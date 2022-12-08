Read full article on original website
Jean Carne surprises with new "Jazzy Soulful" album
(December 8, 2022) Jean Carne is an all-time great who defines the term “unsung.” She has lived the life of five performers, with an incredible legacy that includes recording with Earth Wind & Fire, creating classics with Norman Connors, coaching many of the great singers of the 1970s, and, of course, her own career as one of the key artists at Philadelphia International Records.
100 gecs, Axel Boman, Ulla, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Gorillaz Share New Song, Announce AR Events in New York and London
Gorillaz have shared a new song, “Skinny Ape,” along with news of augmented reality performances taking place in New York and London next weekend. The immersive shows will bring giant avatars of the cartoon band to Times Square (2:30 p.m. Eastern on December 17) and Piccadilly Circus (2 p.m. GMT on December 18) to perform the new track. Below, listen to “Skinny Ape” and watch a trailer in which the enormous cartoons stomp around New York.
Nina Hagen: Unity review – musically eclectic to the point of chaos
You can’t accuse Nina Hagen, regarded as the godmother of German punk – and the soundtrack to former German chancellor Angela Merkel’s departure from power – of being predictable or repetitive. Shadrack, the opening to her latest album Unity, is a Bible story half-sung over a synth-funk meets hip-hop beat, and sets the tone for an album that is wildly eclectic to the point of chaos. Moving from dub to funk and rock to folk, with covers of Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow, Unity sounds as if records have been randomly pulled from a vast collection and assembled as one.
Lingua Ignota and Vile Creature’s KW Campol Launch Chicago Arts Festival
Lingua Ignota’s Kristin Hayter has joined forces with KW Campol of the Canadian metal duo Vile Creature to found a new arts festival in Chicago and an “art house” that will partly function as a record label. The festival, Perpetual Flame, takes place from April 28 to 30 at Thalia Hall and features Moor Mother, Thou, Hide, Midwife, Planning for Burial, alongside Lingua Ignota and Vile Creature. The art house, Perpetual Flame Ministries, launches on February 24 with the first vinyl release of Lingua Ignota’s debut, the 2017 album Let The Evil of His Own Lips Cover Him.
SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 of the Must-See Performances From This Year’s Ceremony
Just because the Soul Train Awards 2022 are over doesn’t mean the music has to stop. In honor of yet another fantastic celebration of soul and r&b hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable performances from that night. From veteran musician Chanté Moore to gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, this year’s event featured several industry heavy hitters.
Angelo Badalamenti, Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet Composer, Dies at 85
Angelo Badalamenti, the Brooklyn-born composer who worked with David Lynch on Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks, and Mulholland Drive, has died at the age of 85, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has not been announced. Badalamenti fell in love with music at an early age, beginning to...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Every Song Performed During Chanté Moore’s Timeless Medley of R&B Hits
Singer, songwriter, and actress Chanté Moore took viewers on a nostalgic ride through several timeless r&b records that reminded music lovers why they fell in love with the vocal stylings of the ultra-talent music veteran. Looking fierce in a pink mini dress and shimmery heels to match, Chantè’s voice soared far into the night before finishing off with a powerhouse performance of her signature hit song, ‘Chantè’s Got a Man.’
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix
November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
DJ Premier on the Music That Made Him
Walking into DJ Premier’s studio compound is like embarking on a tour through music history. His career as one of rap’s greatest-ever producers and DJs began in 1989, when he and the late rapper Guru joined forces as Gang Starr to drop their debut album No More Mr. Nice Guy and helped to architect the sample-based sound of New York hip-hop in the ’90s. Several Gang Starr portraits adorn the studio walls, alongside a panoramic shot of Premier and Christina Aguilera sitting at a mixing board for a 2006 Vibe profile, and several RIAA plaques: one for JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, for which Premier produced the songs “D’Evils” and “Bring It On”; another for Rage Against the Machine’s The Battle of Los Angeles, which the band gave Premier after a 1999 tour with Gang Starr.
Taylor Swift to Direct Feature Film for Searchlight Pictures Based on Her Own Original Script
Taylor Swift is set to direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures based on a script she wrote herself. Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement, “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.” The title and other details have not yet been confirmed.
Keith Levene, Founding Member Of The Clash, Dies At 65
Keith Levene, a founding member of and guitarist for The Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died. He was 65. News of his death was first shared by author Adam Hammond, with whom Levene was working on a written history of Public Image Ltd, according to The Guardian. The British rock star had liver cancer and died in his sleep at his Norfolk home on Nov. 11, the newspaper said.
Alabama Shakes: celebrating a decade of a defining rock’n’soul voice
A tenth anniversary expansion for Alabama Shakes' southern rock’n’soul landmark, Boys & Girls
St. Vincent to Host New Podcast History Listen: Rock
St. Vincent is set to host a new podcast from Audible and Double Elvis titled History Listen: Rock. It’s billed as an in-depth look at “key moments that formed legendary movements within the genre” and is created for “music addicts and casual listeners alike.” The podcast will highlight artists like Big Mama Thornton, Sex Pistols, Bad Brains, Jimi Hendrix, and Patti Smith, among others. History Listen: Rock will debut on January 12.
Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
What Makes Neil Young’s Voice Irresistible
The cover of Neil Young’s fourth album, Harvest, is the color of unbleached muslin, lending a mellow vibe to a pleasant, if not groundbreaking, work. Yet as the author Sam Inglis puts it, “Harvest is the only Neil Young album that has found its way into the record collections of people who don’t have record collections.” It was the best-selling album of 1972—and of Young’s career—with four-time platinum sales in the U.S. Its first single, “Heart of Gold,” is his only bona fide hit and quickly became his signature song, a staple of rock and pop radio. Fifty years after Harvest’s arrival, Reprise has put out a deluxe reissue that includes previously unreleased documentary footage.
Terry Draper to release new album Bread And Cirkus
Klaatu drummer Terry Draper will release his latest album Bread And Cirkus in January
Listen to the Previously Unreleased Sparklehorse Song “It Will Never Stop”
A previously unreleased Sparklehorse song titled “It Will Never Stop” is now seing the light of day. It was unearthed by Matt Linkous, the brother of the late Mark Linkous, while overseeing the songwriter’s estate and archiving his recordings. Listen to it below. “Great care has been...
Little Simz Announces New Album No Thank You
Little Simz has a new album on the way, revealing that it’s called No Thank You. She posted the announcement on social media with a brief statement: “emotion is energy in motion. honour your truth and feelings. eradicate fear. boundaries are important.”. The London artist won the United...
