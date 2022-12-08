ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Comments / 6

Related
WMBF

Deputies: Drone delivering contraband to correctional facility; two arrested

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marlboro County deputies arrested two men after reports of a drone flying contraband into the Evans Correctional Institution. On Sunday, deputies were called to the area of Lindsay Park around 8 p.m., located in front of the prison on the other side of Highway 9, to check the area for a suspicious vehicle as reported by officers from the facility.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Woman faces felony charge after false bomb threats made to Florence County Detention Center

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina woman faces a felony charge for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat to the Florence County Detention Center. According to investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Danielle De’Asia Heyward, 21, of Walterboro, called the Florence County Detention Center on, or about, November 17, claiming a bomb was about to be placed in the Booking Department.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

3 shot in reported Florence County domestic disturbance

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a domestic dispute Monday morning in Florence County. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Delta Mill Road shortly after 5 a.m. Three gunshot victims were...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

7 Darlington County correctional officers arrested in past 18 months

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven correctional officers with the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County were arrested for various crimes in the past 18 months. They're no longer with the department. The former officers are charged with various crimes, including bringing drugs and contraband into the...
WMBF

Police investigate after several shots fired into truck in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police said someone fired several shots into a truck in broad daylight on Monday. Police were called before 10 a.m. to Smith Street, which is off Liberty Street, for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses told them that they...
MARION, SC
News19 WLTX

Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police: Person shot after argument in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot after an argument at a Pee Dee home early Sunday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said the incident happened on North Cypress Street. Further details are limited, but officials said the suspect remains at large. Stay with WMBF News for...
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

Police search for suspect after 1 shot at home in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot early Sunday morning after an argument at a home in Mullins, police said. It happened on North Cypress Street, according to the Mullins Police Department. As of 9:15 a.m. Sunday, police were still searching for a suspect. The condition of the person shot was not immediately known, […]
MULLINS, SC
wpde.com

Teen charged after police say pursuit reached 130 mph in Laurinburg

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile faces multiple charges following a police pursuit in Scotland County. Laurinburg Police say that on Thursday, Dec. 8 at approximately 8:45 pm, an officer with the Laurinburg Police Department observed a black in color 2007 Dodge Charger fail to stop at a stop sign and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Produce Market Road.
LAURINBURG, NC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead After Chesterfield County Crash

PAGELAND, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a crash on North Arant Street near Arkorful Lane, less than a mile north of Pageland. This happened just after 6 a.m. on Monday, December 12th. According to troopers, a 2007 GMC Acadia SUV was parked on the side of North Argent Street, but partially in the road, with its flashers on.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy