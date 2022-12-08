Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
KTTS
Camdenton Attorney’s Cause Of Death Released
(KTTS News) — Camden County investigators say an attorney found dead inside his vehicle on the parking lot of a hospital in Osage Beach back in July took his own life. An autopsy by Southwest Forensics shows Brian Byrd, 50, from Camdenton died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Byrd...
kjluradio.com
Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash
A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0