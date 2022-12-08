ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GR branch workers at largest Michigan credit union seek to unionize

GRAND RAPIDS — Staff at Lake Michigan Credit Union’s South Division branch in Grand Rapids are seeking a vote for union representation. A majority of employees at the branch filed a petition with federal regulators seeking an election to decide whether to form a union with representation from the Communications Workers of America, according to a statement issued today by The Committee for Better Banks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Ascension Borgess reaches tentative agreement with nurses after vote to authorize strike

Unionized nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo will vote this week on a proposed tentative contract. Under the tentative three-year agreement reached Friday, Ascension Borgess nurses represented by the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) would receive average pay raises of 20.5 percent in the first year. That would create a new wage scale ranging from $33.44 to $48.72 an hour.
KALAMAZOO, MI

