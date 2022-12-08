ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

dbusiness.com

Auto Supplier Gallagher-Kaiser in Troy Acquires Commerce Controls in Novi

Gallagher-Kaiser Corp. in Troy, a privately owned turn-key supplier of paint finishing systems, commercial HVAC, and mechanical automotive systems, has acquired Novi-based Commerce Controls Inc., a leader in providing turnkey solutions for controls systems in automotive, water, wastewater, and other industrial applications throughout North America. The two companies have worked...
TROY, MI
dbusiness.com

Stellantis to Add 400MW of Solar Projects in Michigan with DTE Energy

Stellantis in Auburns Hills and DTE Energy in Detroit today announced a clean energy commitment to add 400 megawatts of new solar projects in Michigan — enough clean energy to power approximately 130,000 homes annually — through DTE’s MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program. The companies state the...
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Go Beyond Gala 2022

The RIM Foundation, a Detroit-based nonprofit organization, hosted its annual Go Beyond Gala on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. The event raised funds to support its mission to make a significant and lasting, positive effect on people who have had life altering disabilities. Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, a silent auction, a seated dinner, and a tribute program. The event was sponsored by PuroClean, International Drying Solutions, U.S. Roofing Systems, Farbman Group, Rockford Construction, Fakhoury Law, Dr. David L. Wolf, Berry Moorman Attorneys and Counselors, Rehab Innovations Case Management, Wright & Filippis, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

SyBridge in Southfield Purchases Assets of Chicago Industrial Tech Company

SyBridge Technologies, a global industrial technology company based in Southfield, has announced that its wholly owned affiliate, SyBridge Digital Solutions, has been selected as the winning bidder to purchase certain assets of Fast Radius Inc., a provider of digital manufacturing solutions based in Chicago. Terms of the transaction were not...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

