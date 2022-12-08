Read full article on original website
Related
Wanted Suspect Slams Vehicle into KPD Car, Flees Arrest
Kennewick Police are seeking to locate this suspect who has distinctive tattoos. Woman allegedly rammed vehicle into patrol car to avoid arrest. Kennewick Police are looking for this woman, her nickname is "Angel" but she has not acted like one. Kayla Guzman is wanted for a number of outstanding warrants.
Icy Roads Send Truck into Kennewick Building Monday
Even with 4-wheel drive, ice doesn't care. Early Monday morning Kennewick officers responded to the 2500 block of West Kennewick Ave. for this crash, which appears to be in the eastbound lanes. KPD says the truck lost control on the ice. The incident is still under investigation, but officers say...
Man, Woman Shot in Pasco After Suspect Fires at Police
Two people have been flown out of the Tri-City area following a shooting in Pasco Wednesday night. Pasco Police return fire after man fires at them during a struggle. According to Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, has been requested by Pasco PD due to an officer-involved shooting.
No Weapons Found at Southridge HS, Threat Was Part of Hoax
According to information released by the Kennewick School District around 2 PM Friday, it was apparently a hoax. Shortly after 12 noon Friday, December 9th, KSD sent out an alert via their new Parent Square system, indicating SHS had been locked down because Kennewick Police got a call about a weapon in a classroom at the school. Due to proximity, Chinook Middle School and Sagecrest Elementary were also locked down.
Meet Lucias, The WRPD ‘Police Dog’ who Captures Other Dogs
West Richland has a 'police' dog, who catches....other dogs. During their recent Coffee with a Cop series, Lucias featured. West Richland has had a police dog of a different kind for a number of years. WRPD is known for its efforts in helping animal control in our region, their Facebook page contains a lot of 'apprehensions' of lost dogs, and they help them get home.
Two In Critical Condition After Shootout with Pasco Police
(Pasco, WA) -- The Special Investigations Unit is now looking into an officer-involved shooting that involved Pasco Police Department Wednesday night. This happened around 11:45 at the Lakeview Trailer Park, 1505 South Road 40 East. The initial call was for a disturbance in progress. Upon arriving at the scene, officers heard a disturbance coming from inside of a trailer. Upon entering that trailer, police found a man holding a firearm and struggling with a woman. That man, says SIU, pointed his gun at the officers and fire. One of the police returned fire and retreated from the trailer's door, all the while the suspect continued to fire his weapon.
Is Friday Weapons Threat at Multiple KSD Schools Part of Hoax?
Just after 12 noon on Friday December 9th, 3 Kennewick schools went into lockdown. Southridge High, Chinook Middle School and Sagecreast Elementary locked down. According to an email and text alert sent out by KSD via their new Parent Square alert program, Kennewick Police on Friday received a phone call that there was a weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School.
Icy Roads and Fog Cause Injury Semi-Truck Rollover Collision in Pasco
A semi-truck and trailer rollover collision took place Monday morning in Pasco. According to Washington State Patrol, the injury rollover happened just south of the I-182 SR 12 interchange. The N/B lanes were blocked with a detour in place. KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked...
Multiple Kennewick Schools on Lockdown
Southridge High School, Chinook Middle School and Sage Crest Elementary have been placed on lockdown as Kennewick Police are investigating a potential threat. In a release, the Kennewick School District said "Kennewick Police received a phone call report of weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School. Police are currently searching the building to find out if there is any credibility to the report. We are receiving reports that this may be part of a hoax happening at multiple schools in the state."
Delivery Truck Catches Fire After Crashing in Pasco on Hwy 395
A delivery truck driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a semi in Pasco. The driver of the delivery truck reportedly rearended a semi truck Friday afternoon on Highway 395 near Vineyard Lane. The delivery truck then caught fire. There was NO cargo in the truck. One driver...
Kennewick Police Searching for Missing 14-Year Old, Have You Seen Cazz?
14-year old Casmira Hernandez is missing. The Kennewick Police Department is searching for Casmira Hernandez, a runaway out of Kennewick. Police need your help to locate the missing teen. Hernandez is known to go by the name of Cazz. Casmira is described as having short black hair, being about 4'08"...
Kennewick Woman Dies After Being Hit By Pickup
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after a 32-year-old woman crossing the street legally in Kennewick Tuesday afternoon was hit by a pickup truck and died at the scene. Authorities say this happened around 2:45 at 4th Avenue and Olympia Street when Bobbilee Martin was walking in a crosswalk. A Dodge 3500 Pickup Truck was making a left turn onto Olympia Street from 4th Ave and came right into Martin's path. Police say the driver of the Dodge truck pulled over immediately after the crash and cooperated with police. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The collision is still under investigation by the Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit. If anyone has information about this incident, Kennewick Police ask that you call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-092123. You can provide anonymous tips online at www.kpdtips.com.
2nd Annual Pit Bull Pen Rescue Pup Crawl on Saturday in Richland
The 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl is going on this Saturday, and it's for a great cause. The Pit Bull Pen is a rescue in Benton City that helps to save dogs at risk. The annual Holiday Pup Crawl takes place from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. Everyone is encouraged to cruise around Henderson Loop in Richland. Various locations will feature wine, spirits, and a silent auction.
Walla Walla Home Destroyed by Fire Did Not Have Smoke Detectors
According to Walla Walla Fire investigators, there were no working smoke alarms in the home, but all inhabitants were able to escape safely. According to information released by Brenden Koch of the City of Walla Walla, Walla Walla Unit 1 and 2 firemen were sent to a home for a report of flames.
What’s the Scoop Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon in Kennewick
Ice cream fans get set for a unique experience in Tri-Cities. What's the Scoop plans to officially open their doors to the public on Friday, December 16th. The new ice cream business is located at 3902 West Clearwater Avenue, #119, in Kennewick, next to Poutine, Eh? In fact, both businesses have the same owner, Mallory Chapin.
Walla Walla House Fire Sends One To The Hospital
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a house fire around 6:00 Thursday morning off the 300 Block of Grape Street. That's right near Providence Medical Center. When crews arrived, they found flames shooting out of the front of the home. Firefighters had things under control within 10 minutes. While firefighters were driving to the scene, emergency communications told them that all residents were out of the home. Upon arrival, crews discovered flames from the front of the single-story house. After verifying that everyone was out of the home, crews started extinguishing the fire that had made its way into the attic.
I Got in an Accident in Kennewick Today, So I’m Changing My Route
It took me several years but I finally got in my first car accident.*. *While driving in the snow. I finally got the big one out of the way in terms of winter driving. I got into a car accident. Don't get me wrong, it sucks. I'm almost paid off on my car and I would have preferred to keep it in good condition but life, especially the elements, have plans that you can't do anything about. Yes, I filed my claim and everything will work out but I was a little shaken by the mere fact I made a big bump in my car. I am glad nobody else was around because it could have been an even bigger headache and I'm happy not to wrap anyone else up with the inconvenience.
Watch Touching Tribute to Adams County K-9 Who Passed Away
K-9s are not just very effective in helping officers in law enforcement, they become part of the handler's family, and are beloved by their departments. For those who dealt with law enforcement (and even criminals) in Adams County (Ritzville) Garrett was a special type of law enforcement dog. Deputy Phillips,...
A Train, Freezing Weather Hamper Clover Island Fire Response
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department is releasing more of a detailed account of the fire off the Clover Island Yacht Club that destroyed two boat houses and damaged three others. In a statement released by Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, the first engines heading to the scene were delayed slightly due to a "train preventing a direct response to the incident." When the arrived crews discovered a boat house fire that was threatening several other boat houses nearby.
RIchland Police To Launch Bold New Recruitment, Retention Program
Although we are not seeing the mass exodus of law enforcement officers like they are in Seattle, our local jurisdictions have seen higher than normal departures and retirements following the legislature's' assault' on agencies with their so-called police reform. Richland PD to offer new recruitment, retention program. Richland Police Chief...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0