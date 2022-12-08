Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
80s Rock Experience ‘Hairball’ Headed Back to Evansville in Spring 2023
103 GBF is proud to present HAIRBALL – A BOMBTASTIC CELEBRATION OF ARENA ROCK live at the Victory Theatre. Hairball is so much more than just a concert. It is a full-blown 80s arena rock experience! They bring to life some of your favorite rock n roll with crazy pyrotechnics, stunning lights, intense sound, epic props, and even more surprises! Hairball is more than just a tribute band. Hairball is an experience, an attitude, and far more than just an 80s flashback.
14news.com
Evansville Basketball Academy set to close location in January
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Basketball Academy will soon be closing its doors at its current location. EBA officials made the announcement on their Facebook page on Sunday. The location on Kotter Avenue in Evansville has served as the host for several basketball games, training sessions, small group classes...
Have Dinner Inside NOCO Park’s Ski Lodge Gondola Exhibit in Evansville
One Evansville, Indiana attraction is offering the opportunity for you to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola, all while keeping yourself firmly planted on the ground. Your fear of heights won't interfere with your ability to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola when you make a reservation at Evansville's NOCO Park with their Mount NOCO Winter Experience. If a ski gondola isn't your thing or maybe you want to bring more than a friend or two, check out their igloos!
visitowensboro.com
Owensboro Expecting Record-Breaking Turnout for 2023 Jeeps and Jamz Expo
There are people who love their cars and trucks, but there’s an even bigger group of people who LOVE their Jeeps, which is why Owensboro will be hosting the first-ever Jeeps and Jamz Expo this year for all the Jeep enthusiasts across the country!. Held for two days on...
wamwamfm.com
Anniversary Of Purple Aces Crash
December 13th marks the 45th anniversary of a plane crash near Evansville that claimed the lives of 29 people, including the University of Evansville’s men’s basketball team, supporters of the Purple Aces, and the flight crew. The University of Evansville will conduct two services on Tuesday to commemorate...
Evansville Police Announce 2023 Coffee with a Cop Dates and Locations
For several years, the Evansville Police Department (EPD) has invited you to join them for a cup of coffee, a donut or two (or three or four), and a good conversation during Coffee with a Cop every month. That tradition will continue every month throughout 2023 at various breakfast locations around the city.
city-countyobserver.com
Sunset Skatepark Groundbreaking
Groundbreaking for Sunset Skatepark will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Deputy Mayor/interim Parks Director Steve Schaefer, and other special guests will break ground on the skate park site in between Mickey’s Kingdom and the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Sunrise Pump Station.
wevv.com
Henderson Riverfront memorial planned Saturday for 21-year-old
The City of Henderson is coming together to honor a former classmate who passed away in November, and spread the word about an epidemic that’s touching the lives of many. The community plans to honor the life of 21-year-old Isaiah Easley Saturday, December 10th. “He was just someone that...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Big Top Drive-In in Evansville Turning 75 – New Owners Seeking Old Photos
When it comes to food, Evansville, Indiana is home to some classic gems and many of those restaurants are just off the beaten path. One of those little gems serves up delicious burgers, fries, onion rings, and ice cream - and it's about to celebrate its 75th birthday. A Tasty...
American Red Cross offering gift cards for blood
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — With the holiday season here, the American Red Cross is asking for those who can to give blood. “As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Evansville, IN
The city of Evansville is the county seat of Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana. It was founded in 1812 by Hugh McGary, Jr. but was named after Robert M. Evans. It is popularly known as the "Crescent Valley" or "River City" since it lies on an oxbow in the Ohio River.
North boys top Vincennes Lincoln
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots defeated Vincennes Lincoln 51-37 on Saturday evening. The Patriots went on a 15-0 run in the 2nd quarter to build a lead over the Alices. North improves to 1-3 while Vincennes Lincoln drops to 0-4.
usi.edu
Employee Winter Social
All USI employees are invited to attend a special holiday Winter Social, sponsored by the Administrative Senate, to be held between 2 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 13 in Robert C. Roeder '71 Traditions Lounge and UC 2207. This event will be an opportunity to share holiday cheer with your...
Clifford, the Adoptable Big Red Dog, Has Been at an Evansville Shelter Since March [12 STRAYS OF CHRISTMAS]
Sweet Clifford has been at It Takes a Village since March 2022. According to the staff, Clifford is the sweetest dog!. He was found as a stray in Spencer County and earned his name from the kennel staff because he is a "big red dog." Their vet believes he's a lab mix and about two years old. He weighed just under 60 lbs.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro to be aware of this week. Beginning Monday, the Street Department will close West 12th Street from Cedar Street to Walnut Street for concrete slab repair. The closure is expected to last three to four weeks, pending no delays...
Kentuckians, Here’s What that Non-Cash Adjustment Means on Your Restaurant Receipt!
I have noticed this a few times recently, but finally took the time to really pay attention to it last Saturday. I was eating at Don Mario's in downtown Owensboro (delicious, by the way), wrapped up and walked up to the cashier to pay for my meal. On the receipt, I noticed the Non-Cash Adjustment of $0.53. Instinctively, I realized that, because I was going to pay with my debit card, I was not going to be saving that amount of money. No, I was definitely going to be paying the full $13.74 on my bill. However, if I did have cash, was I going to save that $0.53?
14news.com
Evansville officials break ground on new Skate park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville officials broke ground on a new skate park on Monday. The groundbreaking ceremony took place downtown at the Sunset Skate Park. Designed closely with local skateboard and inline skating communities, the 23,000 square foot facility will serve as the largest skate park in the region, according to officials.
Spencer County community leader receives Sachem Award
Lincoln City, Ind. (WEHT) – In America’s Christmas hometown, a woman known by nearly everyone there is getting recognized with the state’s highest award. During a special ceremony at Heritage Hills High School Pat Koch received a Sachem Award, a rare and prestigious honor. “It feels unreal; it feels happy, it feels humbling. I am […]
14news.com
Bremen survivor recalls night of deadly Dec. 10 tornado
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kathy Perry was driving home on Dec. 10, 2021, not knowing a tornado was on the way when her neighbor called. She could hear the urgency in his voice. “By the grace of God, my neighbor called me and said you have less than five minutes to get to my house, there’s a killer tornado on the ground,” Perry said.
