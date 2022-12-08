ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

southtexascommunitynews.com

Blue Angels Make Winter Stop in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi hosted Blue Angel #7, Lieutenant Commanders Thomas Zimmerman, and Blue Angel #8, Lieutenant Commanders Brian Vaught for their winter visit in advance of the Wings Over South Texas Air Show (WOST). The Wings Over South...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Choice Living Community to host Holiday Extravaganza for adults with disabilities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays are a time for togetherness and understanding, regardless of background or ability. Dr. Scott of the Choice Living Community joined us live to invite the Coastal Bend to the living center's Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday. The Extravaganza will feature Christmas cookie decorating, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, karaoke, a giveaway for 33,000 books, and most of all, the chance for the community to view the center and meet the residents.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
B93

Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas

U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Bob Hall Pier pylon construction to be completed soon, county officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pieces of what was left of Ball Hall Pier are still visible -- leaving a potential hazard to drivers and beachgoers. Just a few weeks ago near Bob Hall Pier, some pylons were exposed because of erosion on the beach. Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks Scott Cross said that while his department is fixing the issue -- it isn't as easy as some might think.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

National Parks Award Nueces & Kleberg Counties for WWII Effort

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Corpus Christi and surrounding area, including Kingsville and Kleberg County, designated as World War II Heritage City. The National Parks Service gives only one city per state this award. The Texas Coastal Cities of Corpus Christi, Aransas Pass, Port Aransas, Kingsville, and Beeville within Nueces...
