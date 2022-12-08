Rapper Key Glock To Play House of Blues in March 2023
Memphis rapper Key Glock had a hit right out of the gates with his 2017 debut,
Glock Season , which yielded the single “On My Soul." Since then, he has delivered four solo mixtapes as well as Dum and Dummer , a collaborative effort with Young Dolph.
Glock, who just announced the dates of his SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation Presents: Key Glock — Glockoma Tour with support from fellow Memphis native Big Scarr, will perform on March 23, 2023, at House of Blues .
Tickets to Glock’s concert at House of Blues go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
