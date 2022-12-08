ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

High avalanche warning in Truckee and South Lake Tahoe

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TL7vE_0jc0ATow00

(KTXL) — A high avalanche warning is in effect in the Central Sierra Nevada and Greater Lake Tahoe Area from 7 a.m. on Saturday through 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), Reno station.

The major area of concern is between Yuba Pass on Highway 49 and Ebbetts Pass on Highway 4, along with the Greater Lake Tahoe area.

Another pair of storms to bring more rain and snow to Northern California

Current conditions from the Sierra Avalanche Center indicate a moderate avalanche warning from Sierraville south to Bear Valley. Soda Springs marks the northwest boundary, Bear Valley marks the southwest boundary. The eastern boundary of the warning extends across the state line.

This most recent warning was issued at 6:32 a.m. on Thursday and is set to expire at 6:32 a.m. on Friday.

Sierra Nevada receives 5 feet of snow in three days, more snow to come

NWS said that incoming winter storms with gale-force winds, high-intensity snowfall and several feet of new snow may trigger widespread avalanche activities in the mountains.

A series of storms are forecasted to begin hitting the Sierra late Thursday evening and increase in intensity further into the weekend, according to the FOX40 Weather Team.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center , a winter storm watch has been put in place for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western Plumas County, Lassen Park, Lassen-Eastern Plumas and Eastern Sierra Counties from 10 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday. However, a winter storm watch has been issued in these areas until Sunday evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Schools, some roads closed, chain controls in effect Monday at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning are digging their way out from a winter storm that dropped feet of snow, packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging and left thousands without power. The storm may be leaving the basin, but impacts are still...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Portions of Sierra Picks Up Several Feet of Snow, Storm Reports Are In

It’s been a great start to our snow season with a few good storms rolling through the region already. Our latest storm brought heavy rain and snow, as well as strong winds along with it. The storm was fueled by an atmospheric river and dynamic area of low pressure moving in from the west. Once the atmospheric moved south of Tahoe, cold air ushered in behind it and switched the rain over to snow in the valley.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Dec. 12, 2022, R-C Snowy report

Genoa, Nev. — The ongoing power outage at Lake Tahoe and weather conditions have prompted school district officials to close Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools today. Valley schools are on a 90-minute delay. Genoa, Nev. — As of 5:45 a.m., 965 homes and businesses at Lake Tahoe...
GENOA, NV
ABC10

Winter storm causes road closures, avalanches in Sierra

COLFAX, Calif. — A winter storm hit Northern California over the weekend that brought high winds and snow to the Sierra, creating dangerous travel conditions on the roads. Some travelers were redirected to turn back at Colfax where Caltrans closed the highway Saturday. Other major highways leading up to...
COLFAX, CA
Sierra Sun

Update: Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80

Update 5:45 p.m.: California State Route 267 is closed from Truckee to Tahoe Vista. Traffic is also being held on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe for avalanche control on Echo Summit. Update 4:25 p.m.: Officials have updated traffic controls on Interstate 80. Eastbound traffic is being turned around...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

Strong winds, rain, snow and avalanche warnings in Northern California

(KTXL) — Strong winds, avalanche warnings, heavy snowfall and rain are being reported across Northern California on Saturday as the second of two large weather systems makes landfall. At 5:45 a.m. the National Weather Service Sacramento Office wind gusts between 21 mph and 37 mph in the Sacramento Valley, the Sierra Foothills and the San […]
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sierra pounded by hurricane-force winds; Blinding blizzard conditions

TRUCKEE -- A fierce storm front lingered in the Sierra Sunday morning in the wake of 24 hours of blizzard conditions that left more than 3 feet of new snow piled high on the ground and a wind gust of 165 mph at Palisades Tahoe ski resort.While lowering in intensity, snow will continue to fall around Lake Tahoe throughout Sunday."The Sierra snow forecast is straight-forward with snow expected to continue throughout the day and periods of localized heavier snow bands resulting in limited visibility and boosted snow totals," forecasters from the National Weather Service's Reno office said. "While snow will...
KCRA.com

Sierra snowstorm causes delays, closures on Highway 50

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Travel on Highway 50 in the Sierra was slow-going for drivers on Sunday. There were intermittent closures due to avalanche control operations and cars spinning out. "Long drive, kind of nerve-racking," said Esperanza Avalos, who was headed east to Reno from Hollister. She got...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Mt. Rose Highway Closed Due to Heavy Snow

NDOT is reporting Mt. Rose Highway is currently closed following the heavy snow from the storm. Chain controls are required on all other mountain roads. They are recommending that you do not drive if you don't need to this morning, as crews are working to clear the roads and make them safe for travel.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast

Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
activenorcal.com

Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park

With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

Mariposa: 3.31" inches of rain. Oakhurst: 3.76" inches of rain. Yosemite Valley: 3.84" inches of rain. December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Saturday night...
MARIPOSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Strong storm drenches Bay Area causing power outages & flooding, buries Tahoe

Heavy rain and strong winds were lashing the Bay Area on Saturday and bringing heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe area. Rain is expected to fall through the weekend with scattered showers after the intense downpour. There could be 2.5 inches or more of rain in the South Bay while the North Bay was likely to see rainfall of more than an inch.
FOX40

FOX40

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy