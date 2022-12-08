ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exira, IA

Unbeaten Exira-EHK girls pay CAM a visit on Friday

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRY6m_0jc09MJT00

(Anita) The Exira-EHK girls basketball team is 2-0 with lopsided wins over Glidden-Ralston and Ar-We-Va. The Spartans will have likely their biggest test to date when they travel to CAM on Friday. Coverage on KSOM begins at around 5:45. The game tips at 6:00 and can be viewed HERE.

Exira-EHK coach Tom Petersen’s team is down three starters from last year’s state tournament team. “Trying to work on the chemistry on the basketball floor. Still trying to get a feel for each other, trying to understand what each others strengths are and being in the right places at the right time. It’s something that’s going to take quite a bit of time to develop. Obviously we are not anywhere close yet, but they are playing hard and that’s pretty much all I can ask.”

They’ll have a quality opponent on their hands this Friday in Anita when they play 4-1 CAM. “You’re not going to take away their strengths, but you want try to limit and contain some of the things that they do. (Eva) Steffensen is continuing to improve. One of the girls that has stuck out to me is Kiera Nichols. She has really developed her game. She is just a junior and is still getting better, but is very, very athletic.”

Shay Burmeister tops the Spartans in the scoring at 17.5 points per game along with 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 4.5 steals per game. Jaelynn Petersen is at 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 7.5 steals per game. Quinn Grubbs submits 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 4.5 steals per contest.

The Spartans are low in numbers once again with a roster size of just 8 players, “It’s a real fun group. All eight are going to play every quarter. They are able to provide different things every time they come in. It’s a fun group to coach.”

