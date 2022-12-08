Since 1971, Ducati has been defined by one element: its V-Twin engine. This bellowing piece of engineering grew from the initial 750cc version all the way up to the 1299 of 2014, at which point Ducati’s engineers realized that they had taken the concept as far as it could go. Some commentators saw the introduction of the V4 engine in the Panigale as heresy, but there is no doubt that the configuration is the future of the Ducati sports bike. But it couldn’t exist without what came before, so to fully appreciate the Panigale V4, here is every Ducati sports bike that added its own DNA to the line.

