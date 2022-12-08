Read full article on original website
TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Jonnie Irwin, the host of several U.K. property shows, revealed that he has terminal lung cancer, which has spread to his brain. Irwin, 48, wanted to fight his illness privately, but decided to speak out in an interview with Hello! Magazine. Irwin and his wife Jessica, 40, have three children, son Rex, 3, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Céline Dion said she was diagnosed with rare condition affecting her voice and ability to walk
Singer Céline Dion announced Thursday she had to postpone her tour due to being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare disease with no cure.
'Like Celine Dion, I Have Stiff Person Syndrome'
In this original Newsweek essay, Liz Blows shares what it's like to live with stiff person syndrome, the neurological disorder Celine Dion has been diagnosed with.
A woman thought her swollen armpit and tiredness were caused by pregnancy hormones, but she had stage 4 cancer
Doctors didn't catch Erin Basinger's growing mass at any perinatal appointment. She thinks weight stigma contributed to her delayed cancer diagnosis.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues
Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Blythe Danner reveals she has oral cancer, which claimed life of husband Bruce Paltrow
"Meet the Fockers" star Blythe Danner, the mother of Gwyneth Paltrow, shares details of her years-long battle with adenoid cystic carcinoma.
Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview With Twin Brother Michael, Discusses His Heart Transplant
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother are sitting down for their first joint inerview. In the newly released trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old That 70s Show alum has an emotional chat with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the trailer, Kutcher, sitting next to his twin, wipes away a tear as he holds his brother's hand and discusses their health struggles. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor says of his terrifying battle with a rare life-threatening disease. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"
Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis
The actress ended up losing some of her hair during chemotherapy, and now she's celebrating its regrowth Alicia Witt is feeling good about her hair growth following her chemotherapy treatments for cancer. On Friday, the 47-year-old actress shared two selfies on Instagram proudly showing off how much her hair has grown back. The star admitted that she was originally hoping not to lose her hair amid her battle with cancer because she wanted to share her diagnosis on her own terms. "I don't mean for this to be a vanity post! but -...
Toby Keith Shares First Health Update After His Stomach Cancer Reveal: 'It's Pretty Debilitating'
The country music star revealed in June 2022 that he was receiving chemo, radiation and surgery after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021 Toby Keith is opening up about his cancer battle. Back in June 2022, the country singer, 61, revealed to fans that he was taking time away from music to receive chemo, radiation and surgery after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021. In an upcoming interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown — which marks his first since he revealed his diagnosis — Keith said that he's optimistic about...
You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again
Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
A woman who could 'barely walk' after years of feeling extremely tired was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency
A woman with extreme fatigue had "dangerously low" vitamin B12 levels from a vegetarian diet. Carly Minsky, 33, said she could "barely walk" after not eating meat or fish for six years. Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells.
IG Model Who is HIV Positive Blind Again After Eye Surgery
Instagram model Gena Tew, who disclosed she is HIV positive, is facing even more issues following eye surgery ... we're told she's gone completely blind in one eye. You'll recall -- Gena underwent surgery in August, after losing her vision in her left eye following her HIV diagnosis. There was reason to hope the procedure would restore her vision.
The cancer symptom you can hear – and 6 other signs you must never ignore
EACH year around 12,300 cases of brain cancer are diagnosed in the UK, Cancer Research UK states. This presents in the form of a brain tumour, which can cause a host of different symptoms, depending on their position. Common signs include headaches, feeling sick or seizures. But experts at Cancer...
What Happened to Sinbad? Family Gives Update on Comedian’s Condition Amid Health Battle
Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.
‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle
Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.”. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and...
New Simon Cowell Video Revealing His Face Has Fans Highly Concerned
Simon Cowell’s fans are concerned for the TV personality after he posted an odd video showing his face. The star shared the clip on social media on Thursday, sparking shock online. The former “American Idol” judge looked unrecognizable as he showed off his oddly smooth complexion, shiny white teeth,...
Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom
A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
What Is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's Diagnosis, Symptoms, And Treatments, Explained
Celine Dion just shared some heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome that has forced her to postpone many of the dates on her world tour. Celine shared that she’s been dealing with health problems for a long time, but only recently discovered the cause.
