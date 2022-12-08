ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson leaders expect it could take years to fix city’s water system

By Leah Williams
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PO1MS_0jc0B0Rj00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The mayor of Jackson and the city’s interim third-party administrator hosted a town hall to update the public on plans for the water system Wednesday night.

At the town hall at Forest Hill High School, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Third-Party Administrator Ted Henifin discussed the latest on Jackson’s water.

“Forest Hill High School continues to have challenges. We continue to have to relocate our scholars, so that they can continue their learning,” said Lumumba.

The mayor called the issues caused by the water crisis humiliating and said he believes this new agreement is the best shot the City of Jackson has at fixing its water infrastructure.

Leaders aim to fix Jackson’s water infrastructure without raising water bills

Henifin said plans for the water systems are moving in a positive direction right now. He said by next summer, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will being replacing the smaller pipes around the city.

“I’m feeling very confident about where we are, the people we have lined up and the support I’m getting from the city. And we’re really going to try to get a lot of work done in the distribution system to solve these problems that we’re having, get the pressure right,” said Henifin.

Residents were able to ask questions, and one of their biggest concerns was the water billing system.

Henifin plans to start as many projects as possible during his year-long contract, but he said it could take five to 10 years to complete major fixes to the distribution system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

