Belpre, OH

WTAP

Oak Grove VFD celebrates their 60th annual Santa Claus run

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon Oak Grove VFD celebrated their 60th annual Santa Claus run. This tradition is still going after beginning in1962 after the department started in 1956. Oak Grove Fire Chief, Brian Pracht, says it means a lot to keep the tradition going after all of these...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Crystal Café hosts annual latke fundraiser

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crystal Café played host to a local man’s annual latke fundraiser. Doug Kreinik started this latke fundraiser nine years ago simply because of his love and passion for making latkes. “It started with me just making latkes for fun, then I thought how can...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots held a drive Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members from Toys for Tots was outside the easy rider bus terminal in Parkersburg from 11 am to 2 pm. The group then moved to where the K-Mart use to be in Southside to collect from 3 to 6 pm. Group Coordinator Cliff Hecker talked about...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

A ‘Shop with a Cop’ event was held in South Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several wood county officers showed up to help kids get some gifts they really want for Christmas. Chandler Simmons was looking forward to getting a lightsaber and some other toys. When asked, “What are some of the toys you are really hoping for for Christmas this...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

USPS shipping deadline suggestions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the month continues on the Christmas holiday gets closer and closer. Which means more Christmas cards and Christmas gifts will be shipped across the nation. “Customers who want to avoid a mad crush as we get closer to the Christmas holiday should be aware of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Mister Bee potato chips was voted best WV-made food product

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second time in as many years Mister Bee Potato Chips has been voted best WV-made food product. Many in Parkersburg say that the local potato chip was something they were raised on so it brings a sense of nostalgia. General Manager, Rob Graham, says...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood County Sheriff K-9 is featured in a calendar

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Protecting K9 Heroes held a contest for K9′s around the country to be featured in a calendar. Drago was one of the winners of the contest and is representing his birth month of April in the calendar. Drago’s handler, Sergeant Taylor Phillips, talked about the...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol hosts ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The OSHP hosted their annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive at the Walmart in Marietta. Many came out to donate non perishable items, money and more that would benefit Gospel Mission food pantry. Sergeant Dustin Payne says that the generosity every year can only...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sportsman’s Warehouse hunts up a Parkersburg location

PARKERSBURG — A national outdoor retailer will be taking over the space once occupied by Office Depot. A sign was placed recently at the store, located at 4030 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, saying Sportsman’s Warehouse was coming soon. Lindsey Kerr Piersol, executive director for the Wood County Development Authority,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Cleveland Scene

You Can Stay in a Cave House During Your Next Visit to Hocking Hills

The next time you take a trip out to Hocking Hills, your adventure can include staying in an actual cave. Dunlap Hollow's The Cave is a new, one-of-a-kind luxury house in Rockbridge. It features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a full-service kitchen with an indoor gas stove, as well as a pool table and a six-person hot tub. Outdoors, you have access to private hiking trails and an outdoor fireplace with lounge chairs.
ROCKBRIDGE, OH
meigsindypress.com

Pomeroy Man Shot in Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – A Pomeroy man has passed away following a shooting in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, “At approximately 2:51 p.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South. Upon the arrival of Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S., the male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later succumbed to the injuries he received. The suspect in this matter is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident. There is no threat to the community at this time. Investigative staff from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at the appropriate time,” states Sheriff Champlin.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTAP

VRIA requests to oversee all Vienna sports - pushback ensues

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday’s Vienna city council meeting covered many topics. One that stirred up debate was sports leadership involving the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association also known as the VRIA. Sports in Vienna are currently under split leadership - that means some are run by the city...
VIENNA, WV
WHIZ

Sharon Avenue Closure

An accident has closed a roadway in Muskingum County until Saturday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that Sharon Avenue will be closed from Hughes Street to Fisher Avenue until at least 12pm as crews work to clean up the scene. Jadwin said that there is oil to clean...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Local Landscaper Returns to His Roots

Editor’s Note: This is the first of hopefully a series of features on local entrepreneurs who have businesses in the Athens area. Handymen can make a profitable living in the spring, summer and fall months, but often fall on difficult times in the winter season That does not go unnoticed by local landscaper Dallas Lazear, who hopes that changes for him this upcoming winter. ...
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 man dead after domestic shooting in Clay Township, Ohio

UPDATE (Dec. 11, 2022, at 9:40 p.m.): Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released the name of the man who died in a domestic shooting Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff says Larry M. Coon, age 44, of Pomeroy, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. His family member, Bobby O. Coon, age 40, of Gallipolis, was taken […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Multiple agencies battle structure fire in Meigs County

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WCHS) — First responders in Meigs County report a trailer caught fire early Saturday morning. The blaze spread to a nearby commercial building. The structure fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ash Street and Beech Street in Middleport, Ohio, according to a social media post from the Pomeroy Fire Department.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

