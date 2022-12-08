Crawfish Music Festival Feat. Jordan Davis, Seaforth, Chase McDaniels show in Biloxi, MS Apr 21st, 2023 – presale password

Read full article on original website
Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
Pass Christian Celebrates Christmas in the Pass
The 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass was one of the most crowded events of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the 2022 year. On Friday, December 2, 2022 the event was conducted, beginning right after lunch hours and the authorities of the city closing down by 3pm. Despite having over...
Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game
Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
George Co. alum M.J. Daniels transferring from Ole Miss to Southern Miss
It didn’t take M.J. Daniels long to find a new home in the Magnolia State, announcing his decision today to transfer to Southern Miss. This is a huge get for USM and second-year Head Coach Will Hall with Daniels being ranked as a four-star recruit coming out of George County High School.
Gulfport resident featured on Wheel of Fortune
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many of you don’t change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune. Friday night, you’ll be able to see someone from right here in South Mississippi spinning that wheel. Monica Reasor, a nurse from Gulfport, says she always watched...
Escatawpa enjoys its own Christmas parade for 60th year
ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - In just about every parade, fire trucks are part of the show. In Escatawpa, the fire department is the star of the show. “I think it represents Escatawpa very well,” said long-time parade coordinator Harold Myers. “It’s the little things like this with the firefighters getting out meeting the community and the community interacting with the volunteers and all.”
Waveland’s “Shop with a Cop” brings holiday cheers to ten families
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Christmas came early for a special group of kids. While Santa didn’t make an appearance, his elves did, and the eyes of children lit up as Waveland police took them on a “Shop with a Cop” adventure. Shop with a Cop...
Movers and Shakers Club leaves no child behind, sends more than 400 toys home with kids
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More efforts are underway in Biloxi to make sure every child has a present under the Christmas Tree this year. More than 400 toys are ready to go home with boys and girls from Ward 2 in Biloxi. “Excitement, gratitude, joy, overwhelmed, all of those emotions...
Jersey Mike’s Subs is now open in Gulfport
Jersey Mike’s Subs is officially open in Gulfport across the parking lot from TGIFridays at Crossroads Shopping Center. This is the second store on the Coast after opening the initial location in D’Iberville. Jersey Mike’s is known for their fresh, made to order subs. During the first...
15 Free Things to Do in Gulfport, MS
Gulfport's sun, sand, and sea are only some of the best assets of this city. The heart of Gulfport is its waterfront recreation opportunities, including its world-renowned casinos and water parks. Within the Gulf Coast, this city is the second largest within Mississippi in Harrison County. If you're an outdoor...
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
21 George County linemen graduate from MGCCC apprentice program
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A new group of electrical linemen are out in the field throughout the state after graduating in George County on Thursday, Dec. 8. This year’s class joins a long line of graduates to be trained in the county. The Apprentice Electric Lineman program at the George County Center of Mississippi Gulf […]
Two Mississippi waitresses receive holiday surprise with pile of cash for tip
Two Mississippi waitresses received a holiday surprise when they found a sizable tip left on one of their table Wednesday. The two waitresses from the Port City Cafe in Biloxi found a pile of cash — more than $3,000 worth — after they catered a group for the breakfast at the restaurant.
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers
McDonald's is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers today, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Issues reported at multiple railroad crossings in Biloxi, Gulfport
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers across the Coast might need a little extra time to get around Tuesday evening. Officials with Biloxi and Gulfport police departments told WLOX that they have received reports of issues at multiple railroad crossings. They said the crossing arms are repeatedly going up and down...
Arrested for armed robbery at Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi
On December 8th at approximately 10:36 AM, Biloxi Police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino in reference to an alleged armed robbery that had just occurred. It was reported a white male displayed a weapon and demanded currency from a cashier at a cage in the casino. As the male...
Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
Utility says service restored in part of George Co., low water pressure still possible
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A local utility service says water pressure is restored in George County’s Agricola community after reported outages throughout the day Thursday, Dec. 8. Combined Utilities, Inc. gave notice on its Facebook page Tuesday of scheduled maintenance at the Agricola well beginning that evening and lasting up to a week with […]
Gulfport police investigating teen’s death as homicide
The Harrison County coroner says a 19-year-old found dead in a vehicle in Gulfport died of a single gunshot wound. Coroner Brian Switzer says Ozell Addison Jr. was found dead in the 2000 block of 31st Street and 20th Avenue on Thursday. The wound did not appear to be self-inflicted...
