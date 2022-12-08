Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police search 2nd yard for missing Idaho child; nothing found
FRUITLAND — The search for a body in a yard neighboring the home where suspects were named in a missing child case that stretches back 16 months turned up nothing. Beginning Dec. 2, Fruitland Police were joined by other law enforcement officials in conducting the consensual search, which was based on information they had received. Furthermore, while additional suspects were named a week ago and those at large urged to step forward and talk to detectives, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff declined Thursday to comment on whether there had been communication since then.
Idaho Grandpa Wished Death Upon His Sweet Wife
Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. Dog-Walks On Odd Blocks. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and sunny, and our...
Suspect in 2021 Nampa murder arrested in Arizona
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and killing that occurred more than a year ago is now in an Arizona jail. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff on Thursday said in a news release that detectives were notified Saturday, Dec. 3, that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento was arrested by police in Douglas, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant from Nampa. Sarmiento faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence.
Post Register
West Ada, Boise, Nampa and Middleton among today's school closures
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) — There are several school closures today.
Post Register
Public assistance requested in Meridian theft
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are asking for publics help in identifying suspects in a theft case. On November 6, 2022, at 2:15 pm, suspect one (1) entered Lowe's located at 305 W Overland Rd, Meridian from a Jeep driven by suspect two (2). Suspect one (1) filled a cart with various items and proceeded to exit the building, failing to pay for any of the items in the cart.
18-Year-old Nampa Teen In Jail After Kuna Party Shooting
Kuna Police are holding 18-year-old Victor Muro in an Ada County Jail cell on felony eluding and grand theft charges. The charges are in connection to the fight that broke out at a party in Kuna on Sunday, December 4 just after midnight. According to a news release issued by...
Post Register
ISP investigating crash that sent several people to the hospital
EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on Little Freezeout road near W. Alta Vista street. According to ISP, a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling northbound on Little Freezeout road when it crossed over into the southbound lane and hit a 2000 Jeep Cherokee head-on.
Unique 'Potato Hotel' Near Boise Is So Quintessentially 'Idaho'
Is there anything more "Idaho" than a giant potato?
signalamerican.com
New details released in Michael Vaughan investigation
The Fruitland Police Department held a press conference on Thursday, releasing new details in its investigation into the disappearance of Michael Vaughan. Vaughan was 5-years-old when he went missing from his parents’ home in Fruitland on July 27, 2021, triggering a 16-month long investigation that is still ongoing and has produced over 1,500 tips and leads in the case.
Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?
When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning
Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack
Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75. Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KIVI-TV
Home Makeover for the Holidays: Idaho Housing and Finance Association help Boise resident furnish a new home
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Housing and Finance Association is launching its Avenues for Hope housing challenge on Monday. The campaign hopes to raise money to help people facing housing challenges in Idaho. It runs from December 12th through the 31st. Before the campaign, though, the association helped a...
Post Register
Caldwell Police warn about scam
Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) - A warning from Caldwell Police. The department says it received a few calls letting them know that someone is fundraising on their behalf. Caldwell PD says they are not currently fundraising. If you receive a call from someone who claims to be from the Caldwell Police...
Ex-Boise cop linked to white supremacist group alleges discrimination
A retired longtime police captain whose ties to a white supremacist group have prompted an in-depth investigation of potential racism at the Boise Police Department filed a discrimination complaint against the city in November. Matthew Bryngelson, who oversaw the patrol division and retired in August, alleges age and disability discrimination...
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
Nampa family shelter is facing uncertain future
NAMPA, Idaho — Mom of two, Katie Brock, believes some people are just dealt a bad hand in life. “We wound up getting evicted from the apartment we were in because we just couldn’t make it work,” she said. “The landlord didn’t want to wait another two weeks for our check to come in.”
35 Brilliant Elf on the Shelf Ideas From Boise Area Parents
Looking back on your childhood, did you ever wonder why Santa never sent one of his “scout elves” to your home?. There’s a good reason for that. The original Elf on the Shelf book wasn’t published until 2005. Three years later, the tradition created by Carol Aebersold and her daughters was a big hit. The book and toy picked up a handful of awards in 2008. Over the years, the character became so popular that it got its own animated Christmas special on CBS and balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Drake Fires First Shot In Boise Celebrity Chicken War
The celebrity chicken wars have begun in the Treasure Valley. Fast-food chicken restaurants are the hottest trend in the country, and Boise is about to have more than its fair share. The grand opening of Boise's first Chick-Fil-A in 2014 resembled the Beatles coming to America for the first time,...
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
Comments / 0