that originally aired on Dec. 1, contestants Cris Pannullo, Rob Lamanna, and Jeri Zulli...
Colin Hanks’ Wife Samantha Bryant: All About Their Marriage & His Past Relationships
Colin Hanks has followed in his father, Tom Hanks’, footsteps as he is a working Hollywood actor. The ‘King King’ star dated a bevy of beauties, including Busy Phillips, during his rise in the entertainment industry. He’s been married to Samantha Bryant for over a decade, and...
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
Alexis Bledel's Gilmore Girls Spin-Off Never Happened Because It Didn't Feel Right Without Lauren Graham
"Gilmore Girls" is beloved by its fan base for a reason. After all, few series can bring to the table what Amy Sherman-Palladino's comedy-drama series did. Following three very different generations of the Gilmore family in the form of prim and proper matriarch Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), her quirky, upbeat daughter Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Lorelai's bright and resourceful daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), the show offered some fascinating looks at the lives of modern women in different age groups.
Kate Walsh on the end of 'Grey's Anatomy,' and why it's so hard to tell a joke in modern culture
Actress and animal lover Kate Walsh talked to Fox News Digital about her time on "Grey's Anatomy," and revealed if she'd do a reboot of "Private Practice." She also discussed comedy in today's world of cancel culture.
‘Jeopardy!’ Researcher Admits Celebrity Questions Are Easier, but Not Because Celebrities Aren’t Smart Enough
Former 'Jeopardy!' Head Researcher Suzanne Stone explains the methodology behind Celebrity Jeopardy! questions and why they seem easier.
Fans and Celebrities Mourn Shocking Loss of Actress Kirstie Alley
She was best known as “lovable loser” Rebecca Howe on the long-running 1980’s/1990’s TV series Cheers, but Kirstie Alley left an indelible mark on show business that spans generations. On Monday, Alley succumbed to a short battle with colon cancer at age 71, her children confirmed on Twitter.
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
