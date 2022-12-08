Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Tailored activity program shows promise for Black people with dementia and their family caregivers
Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation and aggression are hallmarks of dementia that occur across disease stages and types, and can negatively impact both the person living with dementia and their caregivers. With most of the 6.2 million Americans living with dementia being cared for by a family member at home, nonpharmacological approaches (management without medications) are the preferred first course of action to slow disease progession, decrease health care utilization, increase quality of life and ease caregiver distress.
BBC
Isle of Man mental health scheme set to help more young people
More young people on the Isle of Man will receive mental health treatment than anticipated as part of new support scheme, Manx Care has said. The health operator has funded a charity to provide therapies as it aims to slash waiting lists for its Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.
WWMT
Overcoming Barriers: The hope of new Portage Public Schools Mental Health Coordinator
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools said it’s addressing a student need by hiring a new staff member to join the school district’s team. Previous Coverage: Portage Public Schools appoints new mental health coordinator. ‘Over the past several years, what we've seen is an increase in the...
KXLY
How parents can play a key role in prevention, treatment of teen mental health problems
More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide.
Life After Stroke: 5 tips for recovery and daily living
(Family Features) In the weeks and months immediately following a stroke, an early rehabilitation program offers the best possible recovery outcomes. While each person’s stroke recovery journey is unique, starting the path toward rehabilitation as soon as it’s medically safe allows stroke survivors to mitigate the lasting effects.
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
MedicalXpress
Short cognitive behavioral therapy program is also effective at reducing anxiety among school children
Anxiety disorders are highly prevalent psychological disorders among children. Anxiety negatively affects a child's sense of self-esteem, leading to under-achievement in school. Moreover, anxiety may exacerbate low self-esteem in children who already experience it. This increases their likelihood of avoiding socialization, indulging in negative interactions with their peers, and remaining absent from classes. If left untreated, anxiety can lead to severe psychological disorders over time.
MedicalXpress
Care home nurses still need support to recover from COVID trauma, research shows
Those on the front line of the COVID pandemic need mental health support to help them recover from—or manage—the stress and trauma they faced, according to University of East Anglia research. A new report published today investigates the impact of the pandemic on nurses working in care homes....
Next Avenue
End of Life Care for People with Developmental Disabilities
Why talking about this taboo subject with your loved one early on is important. Planning for our own death or that of a loved one is difficult. According to a survey by The Conversation Project, 92% of us think it's important to discuss our end-of-life wishes.Yet only one-third of us do so.
verywellmind.com
What to Know About Autism in Boys
Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects that community language preference. Autism Prevalence in Boys. Previous research has suggested...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Mental Health
1. In this meta-ethnography, basic human needs, psycho-emotional factors, and external social determinants demonstrated a role in the unmet mental health needs of homeless individuals. 2. Furthermore, stable housing was found to be foundational in improving all domains of mental health needs. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Over 200,000 individuals...
neurologylive.com
Raising the Overall Awareness for Infantile Spasms, Early Recognition of Pre-Epilepsy Diagnosis
Martina Bebin, MD, MPA, professor of neurology, University of Alabama at Birmingham Epilepsy Center, discussed Infantile Spasms Awareness Week, the strides made within the field, and the emphasis on early and accurate diagnosis. Infantile spasms, a specific type of seizure also known as West Syndrome, occur within the first year...
wdfxfox34.com
Long-Term Recovery from Addiction and Substance Use
Originally Posted On: https://stairwayrecovery.com/blog/long-term-recovery-addiction/. Those suffering seek recovery, but how do you define long-term recovery from addiction? What does it look like? When you are struggling with any type of substance use disorder, the prospect of abstaining from substance use and addressing some of the underlying issues that may be contributing to your disorder can be daunting. However, these are critical components of successful, long-term recovery—and why it is extremely difficult to reach recovery on your own.
MedicalXpress
Simple intervention may encourage accessing of mental health services
Despite being known as a vulnerable group for experiencing poor mental health, tertiary students often downplay the severity of their distress and delay seeking help, University of Otago research has found. However, the researchers also developed a simple infographic which increased students' motivation to access support services and reduced their...
momcollective.com
Mercy Birthing Center: A Natural Experience + All the Support You Need
We are excited to share the Mercy Birthing Center with you in this sponsored post!. The Mercy Birthing Center is prepared to walk through every step of your pregnancy and delivery with you!. Birth is a unique experience for each mom— no two stories are the same. Some moms have...
Comments / 0