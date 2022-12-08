ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Second person arrested in Fort Worth shooting death of Dallas man after 'minor crash'

FORT WORTH, Texas — A second man has been arrested and charged with murder in the August shooting death of Dallas resident Chin "Jin" Shin. According to Fort Worth police, Shin was shot and killed after a "minor accident" led to an argument. The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.
South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
Girl reunited with stuffed animal, Dog Dog, after 'epic adventure' from Dallas Love Field

DALLAS — Real life Homeward Bound?. That's what seems to have happened for one cute, fluffy stuffed animal named Dog Dog, who was dearly-missed by a young girl named Luna. Southwest Airlines shared Dog Dog's incredible journey to be reunited with Luna, who realized on a return trip home from Dallas that the furry friend was left behind. Luna's mom, Jessica, got in touch with Southwest Airlines and let them know Dog Dog was left in the rental car they used. A Southwest Ops Agent, Christina, at Dallas Love Field drove over to the rental car company and found Dog Dog so that the beloved animal wouldn't be forever lost.
What's a micro amusement park? Two Bit Circus wants to show you

DALLAS — Lions, tigers and barely any time to catch the circus before it rolls right back out of town. However, a new circus in Dallas isn’t going anywhere. Two Bit Circus technically isn’t a circus; it’s a micro amusement park. “What is a micro amusement...
3 DFW music venues listed on Billboard's Top Venues of 2022

DALLAS — The music magazine Billboard has released its annual year-end Boxscore charts showing the highest-grossing tours, venues and promoters. The Dallas-Fort Worth venues did fairly well, appearing three times on the top venues lists. American Airlines is the largest DFW venue to appear on the list, taking the...
How crimes are solved using a high-tech system at Dallas ATF

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Ever wonder how police departments across North Texas connect crimes through the guns being used on the streets? It’s not a simple process. WFAA went inside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to show you how officials do it. ATF's building is...
'It was our whole life': Decades-old Dallas business destroyed in fire

DALLAS — Fire officials were responding to a blaze in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard on Friday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. DFR officials told WFAA that crews were assigned to this call at 7:01 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a "huge fire across the street” at 11287 Harry Hines Boulevard.
Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at North Texas nursing home

WATAUGA, Texas — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire Friday morning at a North Texas nursing home, according to local authorities. A North Richland Hills official said Friday that the fire – which happened at North Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation – started just after 6 a.m. and escalated to a two-alarm fire. The fire started outside and made its way into the building, according to the spokesperson. Victims were pulled out of the building immediately and the fire had been extinguished Friday morning.
Lake Worth veteran honored with parade on his 95th birthday

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Julian Morales doesn’t talk much about his time at war. The Army veteran would rather talk about the bevy of children and grandchildren and great grandchildren he’s been blessed with in his 95 years. Wednesday, on his 95th birthday, his family, friends and neighbors tried to show him how much of a blessing he’s been to them too.
Community Policy