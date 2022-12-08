Read full article on original website
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Monday Forecast
Wonderlights at World Wide Technology Raceway
It's one thing to drive by Christmas lights, it's quite another to drive through them. Tim Ezell is immersed in lights at World Wide Technology Raceway. It's one thing to drive by Christmas lights, it's quite another to drive through them. Tim Ezell is immersed in lights at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday at 8 a.m.
Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will have to take a different route. Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday …. Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will...
A dry morning will lead to a wet day
The forecast calls for rain to fall this morning. The heaviest precipitation is expected to fall south of St. Louis. The forecast calls for rain to fall this morning. The heaviest precipitation is expected to fall south of St. Louis. Boy Scouts host holiday food drive in Manchester. There remains...
Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Peters
Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in a St. Peters neighborhood. Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Peters. Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in a St. Peters neighborhood. Boy Scouts host holiday food drive in Manchester. There remains a great need for food across the area as...
CBL Malls has pet pictures with Santa tonight and for the week!
ST. LOUIS – Our fur babies can’t be left out! Grab your dog or cat and take them to any of the four area CBL malls this week for a pet picture with Santa, Rudolph, and Frosty! They are happening tonight at Mid-Rivers Mall in St. Peters, St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, IL, West County Shopping Center, and South County Shopping Center. It will be anything but a “ruff” night!
Ducts & Drains trade program prepares St. Louis teens for workforce and more
Students from underserved communities just finished a trade program that was meant to help them get ahead. Ducts & Drains trade program prepares St. Louis teens …. Students from underserved communities just finished a trade program that was meant to help them get ahead. Stowers Realty Group educates the next...
Getting ready for Hanukkah and beyond with Just Bake It
Not the greatest baker on the block? No worries, because Giti Fredman, owner of Just Bake It, can give you some game in the baking category. Getting ready for Hanukkah and beyond with Just Bake …. Not the greatest baker on the block? No worries, because Giti Fredman, owner of...
Give the gift of holiday cheer from The Face and The Body
Here’s the holiday cheer deal: spend $100 on gift cards or products and earn a bonus $25 gift card that can be spent at all six locally-owned locations!. Give the gift of holiday cheer from The Face and …. Here’s the holiday cheer deal: spend $100 on gift cards...
St. Louis man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
Lamar Johnson has wrongly spent nearly three decades in prison for a St. Louis killing after a witness was coerced into falsely identifying him as the shooter, an attorney for the local prosecutor's office told a judge Monday. St. Louis man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others …. Lamar Johnson...
Stowers Realty Group educates the next generation of realtors
ST. LOUIS – What’s great about Stowers Realty Group is that they teach and mentor those who want to be the next generation of realtors. Hear from students who went to school and are now starting successful real estate careers. Now, if you want to buy or sell your home, Stowers has you covered. You won’t find better people who know the St. Louis area market. The perfect home for you is out there, and they will help you get it! Let’s be home for the holiday!
Country star pays tribute to his beloved dog by helping St. Louis animal rescue
Country singer Kenny Chesney recently lost his rescue dog named Ruby. To honor her, he is helping a St. Louis organization that helps stray dogs. Country star pays tribute to his beloved dog by helping …. Country singer Kenny Chesney recently lost his rescue dog named Ruby. To honor her,...
Shop for joy-filled items at the Joy FM store in Des Peres!
DES PERES, Mo. – The Joy Store in Des Peres is filled with journals, candles, hats, mugs, and apparel. It’s part of the faith-based Christian radio station 99.1 Joy FM. Pick up a journal and recommit to writing those gratitude lists. There is something for everyone on your...
Aldermen proposes youth curfew to help deal with violence
The Aldermanic Black Caucus launched a new initiative to deal with youth violence. They held a news conference Friday morning to talk about their new effort to cut gun violence and deal with mental health issues. Aldermen proposes youth curfew to help deal with …. The Aldermanic Black Caucus launched...
Cantor Injury Law: How to handle wintertime accidents
ST. LOUIS – From car accidents to slipping and falling on an icy driveway or sidewalk, wintertime does have its difficulties. If you are injured, give Cantor Injury Law a call. This local business knows how to handle injury cases, workers’ compensation, and other injuries. They are the experts in injury law. If you need an injury lawyer, Cantor Injury Law offers a free consultation. Just call 314-628-9999 or visit CantorInjuryLaw.com.
Illinois girl makes a wish for a furry friend for Christmas
A little girl in Illinois battling a rare disease had one wish this Christmas, which was to have a puppy companion to help her through life. Illinois girl makes a wish for a furry friend for …. A little girl in Illinois battling a rare disease had one wish this...
Baskets for Badges collects holiday gifts for area police departments
ST. LOUIS – In the beginning, they worked with about 75 local departments. Now, Basket for Badges is delivering holiday cheer to more than 200 police departments in the metro area. The program is the work of volunteers who collect donated holiday items for police officers. Hot chocolate, hand...
No. 6 Kansas routs Mizzou 95-67 in first visit in 10 years
Sixth-ranked Kansas routed Missouri 95-67 on Saturday in the Jayhawks’ first visit to their old Big 12 rival in more than a decade. No. 6 Kansas routs Mizzou 95-67 in first visit in …. Sixth-ranked Kansas routed Missouri 95-67 on Saturday in the Jayhawks’ first visit to their old...
Local organization asks for more toy donations to give to children in need
A local organization that wants to make sure kids in need get Christmas presents this year is asking for help. Local organization asks for more toy donations to …. A local organization that wants to make sure kids in need get Christmas presents this year is asking for help. Stowers...
Power Swabs offers 40% off teeth whitening for a bright smile
ST. LOUIS – Do you find yourself not smiling as much or allowing yourself to fully laugh because your teeth are not as white as they used to be? Lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco talked with us about a very effective teeth-whitening product called Power Swabs. Studies show whiter teeth...
