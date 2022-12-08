These amazing Christmas light shows in the Smokies and Knoxville are worth checking out!

East Tennessee, from the Smoky Mountains to Knoxville, is glimmering with bright, vibrant lights this holiday season.

If checking out the best and brightest Christmas lights is part of your family's tradition, you have to see these festive holiday light shows before they dim until next year.

Christmas lights in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas

Dollywood is adorned by more than 6 million twinkling lights through the end of the year, and the park's festival, featuring shows and Christmas cheer, has been voted America's Best Christmas Event for more than a decade. Tickets and information for the Pigeon Forge attraction are available at dollywood.com.

Tickets: Adult - $89; Child 4-9 - $79; Seniors over 62 - $79Location: 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge

Enchanted Christmas at Anakeesta

Until Jan. 1

Over three million lights and custom animations bring the Smoky Mountains alive at night at Anakeesta. Stroll through the Christmas Village or garden while sipping hot chocolate and delight in the winter wonderland adorned with dazzling lights, carolers, juggling elves and Santa’s magical sleigh. Visit Anakeesta.com for more details.

Tickets: Visit Anakeesta.com for various ticket packagesLocation: 576 Parkway, Gatlinburg

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland

Until Jan. 1

Shadrack’s Christmas is back for a 13th year, and it's double the fun with two holiday experiences. The traditional Christmas Wonderland drive-thru light show at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak features choreographed lights and music.

The new Christmas Adventure at Soaky Mountain Waterpark is a drive-thru that tells the story of a mishap at Santa’s workshop with larger-than-life artwork, fog, snow and sound. Visit shadrackchristmas.com/sevierville-shows for more information.

Tickets: $30-$80 per vehicle (Christmas Wonderland); $39-$99 per vehicle (Christmas Adventure); Discounted combo tickets availableTime: 6-10 p.m.Location: 3540 Line Drive, Kodak (Christmas Wonderland); 175 Gists Creek Road, Sevierville (Christmas Adventure)

Smoky Mountain Lights

Until Jan. 1

Delight in a peaceful drive-thru holiday light show in Townsend. Santa will be there Friday through Sunday. More details can be found at facebook.com/smokymtnlights.

Price: $25 per vehicleTime: 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5-10 p.m. Friday and SaturdayLocation: 7906 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend

Winterfest in Sevier County

Until Feb. 19

Winter in the Smokies is magical. Five million lights draped across Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg and Sevier County create a winter wonderland enjoyed by first-time guests and locals.

New for 2022 is the Wonders of Light Walking Trail in Pigeon Forge. A light show on Riverwalk Greenway features 20 new displays – some standing more than 25 feet high – with arches, large flowers, Old Man Winter and even a 52-foot-long caterpillar, all programmed to music. Visit pigeonforgewinterfest.com for a full Winterfest map.

Time: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.Location: Throughout Sevier County

Christmas lights in Knoxville

Boyd Family Christmas Light Show

Enjoy this vibrant and popular light show in West Knoxville. Check out facebook.com/BoydFamilyChristmasLightShow for more information.

Time: 6-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 6-10 p.m. Friday and SaturdayLocation: 1936 Winter Winds Lane

Johnson Christmas Light Displays

This computer-animated Christmas light show has been a festive holiday enjoyment since 2005. Find more information at Facebook.com/johnsonchristmasTN.

Time: 6-10 p.m.Location: 4901 Fragrant Cloud Lane

Holiday Festival of Lights at Concord Park

Until Jan.1

A Knoxville tradition, stroll through almost a mile of thousands of lights coordinated to music at The Cove at Concord Park. Hot drinks should be available inside the River Sports Outfitters facility most nights. And train rides through the light show are offered on Mondays.

Time: 6-9 p.m.Location: 11808 S. Northshore Drive

Listen to the Lights

Until Jan. 6

Enjoy a synchronized light show as you listen to music from your car. The extravagant display features illuminated trees, holiday decorations, bubbles, and Santa may even make a surprise appearance. Tune in to 93.7 FM to get the full experience. Go to facebook.com/BranchLights for more information.

Time: Starts at 6 p.m. dailyLocation: 929 Oak Haven Road

Zoo Knoxville Zoo Lights

Until Jan. 8 on select dates

Experience the magic of Knoxville’s wildest holiday light tradition. This year’s Zoo Knoxville light spectacular will feature dozens of glowing lanterns, an enchanted forest of multi-colored trees and hot chocolate. Visit zoolightsknoxville.com for more details.

Tickets: Adult - $24; Child 3-12 - $18; Adult zoo member - $20; Child zoo member - $14; Children under 2 are freeTime: 5-8:30 p.m. Must arrive by 7:30 p.m.Location: 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive

