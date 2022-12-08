ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Rapper Key Glock To Play House of Blues in March 2023

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cM8L_0jc0DGhM00
Key Glock.
Memphis rapper Key Glock had a hit right out of the gates with his 2017 debut,
Glock Season , which yielded the single “On My Soul." Since then, he has delivered four solo mixtapes as well as Dum and Dummer , a collaborative effort with Young Dolph.

Glock, who just announced the dates of his SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation Presents: Key Glock — Glockoma Tour with support from fellow Memphis native Big Scarr, will perform on March 23, 2023, at House of Blues
.

Tickets to Glock’s concert at House of Blues go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

Grand Funk Railroad Headed to Goodyear Theater in April 2023

An American rock group from the '70s, Grand Funk Railroad has just announced the dates of a spring tour that’ll mark its 54th anniversary as a band. The group that includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the hit “We’re an American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher will perform on April 1 at Goodyear Theater in Akron. A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Grand Funk Railroad concert at the Goodyear Theater go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
AKRON, OH
waldina.com

Happy 120th Birthday Margaret Hamilton

Today is the the 120th birthday of the actress that played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz: Margaret Hamilton. She spent the next 45 years of her life frightening every child she came into contact with, not purposely, just because she was the most famous and first witch they ever knew. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
654
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy