ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

These amazing Christmas light shows in the Smokies and Knoxville are worth checking out!

By Devarrick Turner, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNbWe_0jc0Degg00

East Tennessee, from the Smoky Mountains to Knoxville, is glimmering with bright, vibrant lights this holiday season.

If checking out the best and brightest Christmas lights is part of your family's tradition, you have to see these festive holiday light shows before they dim until next year.

Christmas in the Smokies:Christmas in the Smokies: Enjoy holiday events in Dollywood, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg

Knoxville holiday events:Ice skating, parades and more bring joy for Christmas

Christmas lights in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas

Dollywood is adorned by more than 6 million twinkling lights through the end of the year, and the park's festival, featuring shows and Christmas cheer, has been voted America's Best Christmas Event for more than a decade. Tickets and information for the Pigeon Forge attraction are available at dollywood.com.

Tickets: Adult - $89; Child 4-9 - $79; Seniors over 62 - $79Location: 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge

Enchanted Christmas at Anakeesta

Until Jan. 1

Over three million lights and custom animations bring the Smoky Mountains alive at night at Anakeesta. Stroll through the Christmas Village or garden while sipping hot chocolate and delight in the winter wonderland adorned with dazzling lights, carolers, juggling elves and Santa’s magical sleigh. Visit Anakeesta.com for more details.

Tickets: Visit Anakeesta.com for various ticket packagesLocation: 576 Parkway, Gatlinburg

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland

Until Jan. 1

Shadrack’s Christmas is back for a 13th year, and it's double the fun with two holiday experiences. The traditional Christmas Wonderland drive-thru light show at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak features choreographed lights and music.

The new Christmas Adventure at Soaky Mountain Waterpark is a drive-thru that tells the story of a mishap at Santa’s workshop with larger-than-life artwork, fog, snow and sound. Visit shadrackchristmas.com/sevierville-shows for more information.

Tickets: $30-$80 per vehicle (Christmas Wonderland); $39-$99 per vehicle (Christmas Adventure); Discounted combo tickets availableTime: 6-10 p.m.Location: 3540 Line Drive, Kodak (Christmas Wonderland); 175 Gists Creek Road, Sevierville (Christmas Adventure)

Smoky Mountain Lights

Until Jan. 1

Delight in a peaceful drive-thru holiday light show in Townsend. Santa will be there Friday through Sunday. More details can be found at facebook.com/smokymtnlights.

Price: $25 per vehicleTime: 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5-10 p.m. Friday and SaturdayLocation: 7906 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend

Winterfest in Sevier County

Until Feb. 19

Winter in the Smokies is magical. Five million lights draped across Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg and Sevier County create a winter wonderland enjoyed by first-time guests and locals.

New for 2022 is the Wonders of Light Walking Trail in Pigeon Forge. A light show on Riverwalk Greenway features 20 new displays – some standing more than 25 feet high – with arches, large flowers, Old Man Winter and even a 52-foot-long caterpillar, all programmed to music. Visit pigeonforgewinterfest.com for a full Winterfest map.

Time: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.Location: Throughout Sevier County

Christmas lights in Knoxville

Boyd Family Christmas Light Show

Enjoy this vibrant and popular light show in West Knoxville. Check out facebook.com/BoydFamilyChristmasLightShow for more information.

Time: 6-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 6-10 p.m. Friday and SaturdayLocation: 1936 Winter Winds Lane

Johnson Christmas Light Displays

This computer-animated Christmas light show has been a festive holiday enjoyment since 2005. Find more information at Facebook.com/johnsonchristmasTN.

Time: 6-10 p.m.Location: 4901 Fragrant Cloud Lane

Holiday Festival of Lights at Concord Park

Until Jan.1

A Knoxville tradition, stroll through almost a mile of thousands of lights coordinated to music at The Cove at Concord Park. Hot drinks should be available inside the River Sports Outfitters facility most nights. And train rides through the light show are offered on Mondays.

Time: 6-9 p.m.Location: 11808 S. Northshore Drive

Listen to the Lights

Until Jan. 6

Enjoy a synchronized light show as you listen to music from your car. The extravagant display features illuminated trees, holiday decorations, bubbles, and Santa may even make a surprise appearance. Tune in to 93.7 FM to get the full experience. Go to facebook.com/BranchLights for more information.

Time: Starts at 6 p.m. dailyLocation: 929 Oak Haven Road

Zoo Knoxville Zoo Lights

Until Jan. 8 on select dates

Experience the magic of Knoxville’s wildest holiday light tradition. This year’s Zoo Knoxville light spectacular will feature dozens of glowing lanterns, an enchanted forest of multi-colored trees and hot chocolate. Visit zoolightsknoxville.com for more details.

Tickets: Adult - $24; Child 3-12 - $18; Adult zoo member - $20; Child zoo member - $14; Children under 2 are freeTime: 5-8:30 p.m. Must arrive by 7:30 p.m.Location: 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter for Knox News. He can be reached by email at devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com. Follow Devarrick on Twitter @dturner1208. Enjoy exclusive content and premium perks while supporting strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Beloved cat at Marble Springs State Historic Site missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cinnamon, a cat resident at Marble Springs State Historic Site, has been missing for weeks leading officials to believe he moved on, according to a Facebook post. “It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon,” Executive Director Kyle Dickson said. “Cinnamon has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
TENNESSEE STATE
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Gatlinburg

Looking For the highest quality hospital full list in the Gatlinburg local area, you are in the accurate location. In this article, I’ll discuss some highest quality hospital , that are physically placed in the Gatlinburg. You will get a directions, Web Page information, approximate people ratings, Contact Line,...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Church shares "Blessings on Bell Street"

McNabb Center weighs in on managing holiday stress. An expert with The McNabb Center in Knoxville shares some tips on managing stress around the holiday season. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Mothers of Mission Survivors make wreaths for families. Mothers of Mission Survivors hosted its 7th annual wreath-making event in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
inparkmagazine.com

Big Bear Mountain breaks records for Dollywood

During IAAPA Expo 2022, officials from Dollywood theme park and roller coaster manufacturer Vekoma took the cover off the ride vehicles that will be featured on the park’s new Big Bear Mountain which opens Spring 2023 at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park. The highly-detailed coaster trains resemble four-wheel-drive SUVs...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Charles Hall Museum, a non-profit in Tellico Plains, is collecting donations of historical items. Pam Hall Matthews, the daughter of Charles Hall and president of the Board of directors at Charles Hall Museum, said the museum allows people to donate items they feel are better served in the museum.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials canceled the Merry and Bright fireworks show for the remainder of the 2022 season due to dry conditions, according to park officials. “Due to an extended period of drought conditions the last few months, Dollywood - in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

The Pines opens in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

NO MORE RAIN! We're tracking when this ends

Knox County Commissioner Dasha Lundy is searching for more oversight at the Sheriff's Office after a Facebook post went viral. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line - clipped version. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hard Rock opened up a temporary casino in Bristol earlier...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tanger Outlets to hold special last-minute holiday shopping hours

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets in Sevierville is offering extended last-minute holiday shopping hours for those in need of quick gifts. Plenty of stores in the shopping center have restocked, representatives said, and will offer extended hours closer to Christmas. You can find the full schedule below:. Saturday, Dec....
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy