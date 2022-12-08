Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 11th
SIOUX FALL, SD (KELO) — The ACE Academy in Sioux Fall is hosting a Kids’ Holiday Market from 1-4 p.m. Items in the market are priced at just $5 so children can experience gift giving at an affordable rate. While the kids are shopping, adults are invited to enjoy refreshments and shop at the bake sale. There will also be photos with Santa Claus. Admission is free.
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' videos about life...
When You Need a Cup of Christmas Cheer and a Snowman
When I first wrote this piece we were deep in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and I was feeling particularly blue. As it turns out a visit to a "Snowman Wonderland" in December 2020 was a major spirit lifter and when I came across the photos again, I decided to share them and the article once more.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
kscj.com
LE MARS MAN TAKES HOME LITTLE YELLOW DOG
THIS YEAR’S LITTLE YELLOW DOG IS HEADED TO LE MARS. CADI, THE MR.GOODFELLOW’S CHARITY 2022 LITTLE YELLOW DOG WAS PURCHASED BY BOB CAMPBELL WITH A WINNING BID OF $12,200 AT THE 87TH ANNUAL AUCTION HELD AT THE HO CHUNK CENTER ON SATURDAY. CAMPBELL HAD NEVER BID IN THE...
Sioux Falls Cops to Help Kids Christmas Shop
Everyone knows the motto for the Police Department is "To Protect and to Serve", right? Starting this week, we can add "shop" to that mission statement here in Sioux Falls. The brave men and women within the Sioux Falls Police Department are once again showing what wonderful people they are, by getting into the holiday spirit and helping to make this Christmas season just a little merrier for some less fortunate children throughout the Sioux Empire.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
Discover New Holiday Tradition at Historic Former State Hospital
Using the term historic in this story is double-edged for me. On one hand, I am very familiar with the location of this holiday event and glad that this place is being preserved. On the other, I can't help having a twinge of a weird sort of painful nostalgia about...
How to Give the Gift of Christmas to Sioux Falls Foster Kids
Over 400,000 children are in foster care in the U.S. and here in Sioux Falls, The Foster Network is working hard to make sure that foster children have a Christmas. That's because a number of kids in foster care never have. You can help change that just by volunteering a...
Who Has The Best Winter Escape-Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?
You can have this argument all you want, but winter does come with some perks. Like Ice-fishing, cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. Plus, building the biggest snowman on the block. In our own backyard, Sioux Falls has Great Bear Ski Valley with skiing and tubing. When the ice...
Yum! Try This Delicious Cookie Decorating Class in Sioux Falls
Have you ever seen decorated holiday cookies and thought, "Wow. I wish I could create yummy artwork like that!" Well, did you know there are some bakers that offer cookie decorating classes in Sioux Falls? I certainly didn't until I attended a class last week. HEB Bakes is owned by...
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
Here’s What Sioux Falls Searched Google For in 2022
Here's What Sioux Falls Searched Google For in 2022. One of the most fascinating aspects of the internet is that it is based on numbers. Ones and Zeros, yes or no, up or down. The numbers don't lie and can tell all sorts of things about ourselves. Like, what we...
Aldi Opens Another New Sioux Falls Grocery Store
What's that, you need to stock up on food and supplies for the even BIGGER winter weather event that is supposedly gonna smack into the Sioux Empire early next week. Good news, Sioux Falls now has another new grocery store to choose from to do just that. The new Sioux...
‘Hamilton: an American Musical’ is Returning to Minnesota in 2023
Do you have the cast recording memorized? Have you watched the Disney+ recording over and over?. Well then, Sioux Empire Hamilton fanatics will soon have another chance to see the show live. The touring company of the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton will be back in the Upper Midwest in 20223. And...
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
Project Warm-Up Blanket-Making Party is Saturday in Sioux Falls
You are invited to the biggest blanket-making party of the year with Project Warm-Up, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. "Little did we know back in 2006 (when we hosted our very first event at IPC with just 20 LHS students) that we would be making blankets 17 years later. But here we are…still getting fleecy after all these years," Organizers said in a statement.
KELOLAND TV
How to prepare for this week’s rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Vermillion Girl Among Winners In ‘Celebrating Life On The Farm & Ranch’ Photo Contest
Rural photographers from across the state captured farm and ranch life in South Dakota and shared their images through the 2022 South Dakota Farmers Union Celebrating Life on the Farm and Ranch Photo Contest. “Truly, day-to-day life on South Dakota’s farms and ranches is something worth celebrating,” said Karla Hofhenke,...
dakotanewsnow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Winter storms, blizzards, ice storms moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared today through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. We’ll start off Monday...
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0