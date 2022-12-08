ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Age UK urges older people on low incomes to check if they can get Pension Credit

Pensioners on low incomes are being urged by Age UK to see if they qualify for Pension Credit, which could help them to access other cost-of-living support as well as topping up their regular income.Older people on a low income have until December 18 to put in a claim for Pension Credit in order to qualify for the second part of the Government’s cost-of-living payment, which is a £324 lump sum, the charity said.Age UK is urging all older people who are struggling on a low income and who are not already getting Pension Credit to put in a claim...
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
CNET

Social Security COLA Increase: When Will I See the Extra Money in My Check?

Next year Social Security benefits will see their largest increase in more than 40 years. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 COLA will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up 11.2%, an all-time record. The 2023 increase is the equivalent of about $146 more...
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?

The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.

