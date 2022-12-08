ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Crawfish Music Festival Feat. Jordan Davis, Seaforth, Chase McDaniels show in Biloxi, MS Apr 21st, 2023 – presale password

 Apr 21st, 2023
WLOX

Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
BILOXI, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Celebrates Christmas in the Pass

The 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass was one of the most crowded events of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the 2022 year. On Friday, December 2, 2022 the event was conducted, beginning right after lunch hours and the authorities of the city closing down by 3pm. Despite having over...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game

Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Gulfport resident featured on Wheel of Fortune

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many of you don’t change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune. Friday night, you’ll be able to see someone from right here in South Mississippi spinning that wheel. Monica Reasor, a nurse from Gulfport, says she always watched...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Escatawpa enjoys its own Christmas parade for 60th year

ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - In just about every parade, fire trucks are part of the show. In Escatawpa, the fire department is the star of the show. “I think it represents Escatawpa very well,” said long-time parade coordinator Harold Myers. “It’s the little things like this with the firefighters getting out meeting the community and the community interacting with the volunteers and all.”
ESCATAWPA, MS
wxxv25.com

Jersey Mike’s Subs is now open in Gulfport

Jersey Mike’s Subs is officially open in Gulfport across the parking lot from TGIFridays at Crossroads Shopping Center. This is the second store on the Coast after opening the initial location in D’Iberville. Jersey Mike’s is known for their fresh, made to order subs. During the first...
GULFPORT, MS
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Gulfport, MS

Gulfport's sun, sand, and sea are only some of the best assets of this city. The heart of Gulfport is its waterfront recreation opportunities, including its world-renowned casinos and water parks. Within the Gulf Coast, this city is the second largest within Mississippi in Harrison County. If you're an outdoor...
GULFPORT, MS
nomadlawyer.org

Cheap Flights From Long Beach to Alabama

Depending on when you travel, you may be able to find cheaper flights from Long Beach to Alabama. There are several airlines that fly to the Gulf Coast, including American Airlines. You can also use an online booking site like Expedia to find the best rates. American Airlines, Beach to...
ALABAMA STATE
wxxv25.com

Arrested for armed robbery at Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi

On December 8th at approximately 10:36 AM, Biloxi Police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino in reference to an alleged armed robbery that had just occurred. It was reported a white male displayed a weapon and demanded currency from a cashier at a cage in the casino. As the male...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport police investigating teen’s death as homicide

The Harrison County coroner says a 19-year-old found dead in a vehicle in Gulfport died of a single gunshot wound. Coroner Brian Switzer says Ozell Addison Jr. was found dead in the 2000 block of 31st Street and 20th Avenue on Thursday. The wound did not appear to be self-inflicted...
GULFPORT, MS

