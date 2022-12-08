ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

These Knoxville restaurants are open on Christmas Day if you don't feel like cooking

By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9eJK_0jc0Ddnx00

You don't have to cook a meal to gather your family around a table this holiday season.

Whether you're traveling or just don't have time to prepare, there are several restaurants in Knoxville that will be open on Christmas Day.

We recommend calling ahead and making a reservation if it's accepted. Tip well and be merry!

Is there a restaurant open on Christmas we missed? Email keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com and let us know!

Knoxville holiday events:Activities like ice skating and parades bring joy for Christmas

Christmas in the Smokies:Enjoy holiday events in Dollywood, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg

Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant

Settled in Sevierville, the Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant always has something going on for the holidays. This year, it's got two ways to celebrate Christmas.

There's a take-home Christmas feast. This includes spiral sliced ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, turkey gravy, dinner rolls, cornbread sausage dressing, sweet potato casserole, sweet tea and a pecan pie. It costs $120 plus tax and serves six people. Call 865-429-5700 ext. 1113 to place an order before Dec. 16.

If you'd rather dine in, Applewood is open on Christmas Day. From 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Applewood's Christmas Feast includes the Applewood Julep, famous apple fritters, apple butter, vegetable soup, roast prime rib, roast turkey with gravy, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, buttered corn and more.

It's reservation only, so call 865-428-1222.

Support families in need:As the economy shifts, our Empty Stocking Fund is there for families over the holidays

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen is offering a heaping plate of Italian cuisine this holiday season.

The Italian restaurant is open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The full menu is available to order, so you can enjoy pizza, pasta, parms and more.

Calhoun's

Once again, Calhoun's is prepared to serve East Tennessee this holiday season.

Every Calhoun's location will be open on Christmas Day, with most of the restaurants serving the full menu from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Oak Ridge and Lenoir City restaurants will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will only serve a buffet.

Chesapeake's

If you're looking for seafood this holiday, Chesapeake's has you covered.

All three locations in downtown Knoxville, West Knoxville and Gatlinburg will be open Christmas Day.

Chesapeake's downtown serves its full menu from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Gatlinburg also has the full menu available, but from noon to 9 p.m. The West Knoxville Chesapeake's serves a buffet only from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Reservations can be made online or by calling any location.

Copper Cellar West

The only Copper Cellar location open on Christmas Day is the location at 7316 Kingston Pike.

Open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Copper Cellar West is serving buffet only.

Reservations can be made online or by calling 865-673-3422.

Corner 16

On Christmas Day, both Corner 16 locations in Middlebrook and Northshore will be open.

Each location will serve its full menu from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you'd rather eat at home, both locations have holiday feed packs available for order.

These feasts include turkey, dressing, peas, smokehouse potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and seasonal cheesecake. It's $78 for five people or $150 for 10 people. Call either location 48 hours in advance to place an order.

Oliver Royale

Oliver Royale on Market Square is hosting a $79 three course Christmas Day menu all day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The first course is comprised of apple plus burrata, winter white bean plus radicchio or mussel chowder. The second course has four dishes to choose from: duo of pork, salmon wellington, confit lamb shank or petite beef tenderloin. The third course contains eggnog tres leche cake, peppermint paddy torte or a strawberry swiss roll.

Reservations can be made online or by calling the restaurant at 865-622-6434. Walk-ins are accepted.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

If you're craving a steak house dinner on Christmas, Ruth's Chris has a seat at the table for you.

The Knoxville location at 950 Volunteer Landing Lane is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is serving the full menu. You can also order holiday sides to-go or a celebration feast for $195. That includes roasted beef tenderloin with horseradish cream, garlic mashed potatoes and creamed spinach, a choice of salad and personal cheesecakes.

Reservations can be made online or by calling 865-546-4696.

Waffle House

Finally, the tried and true Waffle House is open all day on Christmas Day.

Everything on the menu is available to order at any time as long as there's an open table. If the light's on, Waffle House is open!

Any restaurants open on Christmas Day we missed? Email keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com with your suggestion!

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon is missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon has been reported missing for over two weeks, according to Marble Springs' Facebook post. His last visit was with the director of Marbel Springs where he was given "extra special attention and treats." Cinnamon was born at Marble Springs in 2005 and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Gatlinburg

Looking For the highest quality hospital full list in the Gatlinburg local area, you are in the accurate location. In this article, I’ll discuss some highest quality hospital , that are physically placed in the Gatlinburg. You will get a directions, Web Page information, approximate people ratings, Contact Line,...
GATLINBURG, TN
1450wlaf.com

Partin prepares to make final pizza at Charley’s Pizza

JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- For many, it’s hard to imagine Charley’s Pizza without the affable Jerry Partin at the helm. But as of Jan. 1, Partin is hanging up his apron. “It has been one good experience after another,” Partin said. Seated at the first booth on the left on a rainy afternoon Partin smiled talking about the last four decades.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Church shares "Blessings on Bell Street"

McNabb Center weighs in on managing holiday stress. An expert with The McNabb Center in Knoxville shares some tips on managing stress around the holiday season. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Mothers of Mission Survivors make wreaths for families. Mothers of Mission Survivors hosted its 7th annual wreath-making event in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tanger Outlets to hold special last-minute holiday shopping hours

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets in Sevierville is offering extended last-minute holiday shopping hours for those in need of quick gifts. Plenty of stores in the shopping center have restocked, representatives said, and will offer extended hours closer to Christmas. You can find the full schedule below:. Saturday, Dec....
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The Pines opens in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
inparkmagazine.com

Big Bear Mountain breaks records for Dollywood

During IAAPA Expo 2022, officials from Dollywood theme park and roller coaster manufacturer Vekoma took the cover off the ride vehicles that will be featured on the park’s new Big Bear Mountain which opens Spring 2023 at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park. The highly-detailed coaster trains resemble four-wheel-drive SUVs...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WSMV

Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials canceled the Merry and Bright fireworks show for the remainder of the 2022 season due to dry conditions, according to park officials. “Due to an extended period of drought conditions the last few months, Dollywood - in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

New development coming to North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour 2022

(Today’s Article is part one of two by guest writer Heather Ryerson) If you are new to Knoxville or a Knoxville native, Historic Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour is a lovely way to see the city and meet its gracious homeowners and home restorers. In its 36th year, the home tour included Rose Mortuary, St. James Episcopal Church and 9 homes in the neighborhood. After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, it was back and as beautiful as ever.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy