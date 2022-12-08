ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
WREG

Memphis church to host Community Christmas Giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church is hoping to spread some holiday cheer this weekend. A Community Christmas Giveaway will take place at the Brighter Day Word Church located at 728 Tate Avenue on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. The first 25 families will receive a $50 gift card. Children must be in attendance. There […]
WATN Local Memphis

The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
WREG

Truck crashes into 3 Memphis gas stations

Correction: Only one Mapco location was involved in this incident. Police initially gave incorrect information. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to three separate incidents on December 11 alone where a vehicle ran into a gas station and attempted to make off with ATMs. None of the three attempts was […]
WREG

1 killed, 1 injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in South Memphis Monday morning. The shooting happened on Walnut Street near Crump Boulevard around 1 a.m. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Officers on the scene appeared to be focused on the […]
WREG

Driver killed in Cordova car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a single-car crash in Cordova on I-40 Monday morning. Police responded to the crash just after midnight at I-40 and Germantown Parkway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
actionnews5.com

Black and low-income drivers impacted most by traffic stops in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization, “Decarcerate Memphis” is a coalition of community leaders, activists, lawyers, and concerned citizens working to apply common sense strategies and a community-oriented approach to policing. The group was established in 2020 and now wants to see more transparency from Memphis police and...
WREG

Four women sought for Nordstrom Rack theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they said four women took a large amount of clothes before leaving the Nordstrom Rack on Poplar. MPD said that four women entered the store on December 10 and passed all points of sale on their way out. Police said they are believed to be […]
WREG

Friends remember MLGW worker killed in the line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the MLGW employee who tragically died on December 9. MLGW officials identified him as Michael Stewart, a longtime employee with the company. He was on assignment in southeast Memphis. Stewart spent more than 20 years working with MLGW. Friends and family say his legacy far exceeds his resume. The […]
mlgw.com

MLGW to read meters on Saturday, December 10

To better serve our customers and protect them from being billed for 35 or more days of service, it is sometimes necessary for MLGW to read meters on Saturdays. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, we are reading cycle 7. MLGW is the largest three-service public power utility in the nation,...
