ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wild Orchid Media

Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information

When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
KOKI FOX 23

Final report from Jan. 6 committee expected to be released on Dec. 21

The final report from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released on Dec. 21, according to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the committee. The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will hold a “formal presentation,” before...
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee chair expects panel to issue criminal referrals to DOJ

The chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., expects the panel to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, he told reporters Tuesday. “We have made decisions on criminal referrals,” Thompson said. Thompson said the panel has yet to formalize its decision. He also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy