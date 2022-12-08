Read full article on original website
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tour in Chicago, IL Apr 14th, 2023 – pre-sale code
We have the most current Soul II Soul Tour presale code! During this Soul II Soul Tour presale everyone who has the password will have an opportunity to acquire tickets in advance of their public sale. Don’t pass up this rare chance to go and see The Soul II Soul...
Sunday Brunch: Ja’Grill in Chicago’s Hyde Park
CHICAGO — Chef Cornell Edwards and Aeron Lancero from Ja’Grill joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday brunch. Ja’Grill is in the 1500 block of East Harber Court. This is in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Chicago. Here’s the recipe for some authentic Jamaican fish: Procedures:
southarkansassun.com
Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas
A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
chicagostarmedia.com
Where to celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 in Chicago
Chicago is definitely ready to celebrate the end of this year! There are so many choices around town for a perfect New Year’s Eve experience, from partying like a gourmand to bringing the whole family along for festive fun, here are a few of our top picks. We will be adding to this list as the month goes on but wanted to give you some options to help you start your planning!
Chef Fab Establishes Her Legacy Through Entrepreneurship, Community and Vegan Comfort Food
Pictured: Laricia Chandler Baker aka Chef Fab |Photo byShaun Michael. How often do you see cheesesteaks, chicken wings, hoagies, and shakes on a vegan restaurant menu? Choosing to eat vegan or vegetarian does not have to mean giving up your favorite comfort or cultural foods.
thereporteronline.net
10 free things to do in Chicago this month
You don’t need to reach for your wallet to get your fill of fun things to do all around the city. Here are 10 of our favorite free events and activities this month in Chicago, including exciting cultural celebrations, free museum days, holiday adventures, and so much more. Start planning your budget-friendly Chicago adventures for December 2022.
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
Light Up Lawndale brings holiday spirit to West Side boulevards
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of switches had to be flipped, but Douglas Boulevard in the Lawndale community now has a Christmas glow.A little boy in a winter coat did the honors to turn on the lights for Light Up Lawndale celebration.Organizer Princess Shaw has been working to raise money to buy lights in hopes of decorating more than 500 tree trunks along Douglas and Independence boulevards.The night's celebration included food, music, and even an appearance by Santa Claus.Shaw said people who live in their neighborhood should not have to go downtown to see holiday lights. "What we're trying to do is bring about holiday cheer to everyone up and down this boulevard, which has been plagued in the past with a lot of violence."Earlier this week, CBS 2 even helped connect Shaw with new Ald. Monique Scott (24th), who pledged to help in some way. Scott even told us she would attend the later part of the celebration Saturday, but did not.
thesource.com
Chicago’s WGCI Big Jam Headlined by Moneybagg Yo Leads to $13,000 Donation to Local Schools
IHeartMedia’s sold-out Big Jam concert was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Center, hosted by 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 Station for Hip-Hop and R&B, and Get Covered Illinois. Nearly 13,000 spectators attended to kick off the holiday season. Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta, and SleazyWorld Go were among the performers on the bill.
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday fun
Read on to find ice bumper car locations in Chicago. Ice skating can be difficult, requires skill, and hurts when you fall. If you'd like some winter fun on ice that's a bit easier to navigate, give bumper cars a try.
fox32chicago.com
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
‘Kold x Windy’ Exclusive First Look: Chicago Female Drill Duo Duck Danger In New Scripted Series
WeTV set to air new scripted series 'Kold x Windy' set in Chicago, about two female drill rappers with very different goals.
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
Chicago magazine
Freemasons Still Support Chicago Communities
The ERIS Brewery & Cider House occupies an imposing four-story red brick building at the corner of Irving Park Road and Tripp Avenue. Solid, sober, and bulky, it looks like an old elementary school or a police station. Look above the doors to see its actual provenance: a pair of compasses, enclosing the letter G. This was once the Myrtle Masonic Temple, built in 1910 and abandoned by the Freemasons in the early 1970s.
cwbchicago.com
No bail for man accused of murdering gang rival outside Chicago bus terminal
Chicago — Prosecutors charged a Minnesota man with murder on Saturday for allegedly killing a rival gang member he randomly encountered at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chicago on October 24. Rodnee Miller, 26, was arrested earlier this month in Alabama, and authorities recently extradited him to Chicago to...
CHICAGO READER
Joy and struggle
This article was originally published by City Bureau, a nonprofit civic media organization based on the south side. Learn more and get involved at citybureau.org. Cardboard boxes of food stacked across the kitchen might appear scattered to outsiders, but make sense to staff working in a building on East 71st Street in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
“Pop-up” bus lanes on Chicago Ave. are now permanent, other upgrades planned citywide
As I discussed earlier this week in regards to Chicago’s casino plan, bus-only lanes and other strategies to speed up bus service and make it a more reliable and appealing travel option are a major piece of the puzzle for addressing our city’s traffic death epidemic, congestion, pollution, and climate change.
fox32chicago.com
Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
citybureau.org
Affordable Housing Advocates Push for Housing Co-Ops
Marion Turner moved to Wicker Park in the 1950s when vacant buildings and crime were common and the city’s disinvestment in the neighborhood was painfully apparent. In the 70s, Turner started looking for a new apartment after police called her one night asking and informing her about a man who had been killed outside of her unit. She later heard from a friend about the Pierce North Apartments, just down the street. When she first laid eyes on the building, the state of the property was less than ideal. But Turner was determined to be in a new apartment building. Cockroaches scurried across the floor, and after she set off a dozen bug bombs she moved in. Turner settled in in the building, which in 1982 became the Woolman-Washington housing cooperative with Turner as a co-founder.
