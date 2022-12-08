ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

COLUMN: My first semester was okay, and that's okay

By Alex Walters
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2F7U_0jc0D9bW00

Before I moved to Michigan State University this fall, I was told, by numerous sources, that the coming months would be the greatest time of my young life. One person told me that "college is gonna be bananas with a capital B."

There was almost a longing, a certain "take me back, please," in the adult eyes that told me how unforgettably inevitably incredible this time would be. They told me to value it, because soon it's gone and you're raising three male toddlers in an arid hellscape called Phoenix, wondering where the time went. And while I don't see myself engaging in that specific outcome, I get the point - I'm young, and without much obligation, I should be having the time of my life. I should be living a lifestyle that can only be described as Bananas (note the big B).

But in reality, coming here hasn't been so straightforward. I'm living in a new place for the first time, surrounded by like 38,000 new people. I'm taking classes and learning in a way I haven't before - it's a complete and total transition. And that's hard.

I've been talking to friends about our first semester at MSU coming to a close and we're feeling the same things. We've had a good time, we've really enjoyed it, but for some reason we're disappointed. It hasn't lived up to our expectations.

We were told by family, friends and a greater cultural perception that this time would be blissful perfection. But how can that be the case if this just feels how living normally feels?

First, I wanted to test if my friends are just too small of a sample size. So, I filed a Freedom Of Information Act request (you'd think that's the first reflex of someone whose friends are a large sample size?) with MSU's notoriously fast FOIA office. Twenty-six days later I had all ten pages of the results of Fall 2022's "Student Experience Survey."

It covers topics from housing to dining to campus safety and solicited just under 8000 responses - according to the results, we weren't the only ones with content feelings.

The data is spread and skewed and unexciting. When presented with statements like "the environment provides me an opportunity to grow," or "I have found it easy to establish relationships," or "I feel that a faculty member has valued my contributions," the data presents a statistical "yeah, sure."

Few students truly disagreed with the statements, most were neutral or agreed to some extent, but there was no overwhelming positive consensus to be found.

With data to confirm our hunky-dory, I'm left with a new question: if we're not the only ones feeling that way, why set the bar so high?

Now again, it hasn't been bad, in fact, it's been a great time. But, the problem is that when you're told over and over that this time will be perfect, any one bad day feels like a complete and total failure.

In fact, the single most valuable thing anyone said to me about college was very negative. A teacher who I deeply respected told me, "if you hate it after a semester, you can transfer … wait, that's bad advice, you'll hate anywhere after a semester."

That was the only time anyone told me this semester would be anything but amazing. So it stuck with me, and when something went wrong, when there was a bad day, I could think, "it's normal and okay for this to suck once in a while." Not, "I'm failing at enjoying the last good years of my life."

Her sentiment about transferring is also comforting, not because I can, but because I wouldn't want to. I don't know if I could find anywhere else that would offer me what I have here.

I'm in a residential college where I get to learn what I care about in intimate small classes; MSU offers an orchestra and theater productions for people who, like me, couldn't squeeze in an artistic major; and most of all, there's an incredible independent student-paper where I'm paid to do work I care about surrounded by similarly passionate people.

I'm not alone either. According to the survey, only 7% of respondents said they would not choose MSU if they "had to do it over again."

In my work, I've gotten to talk to a lot of MSU students about the things they care about. There was an Amazon engineering intern with a bedroom-pop production alter-ego; climate organizers across the sector's political sub-spectrum who want to make MSU a more sustainable place; even MSU students at the state's largest model-railroad show , which is hosted on the university's campus. More broadly, there's an array of interests and actions at MSU that I can't fully encapsulate in a nice-sounding sentence that follows the rule of three. This place has something for anyone, but in that enormity it can sometimes feel lonely or overwhelming.

So don't get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with encouragement in moderation. I don't think everyone should go around overwhelming their favorite 17-year-old with cynicism. But, I do think inundating incoming college freshmen with sentiments on how they're about to have the greatest time of their life is dangerous. It's setting an incredibly high bar for a time of major transition, and leads to inevitable disappointment anytime things are only bananas with a lowercase b.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themanchestermirror.com

U-M hospital system to acquire Sparrow Health in latest Michigan merger

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Lansing-based Sparrow Health System is to be absorbed into Michigan Medicine by next summer — a move that hospital leaders say will expand access to specialty medicine in mid-Michigan and put Sparrow on better financial footing, the health systems announced Friday.
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

COLUMN: Halfway through the season, Michigan series marks a validation point for MSU hockey

Before Friday, the last time Michigan State hockey defeated Michigan was on Jan. 9, 2021.With new head coaches behind both benches, the No. 12 Spartans and No. 6 Wolverines put on a show for the sold-out crowd at the recently renovated Munn Ice Arena. Forward TJ Hughes struck first to put Michigan up 1-0, but MSU answered with a goal of its own from fifth-year defenseman Cole Krygier before the end of period one.Tied 1-1 heading into the second period, the Spartans were itching to steal the lead back from their archrival. Freshman forward Tiernan Shoudy granted MSU's wish with what would...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Fall 2022: Semester in review

The fall 2022 semester included changes in Michigan State University leadership, midterm elections, women's soccer victories, Ticketmaster crashes and more. Read on for this semester's biggest stories.Record number of freshmen move to﻿﻿ campus﻿﻿MSU's residence hall move-in, from Aug. 26 to 28, saw more than 9,800 students - the largest freshman class in university history. ﻿﻿Queen of England﻿﻿ dies﻿﻿After reigning for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Students on MSU's campus mourned the loss of the British monarch as they found out about the news through widespread social media attention.﻿﻿M.A.C. Avenue shooting causes...
EAST LANSING, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Another hospital merger

The pandemic has posed big financial loses for hospitals, which rely on a constant stream of patients to make profits. This has been especially true for Lansing-based Sparrow Health System. They lost $90 million in the first six months of last year. Earlier this fall, Sparrow announced that due to...
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU students discuss ways to stay motivated during the 'holiday slump'

As the seasons change and the holidays approach, it becomes increasingly hard for many students to stay engaged.For students like human biology junior Ellen Kim, the shorter days of colder months come with less motivation. "I definitely feel like I'm more tired earlier in the day and I don't want to do my work," Kim said. Kim said it is especially hard to keep her spirits up with her upcoming final exams. Even after having a break over Thanksgiving, she has noted a constant feeling of stress.  "I feel like it's weird in a sense, because you're supposed to...
EAST LANSING, MI
East Village Magazine

A new type of health care coming to Flint in January

Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Looking back: How the Kerns Hotel fire shook Lansing, Michigan’s Legislature

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this day 88 years ago, Lansing’s Kerns Hotel caught fire, killing at least 34 people and injuring 44 more — including 14 firefighters. The fire had ramifications far beyond the families who lost loved ones. Seven Michigan lawmakers were killed in the blaze, and special elections triggered by the fire took away one party’s control over the state House.
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

U.S. Supreme Court will not hear MSU swim and dive Title IX case

The U.S. Supreme Court declined Michigan State University's appeal to hear the Title IX lawsuit from members of the women's swim and dive team. Former MSU swimmer and defendant Sophia Balow first sued the university in response to cutting both the men's and women's teams in October 2020. Her argument: removing the women's team increased the participation gap between male and female opportunities at MSU, therefore creating a Title IX violation.The district court judge ruled that MSU was out of compliance with Title IX at an Aug. 9 hearing, giving the university time to submit a compliance plan. This ruling...
EAST LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

The Black Poet Society helps students at MSU embrace their creative side

Michigan State University hosts over 1,000 student-led organizations ranging from the arts to technology and everything in between. The Black Poet Society, or BPS, is one of them, with the primary mission of creating a safe space for students to create writing and public speaking skills in the form of poetry. Psychology junior Joya Bailey, president of the Black Poet Society, said the organization promotes love and encouragement. "We promote a nonjudgmental space that will exude love, unity, and encouragement at ALL TIMES," Bailey said in an email.  Hosting a club representing Black poetry can be challenging on a large campus like MSU....
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Farmers learn practices to improve Michigan's water quality

MSU's Institute of Water Research finished its five-year project to improve Michigan water quality through farming practice this fall. The research team's methods were seven times more effective than previous methodology. The project focused on improving water quality in Lake Erie's western basin. For the past decade, scientists have recorded high numbers of harmful algal blooms in the water, most of which have been caused by significant increases in dissolved reactive phosphorus. Project Manager Connor Crank said the majority of Lake Erie's phosphorus is coming from agricultural lands. The phosphorus may be coming from the amount of fertilizer applied, the application timing...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy