lincolnparishjournal.com
Convicted felon arrested with pistol
A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday on several charges as he fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Ruston Police officer stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling the wrong way on Trenton Street, a one-way highway, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer saw a passenger in the back seat...
ktalnews.com
SPD identifies suspect wanted in W. Shreveport standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the man wanted in connection with a domestic incident that led to a brief hostage situation and standoff overnight Sunday in West Shreveport. Police say 28-year-old O.B. Washington locked himself inside a home on Border Lane just off of Pines Road just...
KTBS
Standoff scene cleared after more than 12 hours; SPD searches for suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for a suspect in what they describe as a violent domestic incident that led to a 12-hour standoff Sunday night into Monday morning. O.B. Washington, 28, is wanted on multiple charges related to the standoff in the 6200 block of Border Lane. Police...
cenlanow.com
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a traffic stop around 9 PM on the 1100 block of East Hillsboro.
KTBS
Caddo deputies investigate fatal accident
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal accident Monday morning near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 169 and Buncombe Road in southwest Caddo Parish. Deputies say two SUVs collided head-on and the female driver of one of the vehicles dead at the scene. The other driver was taken...
KTBS
Minden police stop man for speeding, find weapon used in crime
Minden police have arrested a man and removed a dangerous weapon off the streets. Z’yon Crawford of Minden was stopped on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker 48 around 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to Police Chief-Elect Jared McIver, Det. Shane Griffith and Off. Ben Sparks stopped Crawford for speeding.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man convicted of armed robbery of Papa Johns, Thrifty Liquor; high-speed police chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man convicted on two armed robbery charges is facing 200 years in prison, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney. According to the DA’s press release on the conviction, 32-year-old Kenyon Lee Dunams was found guilty by a unanimous jury after deliberating a little more than an hour Thursday evening.
KSLA
Shreveport man facing over 200 years in prison for 2020 armed robberies
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is facing more than 200 years in prison after committing two armed robberies and leading police on a high-speed chase. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99 years on each armed robbery conviction. Due to conviction as a felon in possession of a firearm, he faces an additional term of at least five years and up to 20 years. The sentences would be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. The weapons possession charge also has a fine of at least $1,000 and up to $5,000. He will face District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. on Jan. 18, 2023.
51-Year-Old Paul Born Killed In A Fatal Crash In Webster Parish (Webster Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Webster Parish. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US Highway 371, just north of LA Highway 531.
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera
A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. Conway grinch repeatedly snipping Christmas lights …. You...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Minden male charged with stalking
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
KTBS
Attorney gives away bikes to local children
SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of children have brand new bikes for Christmas, thanks to attorney Gordon McKernan. The law firm hosted giveaways in Shreveport and nine other cities across the state this weekend. A total of 101 bikes were handed out at the Shreveport office.
lincolnparishjournal.com
K-9 finds drugs on traffic stop
A local man was arrested Monday about noon after he was stopped for a traffic violation and drugs were found during a search. Deputy S. Carr of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle backing down La. Highway 33 near La. 3072. The vehicle was halfway on the shoulder and halfway in the southbound lane of the highway.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Shreveport Police department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday evening. The accident happened on Shreveport's East 70th and Dixie Meadow Road. Police claim that an 18-wheeler pulled out onto the highway in a dangerous manner, causing two vehicles to come to a stop.
magnoliareporter.com
Union County hits 200 COVID-19 deaths, active cases leap in Columbia County
Two new COVID-19 deaths were recorded Saturday in Union County, and Columbia County led the way in South Arkansas in the number of new active cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Union County’s deaths were the 199th and 200th since the start of the pandemic. Columbia County active...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down in Columbia and Union counties
COVID-19 cases were down Sunday in Columbia and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,472. Total Active Cases: 28. Down two since Saturday. Total Recovered Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Robert Owen Nipper
Robert Owen Nipper, 80, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. He was born February 23, 1942 in Magnolia to the late Huglon Orvis Nipper and Maureen Bridges Nipper. Bob was a life-long member of the Harmony United Methodist Church where he was the...
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Skyler Lynn Scott, 10/4/196; 177 Aldridge Lane, Downsville, La; FTA. Alyson, Nale, 1/25/1980, 673 Turkey Creek Rd; FTA, FTA Marion, La. 6th St Apt 8, Bernice, La; FTA Henry Lee Gaymon Jr.; 9/25/1978;. 705 Priscilla Lane, Simple Assault, Lafayette, La; Disturbing the Peace/ Language. December 4. Russell Eugene Roberson,. 11/5/1992;...
KSLA
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year makes 11 years since the passing of La’Keia Rawls. She was the victim of the first Shreveport homicide of 2012. [RELATED: Charges upgraded in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2012]. “She was always there for me. If she was there making me tough...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
