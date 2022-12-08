Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
Related
Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
New 200,000 square foot opens at Liberty Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are looking to get active, then you are in luck. A new, more than 200,000 square-foot sports and events center opened on Dec. 10 at Liberty Park. It’s one of many projects aimed at turning the park into a destination. The Memphis Sports...
Memphis church to host Community Christmas Giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church is hoping to spread some holiday cheer this weekend. A Community Christmas Giveaway will take place at the Brighter Day Word Church located at 728 Tate Avenue on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. The first 25 families will receive a $50 gift card. Children must be in attendance. There […]
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Tennessee is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Kooky Canuck. Located in Memphis, this small unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
tri-statedefender.com
Hattiloo Theatre’s Ekundayo Bandele getting an education encore at Morehouse College
While some say you can’t put the cart before the horse, some have no choice but to do so. Ekundayo Bandele, founder of Memphis’ first and only Black Repertory Theatre, built an empire before ever obtaining an undergraduate degree. And now he’s actually going back to school –...
The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Free gas given to the first 100 cars at the Community Gas Giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community gas giveaway took place Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mapco service station at 459 East E. H. Crump Blvd. near Wellington. The Memphian Incorporated and First Baptist Church Lauderdale partnered to provide free gas to the first 100 cars.
Truck crashes into 3 Memphis gas stations
Correction: Only one Mapco location was involved in this incident. Police initially gave incorrect information. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to three separate incidents on December 11 alone where a vehicle ran into a gas station and attempted to make off with ATMs. None of the three attempts was […]
Southland Mall to host Christmas lighting ceremony with new tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Weeks after backlash caused the Southland Mall to remove what Whitehaven residents dubbed the “Charlie Brown Christmas Tree”, a new tree looks out over the Whitehaven community. Damage to the custom 40-foot-tall Southland Mall Christmas tree caused the mall to pivot this year, displaying...
Are grocery store prices different based on location?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When people walk into a grocery store, it's expected they'll pay the same amount for the same products at different locations of the same store. However, we found that's not always the case. We compared the prices of some of the most common items bought by...
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
What TV channel is Memphis-Auburn on today? Live stream, how to watch online, time
The Memphis Tigers square off against the No. 11 Auburn Tigers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Dec. 10. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season. Memphis is 4-0 at home. The Memphis...
1 killed, 1 injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in South Memphis Monday morning. The shooting happened on Walnut Street near Crump Boulevard around 1 a.m. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Officers on the scene appeared to be focused on the […]
localmemphis.com
Multiple pedestrian deaths prompt update on Memphis streetlights
In July, the city expected construction to begin in Fall 2022. Now, partnerships with third-party company Ameresco, Inc. are said to begin on Jan. 27, 2023.
Driver killed in Cordova car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a single-car crash in Cordova on I-40 Monday morning. Police responded to the crash just after midnight at I-40 and Germantown Parkway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
actionnews5.com
Black and low-income drivers impacted most by traffic stops in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization, “Decarcerate Memphis” is a coalition of community leaders, activists, lawyers, and concerned citizens working to apply common sense strategies and a community-oriented approach to policing. The group was established in 2020 and now wants to see more transparency from Memphis police and...
Four women sought for Nordstrom Rack theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they said four women took a large amount of clothes before leaving the Nordstrom Rack on Poplar. MPD said that four women entered the store on December 10 and passed all points of sale on their way out. Police said they are believed to be […]
Friends remember MLGW worker killed in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the MLGW employee who tragically died on December 9. MLGW officials identified him as Michael Stewart, a longtime employee with the company. He was on assignment in southeast Memphis. Stewart spent more than 20 years working with MLGW. Friends and family say his legacy far exceeds his resume. The […]
mlgw.com
MLGW to read meters on Saturday, December 10
To better serve our customers and protect them from being billed for 35 or more days of service, it is sometimes necessary for MLGW to read meters on Saturdays. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, we are reading cycle 7. MLGW is the largest three-service public power utility in the nation,...
Comments / 0