ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Marcus Mariota loses his starting job in Atlanta to Desmond Ridder

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARQvE_0jc0DAP000

We’ve seen this song and dance before.

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota has lost his starting job in Atlanta in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder. The Falcons are 5-8, on a bye week, and evidently reevaluating their quarterback situation.

It looked like Mariota had found a home after four seasons in Tennessee and another three with the Las Vegas Raiders. He lost his starting job with the Titans and never got an extended look in Sin City. Mariota signed a two-year deal for $18.75 million. But the contract was effectively a one-year pact, as it includes $6.75 million for 2022, a $5 million signing bonus plus $1.75 million guaranteed base salary. For the second year, however, there’s a $12 million option with a $3 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2023 league year.

With his benching, it would be highly unlikely the Falcons would exercise the Year 2 option.

Mariota’s first, and probably only season in the ATL, could have gone better. He is averaging just 171 yards a game, 15 touchdowns, but nine interceptions.

Ridder is a third-round pick in last year’s draft out of Cincinnati and had a solid preseason leading some to speculate that he had actually done enough to win the job.

Should Mariota move on from the Falcons after this season, he will be looking for his third team in three seasons and his fourth in his eight-year NFL career.

List

Ranking the best and worst uniform combinations for the Oregon Ducks in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZKn6_0jc0DAP000

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders

Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Colts WR T.Y. Hilton signs with Cowboys

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is reportedly signing with the Dallas Cowboys, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Monday. Hilton has been a free agent throughout the entire season since his contract expired with the Colts following the 2021 campaign. It wasn’t clear if he was going to join a team this season but a late-season addition for the stretch run was always possible.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
241K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy