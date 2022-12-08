Read full article on original website
WMBF
Deputies: Drone delivering contraband to correctional facility; two arrested
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marlboro County deputies arrested two men after reports of a drone flying contraband into the Evans Correctional Institution. On Sunday, deputies were called to the area of Lindsay Park around 8 p.m., located in front of the prison on the other side of Highway 9, to check the area for a suspicious vehicle as reported by officers from the facility.
WMBF
Woman faces felony charge after false bomb threats made to Florence County Detention Center
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina woman faces a felony charge for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat to the Florence County Detention Center. According to investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Danielle De’Asia Heyward, 21, of Walterboro, called the Florence County Detention Center on, or about, November 17, claiming a bomb was about to be placed in the Booking Department.
WMBF
3 shot in reported Florence County domestic disturbance
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a domestic dispute Monday morning in Florence County. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Delta Mill Road shortly after 5 a.m. Three gunshot victims were...
3 shot near Pamplico, Florence County Sheriff’s Office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital after being shot early Monday morning in Florence County, authorities said. It happened on Delta Mill Road, north of Pamplico, where deputies were called at about 5 a.m. after getting a report of a domestic disturbance, Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County […]
wpde.com
7 Darlington County correctional officers arrested in past 18 months
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven correctional officers with the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County were arrested for various crimes in the past 18 months. They're no longer with the department. The former officers are charged with various crimes, including bringing drugs and contraband into the...
WMBF
Police investigate after several shots fired into truck in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police said someone fired several shots into a truck in broad daylight on Monday. Police were called before 10 a.m. to Smith Street, which is off Liberty Street, for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses told them that they...
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
Mullins High School employee dies in Marion County head-on crash involving school bus
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 64-year-old Marion County School District employee was identified as the person who died Thursday in a head-on crash involving a school bus, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Edward Alston, of Mullins, was killed in the crash, the coroner said. He was an employee at Mullins High School. […]
WMBF
Police: Person shot after argument in Mullins
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot after an argument at a Pee Dee home early Sunday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said the incident happened on North Cypress Street. Further details are limited, but officials said the suspect remains at large. Stay with WMBF News for...
Police search for suspect after 1 shot at home in Mullins
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot early Sunday morning after an argument at a home in Mullins, police said. It happened on North Cypress Street, according to the Mullins Police Department. As of 9:15 a.m. Sunday, police were still searching for a suspect. The condition of the person shot was not immediately known, […]
WMBF
Florence County man accused of touching child inappropriately, mother also arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County man was arrested earlier this week after deputies said he touched a child inappropriately. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Casey Pollard, of Coward, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in connection to alleged incidents that happened in October.
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
wpde.com
Teen charged after police say pursuit reached 130 mph in Laurinburg
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile faces multiple charges following a police pursuit in Scotland County. Laurinburg Police say that on Thursday, Dec. 8 at approximately 8:45 pm, an officer with the Laurinburg Police Department observed a black in color 2007 Dodge Charger fail to stop at a stop sign and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Produce Market Road.
SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced three arrests connected to an October shooting in Kingstree. According to SLED, Jomareon Epps (18), Davonte’ Green (20), and Terell Graham (27) are all facing charges after the three on October 25 confronted an unnamed party at a Kingstree resident and shots were […]
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead After Chesterfield County Crash
PAGELAND, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a crash on North Arant Street near Arkorful Lane, less than a mile north of Pageland. This happened just after 6 a.m. on Monday, December 12th. According to troopers, a 2007 GMC Acadia SUV was parked on the side of North Argent Street, but partially in the road, with its flashers on.
RCSO investigates shooting near Fairmont
FAIRMONT — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday near Fairmont.
Inmate death at Richland County jail confirmed; Officials address concerns
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office said an inmate has died at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The death was confirmed to News19 on Thursday afternoon and, according to a county spokesperson, is under investigation. No details regarding the cause or manner of death have...
WMBF
Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
WMBF
Trial date scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, raping, killing Robeson County teen
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The trial for the man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing a Robeson County teen is scheduled to take place next year. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Michael McLellan’s trial has been scheduled for Sept. 18, 2023. The office said the trial was set during a hearing this past week.
