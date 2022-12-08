ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida

By Mahsa Saeidi
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNxQX_0jc08cCm00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company.

In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State.

The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now?

8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi has been looking at the impact the property insurance crisis has had on Florida families.

Homeowners in Tampa Bay and across the state have seen their insurance rates skyrocket, and the special session in May did not lower costs.

Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis and lawmakers are trying again with a second special session to address the crisis set to begin on Monday.

We’re told DeSantis wants lawmakers to reduce the number of lawsuits and ensure the market is “both attractive to insurers and more competitive for consumers.”

“Do you think that under Speaker Renner’s leadership they’re going to actually do something that fixes this?” 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi asked Pinellas County’s former state senator, Jeff Brandes, who spearheaded the push to convene the first special session in 2022.

“They don’t have a choice. This has become the number one pocketbook issue in the state and it’s only getting worse,” Brandes said.

Now, Brandes is advocating for bolder reforms.

“It is the Achilles heel of the Florida real estate market and we are potentially going to gut the middle class in this state,” said Brandes. “They’re going to be paying more on their property insurance than they are on their mortgage.”

And for the 140,000 plus homeowners—they’ll have to find new insurance soon.

All policies by United P&C will be cancelled by May 31, 2023, according to an Office of Insurance Regulation order. State regulators say all unearned premiums will be returned by the next day, June 1.

United P&C is the seventh insurance company to exit Florida this year.

Brandes says their exit means thousands more will be forced into Citizens Property Insurance, the the state-created insurer of last resort.

“Citizens property insurance state-wide is 30% cheaper than the market and in Tampa Bay, they’re 50% below the market,” Brandes said. “What that means is their rates are not reflective of the risk that they’re actually taking on.”

If you would like to share how this crisis is impacting you, please send Mahsa an email at MSaeidi@WFLA.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 45

RobG
4d ago

Yep, mine went from 6 to 11k. Never made a claim, don't live near water, new roof and windows. Getting a new inspection done and hoping for the best.

Reply
11
NO REPARATIONS
4d ago

City and county politicians need to stop developers from building million dollar mansions and high-rise condos on the beaches. I remember when the city commissioners in Daytona Beach started allowing condos on the beach after promising they were going to protect the environment. Ha. These insurance costs for these mansions and condos on the beach affect those who own property inland. And BTW, both republican and democrat politicians have sold out to the developers. Worst case of hypocrisy I've seen is in Gainesville Florida. All the city and county commissioners are all democrats and have allowed students high rises and subdivision after subdivision while saying they support the environment.

Reply(13)
13
Patty Fisher Hedman
4d ago

Florida needs a building moratorium. Commercial and residential. When hurricane damage is done, we need to reassess the location of the land its built on. Then proceed with restoration or not. Barrier Islands and wetlands should be off limits.

Reply
6
Related
WFLA

Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are scheduled to meet Monday to consider ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help keep private insurers solvent by creating a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reducing litigation costs and compelling […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Richest billionaires in Florida

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is […]
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face Concerning Layoffs in 2023

Floridians must prepare for the changes in the job market in 2023. According to the latest polling of more than 500 C-level and senior executives from digital consulting firm West Monroe, about 21% of Florida executives are in the process of or have already planned layoffs for the upcoming year.
FLORIDA STATE
FinanceBuzz

9 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Move to Florida for Retirement

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida insurance proposals could bring big changes

TALLAHASSEE - With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state's troubled property-insurance system.The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., offer additional reinsurance to insurers and try to speed up claims.The bills, which each top 100 pages, appeared nearly identical, indicating that House and Senate Republican leaders have agreed on the major details."I believe the goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Prominent Florida Donor Intertwined With DeSantis—and the Law—Found Dead by Suicide

An influential Republican donor and close ally to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide was under active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said.“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time,” Jacksonville Sheriff T. K. Waters told the Florida Times-Union of Kent Stermon’s death. “However, as soon as this investigation has been completed, all applicable information will be available for release to the public.”Sources close to the office told the Times-Union the investigation involved alleged sexual misconduct....
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fired Florida health department data manager charged with illegally accessing state computers after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make COVID-19 statistics look less dire has reached an agreement with prosecutors that should result in the case being dropped. Rebekah Jones, who helped design the state’s coronavirus website, […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

122K+
Followers
25K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy