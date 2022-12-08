Read full article on original website
Related
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge
Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.
Michigan man made $100,000 delivering groceries in 2020
One Michigan man was able to cash in on the grocery delivery service Shipt in 2020. Delivering groceries with apps like Shipt can be a great way to earn extra money and gain new experiences. Shipt is a grocery delivery service that connects shoppers with customers in their area who need groceries delivered to their doorstep. Shipt shoppers are responsible for picking up the groceries from local stores and delivering them to the customer's home.
Uber Eats Customer Says App Charged Him an Additional $57 for Order, Won’t Refund Him
Uber Eats customer (well, more than likely ex-Uber Eats customer) Alex Mutammara went viral on TikTok after posting a video delineating his negative experience with the popular food delivery service, stating that the random bill showed up on his credit card after using the application's group ordering function. Article continues...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Save over 40% on this handy device that basically turns you into a car mechanic
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Are you tired of overpaying for car repairs? If so, then it’s time for you to invest in an OBDII scan tool. This powerful device can help you diagnose and fix car issues yourself quickly and easily. With this invaluable tool, you’ll be able to spot minor problems before they become major ones and even maintain your vehicle like the Pros do.
I was one of those Airbnb hosts who made guests do chores before checking out — then I realized it was a ridiculous ask. Here's where I landed on who cleans what.
"One thing we've learned over time is that hospitality should always come first," says Melissa Forrest, who only charges a small cleaning fee now.
Shoppers Say Their Cats ‘Never Leave’ This Pet Heating Pad That's on Sale for Amazon's Last-Minute Gift Event
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Oh, the weather outside is frightful — and if you’re chilly, then your furry friend probably is too. Of course, they can’t just hop up and grab a blanket like we can, so if you have a pet at home, it’s best to bring the warmth to them. Pet parents who have picked up a pet heating pad can’t say enough good things about how much their little one enjoys having a warmed-up spot to curl up on, and the...
American Airlines Makes a Huge Customer-Friendly Move
Many frequent travelers know the frustration of trying to get information from a chatbot or being on hold for hours to reach a representative. Perhaps the worst of all is finding the perfect price for a popular flight, having the website freeze or crash and then finding that prices changed for a more expensive ticket. (It's never the other way around.)
How your checked bag gets to your destination and why some get lost, according to a ramp agent for a major airline
4.5 million Americans are expected to fly this week for Thanksgiving. "Tonight is definitely our heavy night ... We've just got to power through it," an LAX ramp agent said.
Straight Talk: Don't be fooled by this package delivery scam
Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Online purchases and package deliveries skyrocket during the holiday season. Naturally, scammers use this opportunity to trick busy shoppers into giving out their personal information. Here is what you should know about a new twist on delivery scams.
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve will hold its two-day policy-setting meeting this week, starting Tuesday. It is expected to boost its benchmark rate by another half of a percentage point, following several three-quarter-point increases going back to June. Adding to the drama for markets, the government will release November's consumer price index reading, a keenly watched measure of inflation, on Tuesday. While the CPI print likely won't sway the Fed's voting members during the meeting, it could influence Chairman Jerome Powell's tone during his remarks Wednesday, Patti Domm writes for CNBC PRO. Read live markets updates here.
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
NBC New York
How Much Money Americans Say They Need to Make to Feel Rich
There's plenty of advice out there to help make your life seem more luxurious to you on a budget. But when it comes to actually feeling rich, Americans say a high annual income is key. When asked how much money they'd need to earn annually in order to feel rich,...
NBC New York
Holiday Gift Guide: Luxurious Ideas for Her
With Christmas just a few weeks away, it's time to decide on a gift for the woman in your life. Whether she's a hardworking mom, dedicated wife, loving girlfriend, sister, or your best gal pal, any one of these gifts will show her just how much you value her. For...
Fed Up With Air Travel, Americans Are Choosing to Drive Instead of Fly
Most Americans traveling for Thanksgiving are driving
NBC New York
Cramer's Lightning Round: Alphabet Is Not Making Enough Money
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Morgan Stanley: "I want you to hold it. I think it's terrific at $89." SLB: "[Russia] pretty much made a deal between our...
I was laid off from DoorDash and was depending on it for my H1B visa. I'm mentally struggling to process the shock of looking for a new job.
Insider spoke to a laid-off DoorDash worker who says they now risk losing their work visa if they can't find a new employer quickly.
NBC New York
SpaceX Launches Lunar Lander for Japanese Venture Ispace, Which Aims to Create an Economy Around the Moon
Japanese lunar exploration company ispace began its long-anticipated first mission on Sunday, with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching the venture's lunar lander. "This is the very, very beginning of a new era," ispace founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada told CNBC. If successful, ispace would be the first private company...
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: How to watch out for shipping scams
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scammers are working as hard as delivery drivers around the holidays trying to trick shoppers into giving them account information, even credit card numbers. And between now and Christmas, they may get in touch with you, disguised as someone from Amazon, Walmart, or UPS. Here’s the...
Engadget
Uber and Motional's robotaxis arrive in Las Vegas
It marks the first time public riders and access the autonomous vehicles using Uber. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. Uber has launched public robotaxi rides in Las Vegas using Motional's Hyundai Ioniq 5 autonomous EVs with the aim of offering a full driverless service to the public in 2023. It will eventually expand to Los Angeles, where the two companies have been testing autonomous Uber Eats deliveries since May 2022. It's all part of a 10-year agreement between Uber and Motional to offer autonomous ride-hailing and deliveries.
Comments / 0