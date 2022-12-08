ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, MO

kjluradio.com

One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine

One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
VIBURNUM, MO
KTTS

Camdenton Attorney’s Cause Of Death Released

(KTTS News) — Camden County investigators say an attorney found dead inside his vehicle on the parking lot of a hospital in Osage Beach back in July took his own life. An autopsy by Southwest Forensics shows Brian Byrd, 50, from Camdenton died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Byrd...
CAMDENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash

A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

