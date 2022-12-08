Read full article on original website
Top Speed
These 10 Sport Bikes Laid The Foundation For The Ducati Panigale V4
Since 1971, Ducati has been defined by one element: its V-Twin engine. This bellowing piece of engineering grew from the initial 750cc version all the way up to the 1299 of 2014, at which point Ducati’s engineers realized that they had taken the concept as far as it could go. Some commentators saw the introduction of the V4 engine in the Panigale as heresy, but there is no doubt that the configuration is the future of the Ducati sports bike. But it couldn’t exist without what came before, so to fully appreciate the Panigale V4, here is every Ducati sports bike that added its own DNA to the line.
RideApart
FIM International Six Days Enduro Is A Go In Argentina In November 2023
The oldest off-road motorcycle competition on the FIM Calendar is the International Six Days Enduro, or ISDE, originally known as the International Six Days Trial. It’s indeed one of the most iconic motorsports events featuring two wheels in the dirt, with several manufacturers releasing special edition models paying homage to the Six Days Enduro.
RideApart
Max Verstappen and Marc Marquez Sit Down For A Round Of Questions
Two champions talk about life at the top, conversing about the ups and down about competing in the most demanding motorsports disciplines in the world while being so young. So Max Verstappen, the current Formula One (F1) champion, sat down with Marc Marquez for a round of questions. The pair talk about life at the top, their opinions about each other, and what it’s like to be a racer in their respective fields. Much respect was thrown around the room as the two racers were prompted to answer questions about what they thought about each other and their respective disciplines.
RideApart
Watch A Triumph Tiger Cub Regain Its Stripes In This Restoration Series
True love is when you still retain affection despite something’s (or someone’s) faults. That’s absolutely no less true in the motorcycle world, and once you find the sub-niche of motorbikes that speaks to you, we guarantee that you’ll know it. Take this 1963 Triumph Tiger Cub, for example. Has it seen better days? Absolutely. Can it be saved? Like so many bikes, that all depends on how much time, effort, and money the person who found it is willing to put into it.
Top Speed
Watch This Tuned BMW M8 Convertible Do An Epic Top Speed Run On The Autobahn
The BMW M8 Competition fits the bill perfectly for those seeking a big-boy convertible with serious performance and upmarket luxury. It is a sports car with all the right ingredients to make you feel special whenever you get the wheel. Apart from the attractive looks and the impeccably crafted interior, the engine is quite beefy. It is the same S63 V-8 that powers the M5 CS, which is the most bonkers limited-edition BMW with unadulterated performance. However, the M8 Competition Convertible we are talking about here is rated at a whopping 800 horsepower. To experience this wild beast’s enhanced raw performance, AutoTopNL brought another POV video on the Autobahn.
RideApart
Benelli’s Panarea Retro-Style Scooter Makes Its Way To Malaysia
There’s something undeniably charming about a retro-style scooter. Small and compact two-wheelers that carry vintage styling infused with modern-day performance and technology were once exclusively synonymous with Vespa, however, more and more manufacturers have ventured into the classic-style scooter segment. We’ve seen it in the likes of the Yamaha Fazzio launched in the Asian market, as well as the Peugeot Django available in Europe.
RideApart
Ducati And Locman Release A New Collection Of Classy Timepieces
For a lot of us, motorcycles aren’t simply a pastime or a means to get around; they’re a lifestyle. As such, we like surrounding ourselves with products that remind us of our two-wheeled obsession even when we’re not aboard our beloved steeds. Now, the simphood for motorcycles varies depending on the brand. With diehard brand loyalists willing to defend their manufacturer of choice to the death.
Top Speed
This Porsche 904 Carrera GTS Was Entered In The 24 Hours Of Le Mans
Surviving the racing circuits of the 1960s and living to tell the tale nearly six decades later is no small feat, and that's what makes this particular 1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS a rare bird. Particularly so considering the Carrera GTS once banged doors in the lead-up to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, even if a stroke of bad luck meant it never saw the official green flag. This stunning Porche FIA GT Sports Car with a silver metallic exterior and blue/gray interior has an interesting history, and the model itself led to one of the most iconic Porsche race cars in the brand's history.
RideApart
Marc Marquez Teaches F1 Drivers A Few MotoGP Basics
Marc Marquez became an instructor for a day at Honda Racing’s Thanks Day held in Motegi, Japan on November 27, 2022. The Spaniard showed Formula One (F1) drivers like Max Verstappen from Red Bull, the details of his Honda RC213V. Verstappen and Marquez have interacted with each other on...
Top Speed
A Bigger KTM RC Is Coming To Fulfill Your Supersport Needs
The KTM RC 390 is an uber-fun small sportbike, and it has reigned supreme in its segment for a while now. However, ever since its arrival in 2014, it has made us daydream about a more powerful full-faired KTM and what it’d be capable of, especially considering the factory’s MotoGP success. Now, it finally looks like an answer is coming soon, as a prototype of the RC 990 has been spotted testing.
RideApart
Tech Firm Developing Flexible LCD Screens For MotoGP Bikes And Suits
MotoGP isn’t just expensive, it’s exorbitant. Suzuki fled the Grand Prix paddock following the 2022 season due, in part, to the costly development budgets and team salaries. In order to meet the ever-rising expenses, teams turn to sponsors as a means to fund the yearly campaigns. However, there’s only so much real estate for advertisers to leverage on a MotoGP machine.
RideApart
Motori Minarelli Has A New Two-Stroke Engine That’s Euro 5-Compliant
Two-stroke engines have pretty much been relegated to off-road use these days, with the notion of them being approved for road use nearly impossible due to their smelly, smoky, and noisy nature. Indeed, when was the last time a manufacturer released a street-legal two-stroke model? Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped companies from pushing the envelope of two-stroke technology.
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Editor’s Choice 2022 – Cory’s Best Bike & Gear Awards
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. OK, another wild year in the books. 2022 started with remnants of two years of chaos, then gradually edged back towards ‘before-times’ normal. What that means for us all here, is that once again I rode more new bikes, more new gear, and in more varied locations than in recent years. So my first-hand Editor’s Choice Picks come from a deeper pool of great contenders this year again. Hurrah!
