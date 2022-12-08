Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Wis. DHS: Open enrollment ends Thursday to get coverage on Jan. 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the deadline approaches, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) reminded Wisconsinites they have less than a week to apply for federal health care coverage. Wisconsinites have until Thursday to enroll in a health care plan available...
Daily Cardinal
Federalization of Wisconsin Hemp Program
Host, Madeleine Afonso and Writer, Gavin Escott, discuss his article for the Action Project Drug Issue, “Federalization of Wisconsin Hemp Program opens doors, leaves some farmers wanting more”. They talk about different uses of hemp, Wisconsin’s history of hemp farming and how Wisconsin Farmers have been affected by the federalization of the hemp program.
wtmj.com
Vos wants ‘significantly’ more than $3 billion in tax cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants to cut taxes by “significantly” more than $3.4 billion in the next state budget, while remaining coy about how he wants to address major issues like funding for schools and local governments. Vos discussed how he would like to see the Legislature handle the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus during a virtual event Friday hosted by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. Vos and Republicans for months have said they want to cut taxes, with an emphases on further flattening the state’s income tax rates. Gov. Tony Evers will release his budget on Feb. 15 and the Legislature will rewrite it in the months after that.
wpr.org
Wisconsin health secretary Karen Timberlake leaving Evers administration
Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary-designee Karen Timberlake is leaving the Evers administration. Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Friday, saying Timberlake's last day would be Jan. 2, the end of the governors' current term. Timberlake joined DHS in January 2021 as the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available to Wisconsinites....
mediafeed.org
First-time homebuyers’ programs in Wisconsin
The housing market in Wisconsin is heating up. Home prices increased 11.4% from May 2021 to May 2022. And the number of homes for sale during this timeframe dropped 13.2%. The median sale price of a house in the state is $278,800, according to Redfin, a real estate brokerage company that analyzes housing market data across the country. The good news: For the qualified first-time homebuyer in Wisconsin, there are opportunities to be had.
voiceofalexandria.com
'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison
Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
CBS 58
Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
WSAW
Governor Evers kickstarts new veteran assistance program
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as part of the governor’s $10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans. The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans...
Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?
It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
wpr.org
Wisconsin cities have taken steps to be more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community
Since 2018, Wisconsin municipalities have taken steps to become more inclusive toward the LGBTQ+ community. The Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index surveys laws and policies of cities across the U.S. It gives cities a grade based on how inclusive those policies are toward members of the LGBTQ+ community. Of...
Assembly Speaker Vos casts doubt on Milwaukee's push for more shared revenue
Speaker Vos says Republican lawmakers need concrete plans from Milwaukee leaders on how they will reform the city’s finances.
cwbradio.com
Effective January 1st, Wisconsin Will Have a New LLC Law
Wisconsin has a New LLC law that will completely replace the existing LLC law. The new law will be effective January 1, 2023. The new law affects both existing LLCs and future LLCs. This new law made changes to the statute governing limited liability companies (LLCs) organized in Wisconsin. The...
captimes.com
Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated
Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Gloves come off in battle for open Wisconsin Supreme Court seat
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're following several brig headlines in Wisconsin politics this week. The gloves are coming off in the battle for an open seat on Wisconsin Supreme Court, and Wisconsin Republicans are preparing to elect their next state party chair. CBS 58 Capitol correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics editor JR Ross, took a deep dive into those stories in this week's Capitol Connection.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 passes away after 8 years of duty
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol announced Friday the unexpected death of one of their own, a 9-year-old K-9. According to officials, Roni joined the State Patrol in 2014 and was assigned to the Special Operations Section out of the Northwest Region- Eau Claire Post. State Patrol said Roni...
nbc15.com
MGE approved to buy share of southern Wis. solar energy center
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) was approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to purchase more solar energy and battery storage. MGE can now purchase solar energy and battery storage from the Darien Solar Energy Center and will own 25 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 7.5 MW of battery storage from a solar battery storage facility in Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin.
Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America
I first heard about the new “Wisconsin Death Trip” story from a friend in North Carolina. “After reading this Vanity Fair piece, not so sure I wanna come visit y’all,” she wrote. Wisconsin winters often scare away visitors from the South. But a Nov. 30 glossy magazine feature by journalist, best-selling author and Dartmouth professor […] The post Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
45 Degrees North: Stray Dogs
Stray dogs are a sad fact of rural life. When I was a kid in Indiana, the gravel road we lived on was a prime spot for city folks to drop unwanted animals. Sometimes dumped dogs adopted farm families and lived happily ever after. But others formed packs that didn’t look or act like pets. Think Mad Max with wilder hairstyles.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DNR investigating illegal shootings of two elk in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in Western Wisconsin. A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR states that both shootings took place in separate events in Jackson...
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
