Eater

New Orleans’s First Pickleball Venue Will Include Restaurant and Bar

Interesting news in today’s Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate: A forthcoming pickleball facility, the first dedicated to the popular sport in New Orleans, will include a restaurant and bar in addition to indoor and outdoor courts. Construction is underway for the Exchange Pickleball and Bar, the newspaper reports, taking over a vacant 20,000 square-foot warehouse across in the LGD, at 2120 Rousseau Street, across the street from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Luna Fete returns to light up New Orleans for ninth year

NEW ORLEANS — Illuminated arts, costumes and culture will be taking over New Orleans for the ninth holiday season in a row. LUNA Fete returns Dec. 15-18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly. It is free and open to the public. The light-themed festival will be located at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lauren Daigle, Dragon Smoke, Chickie Wah Wah reopens: music for Dec. 8-14, 2022

This week’s highlights include a pair of Christmas-themed concerts at the Saenger Theatre by a Louisiana-born contemporary Christian pop singer and the reopening of a beloved New Orleans music venue. LAUREN DAIGLE. 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Saenger Theatre. Most artists don’t make a Christmas album until they’ve already released several...
OREGON STATE
whereyat.com

Son Of A Saint Hosted its Annual Gala

Son Of A Saint hosted its 2022 Annual Gala Signature fundraising event on Friday, December 9, 2022 in partnering with the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. The gala is presented by Ochsner Health, and this year's event chair is Ochsner Health CEO Pete November. The sold-out Son of a Saint gala returns for the ninth time, raising critical funds to support the youth development nonprofit's myriad programming events, including providing holistic mentorship, life skills, and educational opportunities to hundreds of fatherless young men throughout Greater New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

Krewes react to shortened Mardi Gras routes

As the Crescent City prepares for its biggest celebration after the holidays, Carnival krewes and businesses are having to brace themselves for the effects of parade routes shortening for the second year in a row. Short staffing in the New Orleans Police Department, which came about due to the COVID-19...
WWL-TV

A Tale of Two Cities: Rebuilding from Katrina was not equal for all

A groundbreaking analysis of nearly 92,000 rebuilding grants statewide shows critics were right all along: Road Home shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods. By David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Sophie Chou (ProPublica Richard A. Webster and Jeff Adelson, The Advocate | The Times-Picayune) Published: 4:00 AM CST December 11, 2022. Updated:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Big Chief Tootie Montana was born 100 years ago this week

This week marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most revered Mardi Gras Indians — Big Chief Allison “Tootie” Montana, born on Dec. 16, 1922. Montana’s father Alfred was Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas tribe, of which Tootie later became leader. He made his first suit in 1947. “I do it because it’s in my blood. My daddy did it, and before him my great-uncle did it. It’s been a tradition in my family for 100 years,” Montana said in 1997.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

