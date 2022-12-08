ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Tailored activity program shows promise for Black people with dementia and their family caregivers

Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation and aggression are hallmarks of dementia that occur across disease stages and types, and can negatively impact both the person living with dementia and their caregivers. With most of the 6.2 million Americans living with dementia being cared for by a family member at home, nonpharmacological approaches (management without medications) are the preferred first course of action to slow disease progession, decrease health care utilization, increase quality of life and ease caregiver distress.
BBC

Isle of Man mental health scheme set to help more young people

More young people on the Isle of Man will receive mental health treatment than anticipated as part of new support scheme, Manx Care has said. The health operator has funded a charity to provide therapies as it aims to slash waiting lists for its Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.
KXLY

How parents can play a key role in prevention, treatment of teen mental health problems

More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide.
Surprise Independent

Life After Stroke: 5 tips for recovery and daily living

(Family Features) In the weeks and months immediately following a stroke, an early rehabilitation program offers the best possible recovery outcomes. While each person’s stroke recovery journey is unique, starting the path toward rehabilitation as soon as it’s medically safe allows stroke survivors to mitigate the lasting effects.
HIT Consultant

How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare

Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
MedicalXpress

Short cognitive behavioral therapy program is also effective at reducing anxiety among school children

Anxiety disorders are highly prevalent psychological disorders among children. Anxiety negatively affects a child's sense of self-esteem, leading to under-achievement in school. Moreover, anxiety may exacerbate low self-esteem in children who already experience it. This increases their likelihood of avoiding socialization, indulging in negative interactions with their peers, and remaining absent from classes. If left untreated, anxiety can lead to severe psychological disorders over time.
MedicalXpress

Care home nurses still need support to recover from COVID trauma, research shows

Those on the front line of the COVID pandemic need mental health support to help them recover from—or manage—the stress and trauma they faced, according to University of East Anglia research. A new report published today investigates the impact of the pandemic on nurses working in care homes....
Next Avenue

End of Life Care for People with Developmental Disabilities

Why talking about this taboo subject with your loved one early on is important. Planning for our own death or that of a loved one is difficult. According to a survey by The Conversation Project, 92% of us think it's important to discuss our end-of-life wishes.Yet only one-third of us do so.
ILLINOIS STATE
verywellmind.com

What to Know About Autism in Boys

Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects that community language preference. Autism Prevalence in Boys. Previous research has suggested...
2minutemedicine.com

Wellness Check: Mental Health

1. In this meta-ethnography, basic human needs, psycho-emotional factors, and external social determinants demonstrated a role in the unmet mental health needs of homeless individuals. 2. Furthermore, stable housing was found to be foundational in improving all domains of mental health needs. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Over 200,000 individuals...
wdfxfox34.com

Long-Term Recovery from Addiction and Substance Use

Originally Posted On: https://stairwayrecovery.com/blog/long-term-recovery-addiction/. Those suffering seek recovery, but how do you define long-term recovery from addiction? What does it look like? When you are struggling with any type of substance use disorder, the prospect of abstaining from substance use and addressing some of the underlying issues that may be contributing to your disorder can be daunting. However, these are critical components of successful, long-term recovery—and why it is extremely difficult to reach recovery on your own.
MedicalXpress

Simple intervention may encourage accessing of mental health services

Despite being known as a vulnerable group for experiencing poor mental health, tertiary students often downplay the severity of their distress and delay seeking help, University of Otago research has found. However, the researchers also developed a simple infographic which increased students' motivation to access support services and reduced their...
momcollective.com

Mercy Birthing Center: A Natural Experience + All the Support You Need

We are excited to share the Mercy Birthing Center with you in this sponsored post!. The Mercy Birthing Center is prepared to walk through every step of your pregnancy and delivery with you!. Birth is a unique experience for each mom— no two stories are the same. Some moms have...

