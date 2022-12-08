Read full article on original website
Cattle convention wraps up in Willmar
(Willmar, MN) -- The C-E-O of the Minnesota Beef Council says Checkoff dollars are hard at work. Kelly Schmidt says the goal is to grow demand for beef, but we've got a lot going on while we try to do that. Schmidt says they're trying to make beef the preference in households and other focuses are research and exports. The Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention wrapped up Saturday in Willmar.
St. Cloud Area Lawyer Candidate for Judgeship
(KNSI) – A lawyer for several cities in Stearns County is a candidate to fill a soon-to-be vacant judgeship. Kristi Stanislawski is an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege & Athmann, PA. in St. Cloud, and is acting lead prosecutor for Cold Spring, Richmond, Kimball, and St. Stephen. Stanislawski serves on the Central Minnesota Legal Service’s board of directors, volunteers with the Children’s Law Center, and serves as a volunteer attorney with the Stearns-Benton County Pro Bono Legal Clinic.
Montevideo, St. Joseph among safest cities in Minnesota
(Montevideo MN-) SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. Coming in at number 10 - South Lake Minnetonka, followed by Dayton, St. Joseph, Montevideo, Minnetrista, Rosemount, Cold Spring/Richmond, Maple Plain/Independence, Elko New Market, and topping the list at number 1 -- Corcoran. The survey also found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American.
Civil trial regarding sale of land for new Kandiyohi County golf course slated to start Monday
(Willmar MN-) A civil jury trial begins Monday over the sale of land for a proposed golf course in Kandiyohi County. Dean Thorson of rural Spicer filed the suit against Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. over the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew to a group that wants to build the Tepetonka Golf Course. The land, known as Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. is owned by three siblings...Dean and Dan Thorson and Sherry Ulman. Last fall Ulman and Dan Thorson decided to sell the land to developers of the golf course, but Dean Thorson filed a lawsuit to stop the sale, saying the laws that formed the family farm corporation stipulated the land could only be sold or handed down to members of the family. The other two siblings argue those laws don't apply because the land is no longer being farmed. The civil trial before Judge Stephen Wentzell is slated for December 12th and 13th, with backup trial dates of April 11th and 12th.
Southern Minnesota legislators aim to tackle housing shortage in 2023
After years of halting progress often marred by intense partisan rancor, a Minnesota Legislature armed with a historic budget surplus is expected to take another crack at addressing a dire housing shortage that threatens the state’s affordability and economic progress. After seizing full control of state government for the...
Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program Adding Two New Qualifying Medical Conditions
Relief will be on the way for more Minnesotans in 2023 as the the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced they will be adding two additional qualifying medical conditions to Minnesota's medical cannabis program. The Minnesota Department of Health notes that under state rules, patients certified for the new...
Advocates lobby for part of Minnesota’s $17.6B surplus
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – With Minnesota’s $17.6 billion surplus, many advocates are making their case for where some of those funds should go. Using part of the surplus to lower business taxes is not top-of-list for the Minnesota Business Partnership, which represents larger corporations in the state. Executive Director...
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
Minnesota Senate Democrats divided over eliminating state tax on Social Security income
Minnesota's new Democratic Senate majority is already showing signs of internal friction, with four freshmen pushing leadership to eliminate the state's tax on Social Security income. Newly elected Sens. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, Heather Gustafson, DFL-Vadnais Heights, Rob Kupec, DFL-Moorhead, and Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton, called for repealing the tax in a...
Powerful winter storm to hit the Upper Midwest this week
A powerful storm system taking shape and will be moving into the Upper Midwest for Tuesday through Thursday. This storm will likely disrupt travel across several states, but there remains some uncertainty in the track of the storm and what we see here in Minnesota and Iowa. Current trends are showing a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning, which will make roads quite icy. There will be a gradual changeover to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Depending upon when this changeover takes place, that will have a HUGE impact on total ice accumulation for parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Rain will continue into Wednesday before a changeover to snow with potential for some minor accumulation.
Heavy snowfall potential is there for much of Minnesota next week
We’re on storm watch across Minnesota next week. First, we enjoy a relatively quiet and milder weekend. You can get that detailed forecast and see some of Friday’s snowfall totals in Ron Trenda’s weekend forecast post here. Now let’s get onto the more “interesting” part of the...
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s weather will be similar to what we had during the weekend: overcast skies, temperatures starting around freezing in the morning and warming to the mid-30s by the afternoon. No precipitation is anticipated though. We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces...
Redwood Area School District purchases Wood Dale nursing home facility
The Redwood Area School Board has approved a purchase agreement for the district to buy the former Wood Dale Nursing Home for $315,000. On Friday, School Board member Jim Boots told KLGR the possibility came up about two months ago, in part because of the drive to build a new elementary school in Redwood Falls to replace Reede Gray Elementary School.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Teenager dies in crash near St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old driver died of injuries in a rollover in Stearns County on Saturday night. Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene south of St. Cloud. Boike was driving an SUV about five miles south of St. Cloud. The vehicle left the...
Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
Keystone Pipeline oil spill investigators search for cause of Kansas rupture
(WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan.) -- Federal and state environmental officials worked over the weekend to mitigate the fallout from last Wednesday's Keystone Pipeline rupture that leaked about 14,000 barrels of crude oil into a Kansas creek. Officials hadn't yet determined the cause of the incident, TC Energy, the Canadian pipeline operator,...
St. Louis County snow plow drivers likely reject county’s offer
There is a possible chance of snow plow driver labor strike similar to what happened in January of 2020. St. Louis county snow plow drivers are responsible for their own winter gear. One of the demands from the teamsters local 320 is a $500 yearly stipend for winter clothes and safety-related items. However, St. Louis county’s offer for winter clothes and safety is only $150.
