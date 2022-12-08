Marcus Mariota loses his starting job in Atlanta to Desmond Ridder

We’ve seen this song and dance before.

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota has lost his starting job in Atlanta in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder. The Falcons are 5-8, on a bye week, and evidently reevaluating their quarterback situation.

It looked like Mariota had found a home after four seasons in Tennessee and another three with the Las Vegas Raiders. He lost his starting job with the Titans and never got an extended look in Sin City. Mariota signed a two-year deal for $18.75 million. But the contract was effectively a one-year pact, as it includes $6.75 million for 2022, a $5 million signing bonus plus $1.75 million guaranteed base salary. For the second year, however, there’s a $12 million option with a $3 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2023 league year.

With his benching, it would be highly unlikely the Falcons would exercise the Year 2 option.

Mariota’s first, and probably only season in the ATL, could have gone better. He is averaging just 171 yards a game, 15 touchdowns, but nine interceptions.

Ridder is a third-round pick in last year’s draft out of Cincinnati and had a solid preseason leading some to speculate that he had actually done enough to win the job.

Should Mariota move on from the Falcons after this season, he will be looking for his third team in three seasons and his fourth in his eight-year NFL career.

