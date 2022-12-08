ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sunday Boredom Busters: December 11th

SIOUX FALL, SD (KELO) — The ACE Academy in Sioux Fall is hosting a Kids’ Holiday Market from 1-4 p.m. Items in the market are priced at just $5 so children can experience gift giving at an affordable rate. While the kids are shopping, adults are invited to enjoy refreshments and shop at the bake sale. There will also be photos with Santa Claus. Admission is free.
When You Need a Cup of Christmas Cheer and a Snowman

When I first wrote this piece we were deep in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and I was feeling particularly blue. As it turns out a visit to a "Snowman Wonderland" in December 2020 was a major spirit lifter and when I came across the photos again, I decided to share them and the article once more.
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
LE MARS MAN TAKES HOME LITTLE YELLOW DOG

THIS YEAR’S LITTLE YELLOW DOG IS HEADED TO LE MARS. CADI, THE MR.GOODFELLOW’S CHARITY 2022 LITTLE YELLOW DOG WAS PURCHASED BY BOB CAMPBELL WITH A WINNING BID OF $12,200 AT THE 87TH ANNUAL AUCTION HELD AT THE HO CHUNK CENTER ON SATURDAY. CAMPBELL HAD NEVER BID IN THE...
Sioux Falls Cops to Help Kids Christmas Shop

Everyone knows the motto for the Police Department is "To Protect and to Serve", right? Starting this week, we can add "shop" to that mission statement here in Sioux Falls. The brave men and women within the Sioux Falls Police Department are once again showing what wonderful people they are, by getting into the holiday spirit and helping to make this Christmas season just a little merrier for some less fortunate children throughout the Sioux Empire.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive

If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
Who Has The Best Winter Escape-Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?

You can have this argument all you want, but winter does come with some perks. Like Ice-fishing, cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. Plus, building the biggest snowman on the block. In our own backyard, Sioux Falls has Great Bear Ski Valley with skiing and tubing. When the ice...
Aldi Opens Another New Sioux Falls Grocery Store

What's that, you need to stock up on food and supplies for the even BIGGER winter weather event that is supposedly gonna smack into the Sioux Empire early next week. Good news, Sioux Falls now has another new grocery store to choose from to do just that. The new Sioux...
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week

Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
Project Warm-Up Blanket-Making Party is Saturday in Sioux Falls

You are invited to the biggest blanket-making party of the year with Project Warm-Up, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. "Little did we know back in 2006 (when we hosted our very first event at IPC with just 20 LHS students) that we would be making blankets 17 years later. But here we are…still getting fleecy after all these years," Organizers said in a statement.
How to prepare for this week’s rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
WEATHER ALERT: Winter storms, blizzards, ice storms moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared today through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. We’ll start off Monday...
